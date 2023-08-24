Construction plans for UT Knoxville dorms and academic buildings total more than $1 billion

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville is planning for more than $1 billion in construction of new academic buildings and residence halls over the next decade to meet growing student enrollment and the changing needs of the student body.

It's planning four academic buildings totaling $891 million over the next five years and three residence halls totaling $309 million over the next five years. Not to mention the massive Neyland Entertainment District that will feature a boutique hotel, condominiums and a conference space.

The residence halls will house 2,500 students and are in the design phase, according to Vice Chancellor of Student Life Frank Cuevas. They're on track to receive state approval.

As students return for the fall semester, here's a look at the construction coming to UT Knoxville's campus.

UT chemistry building

The 163,000-square-foot chemistry building planned for 1531 Cumberland Ave. will accommodate more than 500 students. The department of chemistry will move into the new facility from Dabney-Buehler Hall. The new building will meet the need for more undergraduate and Ph.D. credit hours.

Cost: $199 million

Funding expected: 2024-2025 fiscal year

Location: It will be built at the site of the Panhellenic Building across from the Student Union.

UT humanities building

Humanities and Social Sciences Building on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tennessee on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

This is a new interdisciplinary academic facility that will be built to go along with the existing Humanities and Social Science building.

Cost: $188.57 million

Funding expected: 2026-2027 fiscal year

Location: Near the current Humanities and Social Sciences building and McClung Tower. It will be built on the curve of Volunteer Boulevard across from Circle Park.

UT health building

The interdisciplinary Health, Research and Clinic building is also in the pipeline. It's not known what will be taught in this building yet but the current building has classes related to family studies, nutrition and childhood education.

Cost: $231.55 million

Funding expected: 2027-2028 fiscal year

Location: The site of the Jessie W. Harris building at 1215 Cumberland Ave. and the Early Learning Center at 1206 White Ave., which will both be demolished.

Research building at Dabney-Buehler Hall

Dabney Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville pictured in October 1953.

Dabney-Buehler Hall will be renovated to house a new interdisciplinary research facility. The chemistry department will operate here until its new building is completed.

Cost: $271.8 million

Funding expected: 2028-2029 fiscal year

Location: The site of Dabney-Buehler Hall at 1416 Circle Drive is across from the planned Health, Research and Clinic building. The original structure was built in 1929 and has gone through several renovations.

Andy Holt Avenue residence hall

A rendering of the planned residence hall on Andy Holt Avenue at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, which will house 750 first- and second-year students

UT announced its plan for three new residence halls in a public-private agreement. Andy Holt will house about 750 first- and second-year students in one- and two-bedroom suites with bathrooms.

Cost: $70 million

Year to be completed: Fall 2025 semester

Location: Near Dogwood and Magnolia Halls on Andy Holt Avenue

Caledonia Avenue residence hall

A rendering of the planned residence hall on Caledonia Avenue at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

The Caledonia Avenue residence hall will replace a parking lot, and house more than 1,100 first- and second-year students in one- and two-bedroom suites.

Cost: $110 million

Year to be completed: Fall 2025 semester

Location: Near Lake Avenue Parking Garage in-between Caledonia and Terrace Avenues

Residence hall near Lindsey Nelson Stadium

A rendering of the planned residence hall near Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

The residence hall adjacent to Lindsey Nelson Stadium will be designated for upperclassmen, with 750 two- and four-bedroom apartment-style rooms.

Cost: $129 million

Year to be completed: Fall 2026 semester

Location: Adjacent to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Todd Helton Drive adjacent to a new UT Baseball indoor practice facility

Additional UT Agriculture projects in the works

The College of Veterinary Medicine will request $35 million in 2024-2025 for a renovation and expansion of the feline center and the critical care unit. In 2026-2027, the UT Institute of Agriculture will request $15 million for renovations to the Food Safety and Processing building.

Keenan Thomas is a higher education reporter.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: University of Tennessee plans to spend $1 billion on dorms and buildings