Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Schedule for Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
DOTHAN, Ala., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across six southeastern states, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter results on May 5, 2023, before the market opens. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its results at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The conference call may be accessed by phone or webcast, as follows:
About Construction Partners, Inc.
Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across six southeastern states. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminal, the company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.
