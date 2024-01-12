Construction project impacts on Centre Street businesses discussed

Jan. 12—CUMBERLAND — Impacts of the downtown construction project on Centre Street businesses were discussed at a town hall Friday.

The 18-month, $16 million Reimagine Cumberland project is more than halfway complete.

The renovation, led by Triton Construction of St. Albans, West Virginia, includes new infrastructure and will replace a pedestrian mall with a single-lane street for car and bicycle traffic.

Some work on Liberty Street is nearing completion as the project prepares to move into the next phase, Matt Idleman, the city's deputy director of engineering, said.

"I know Centre Street is a hot-button topic," he said as the meeting focused on communicating with local merchants to help navigate the project's interruptions to their businesses.

Next week, demolition and test-fitting work, which includes digging holes to learn what kind of old infrastructure might impede planned improvements, will take place, Idleman said.

He talked of the contractor's preferred plan, which includes likely detours due to closing North Liberty and North Centre streets between Baltimore and Frederick streets to vehicular traffic for potentially 16 weeks.

After that stage is complete, a second phase of the project would reopen the northern sides of the streets to traffic, close the southern sides and change detour plans for roughly eight weeks.

"For the most part, pedestrian access will be maintained," Idleman said.

A second option discussed would close all of Centre or Liberty streets in the project area.

"It would be a longer shutdown for either street," he said.

A plan must be chosen in roughly a week, Idleman said.

Other factors discussed included lighting for the area and Valentine's Day customer traffic for the impacted merchants.

"We'll do the best we can," Idleman said of patron access to the businesses.

Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said signs that list area business locations will be installed in the construction area, and another meeting will likely be held to discuss ways to direct pedestrians to area shops and restaurants.

She talked of remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds that can be used to buy advertisements and signage.

The street closures are expected to continue during the Hooley Pub Crawl in March, but temporary sidewalks should be open, project officials said.

Kelleher repeated a plea she's often made to merchants who struggle during the project.

"If you will let me know what isn't working, I will help you," she said.

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News.

She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.