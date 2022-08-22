Construction Robotics Market Size is projected to reach USD 164 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14%: Straits Research
The global construction robotics market size was valued at USD 50 million in 2021, which is expected to grow to USD 164 million at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period of 2030. North America and Europe have the maximum share among the other regions.
New York, United States, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primary factors promoting the shift towards adopting robots in the construction industry are enhanced productivity, quality, worker safety, and global urbanization. Furthermore, the deployment of robotics in the construction industry eliminates and mitigates the risks of human errors and conflicts. Robots can be practical to operate in hazardous environments and enhance productivity, which is an added advantage for adopters. The principal advantage of employing construction robots in construction activities is saving time and improving precision, accuracy, and efficiency, hence commencing more significant economic benefits.
Growing Urbanization and Safety of the Workers to Drive the Construction Robotics Market
As per the World Bank data, approximately 55% of the world population, which counts for 4.2 billion people, are currently living in cities. The trend of urbanization is expected to continue over the coming decades. By 2050, the urban population worldwide is expected to double; it is estimated that nearly 7 out of 10 people across the world will be living in cities. The requirement and rapid growth in urbanization bring challenges that include meeting the accelerated demand for affordable housing and accommodations, well-connected transport systems, and other basic necessities.
Major economies worldwide are thinking of building more housing solutions to control the price of homes in urban areas so that lower-income citizens can afford these. The demand for infrastructure and housing solutions in growing economies, majorly situated in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to accelerate their investment in construction technologies. Such a growth rate in urbanization and the increased need for houses to be provided to meet the demands push the market for construction robots.
Additionally, the construction industry is subjected to some stringent regulations to provide safety to the construction industry workers. The sector is homeland to some of the highest number of labor accidents. There are a lot of accidents that have been recorded due to accidents and incidents on construction sites. Therefore government puts efforts into protecting the workers who work in such harsh and difficult situations. When construction workers enter confined spaces, they are faced with life-threatening hazards like toxic substances, electrocutions, explosions, and asphyxiation. In such areas using Robots can overcome safety adherence and reduce costs associated with ensuring worker safety in such places.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 164 Million by 2030
CAGR
14% (2022-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Type, Application, Region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
Brokk AB, Husqvarna AB, Construction Robotics LLC, Fastbrick Robotics Ltd, Advanced Construction Robotics Inc., Dusty Robotics, Apis Cor, COBOD International AS, Ekso Bionics.
Key Market Opportunities
demolition robot market to grow in the upcoming future
Key Market Drivers
Increased Urbanization to Drive Construction Robotics Market Growth
Regional Insights
The global construction robotics market is segmented based on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world. North America and Europe have the maximum share among the other regions.
The high level of unemployment and shortage of skilled labor in The United States has proven to be a key driver in the growth of the construction robotics market in the North American region. Where manual labor has been a huge and very critical element of modern construction, technology and robots have been steadily improving and advancing. Robots are the beginning to get the work done independently without any burden on humans. This factor is expected to drive the regional market of North America. The region is expected to have a valuation of USD 54 million during the forecast period. In the region's country, the United States, the construction industry was majorly dependent on manual labor earlier.
However, the industry had to face a labor shortage due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which further complicated the problems for the industry with social distancing policies in the picture. The scenario brought robotics into the picture, pushing the growth of construction robotics in the region. Additionally, it can be witnessed that crucial regional players are launching innovative robots along with various partnerships among players catering to the region's growth, which is expected to hike up demand in the regional market.
A legion of robotics start-ups in Europe has started developing robots focused on the construction industry. This is to resolve the issue faced due to manual labor and make the industry more efficient. There are currently, on average, 1.2 robots for every 10,000 workers in the construction sector in the region. This number is significantly higher than in the United States, where there is 0.2, and in China, where there is 0.1. Such factors drive the European construction robotics market. The European builders are frontrunners when it comes to robotization.
High labor cost is another factor that makes the construction robotics market a preferable choice for builders. The European market is expected to generate around USD 52 million at a CAGR of 14% by 2030. In addition to that, sustainability and resource efficiency also drive the companies toward construction robots. There is a huge requirement in the region to accelerate buildings' renovation to ensure the transition to low carbon and circular economy. Thus, the usage of robots has become a practical option to choose to boost the market.
Key Highlights
Demolition robots are expected to have a valuation of USD 54 million at a CAGR of 13% by 2030.
3D printing construction robotics is expected to have a share of USD 52 million at a CAGR of 14% by 2030.
The commercial and residential segment is anticipated to generate revenue of USD 78 million at a CAGR of 13%.
Public infrastructure has an expected share of 62 million at a CAGR of 14% by 2030.
North America generates revenue of USD 54 million at a CAGR of 13% by 2030.
Europe is expected to have a share of USD 52 million at a CAGR of 14% by 2030.
Competitive Players in the Global Construction Robotics Market
Brokk AB
Husqvarna AB
Construction Robotics LLC
Fastbrick Robotics Ltd
Advanced Construction Robotics Inc.
Dusty Robotics
Apis Cor
COBOD International AS
Ekso Bionics
Global Construction Robotics Market: Segmentation
By Type:
Demolition
Bricklaying
3D Printing
Other
By Application:
Public Infrastructure
Commercial and Residential Buildings
Others
By Region:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Market News
Feb 2022, Husqvarna AB to begin a pilot project with Watt Battery.
Fastbrick Robotics Ltd robotic machine Hadrian X has commenced its operations for building the walls of 16 townhouses as part of the Satterley development.
April 2022, Fastbrick Robotics Ltd signed MoU with UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.
GE Renewable Energy inaugurated the most advanced facility for fully automated construction of reinforced concrete structures based on COBOL's new state-of-the-art 3D concrete printing system.
