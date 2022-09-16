U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.50
    -35.50 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,723.00
    -251.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,803.50
    -131.25 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.80
    -15.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.12
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.50
    -7.80 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    -0.38 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.53
    +1.37 (+5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1375
    -0.0092 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2640
    -0.1930 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,757.16
    -379.17 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.98
    -16.41 (-3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.04
    -3.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

The Construction Sector in South Africa 2022: Comprehensive Analysis on Key Trends, Players & Developments

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Construction Sector in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Construction Sector in South Africa

The construction sector contributed 2.7% of total GDP, with the largest share contributed by construction works/civil engineering, followed by residential buildings and non-residential buildings. Although companies continue to experience headwinds, role players say there are some green shoots. Construction industry players have welcomed government's announcement in February 2022 of infrastructure investment of more than R810bn over the next three years, but say that rapid implementation is critical as the industry cannot afford further delays.

Government Support and Investment

The rollout of government's infrastructure projects has been undermined by maladministration and corruption, project delays, cost overruns, poor project management and sub-standard workmanship in many cases. South Africa's National Infrastructure Plan (NIP) 2050 has identified the energy and water sectors for development in the short term and transport in the medium term. There is a massive backlog of social housing and an estimated 20% of urban households live in informal settlements.

Challenges

The execution of construction projects has been severely affected by supply chain delays, shortages and higher costs related largely to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Corruption and irregular procurement have become endemic in the construction sector. Construction mafia and extortion groups present a substantial threat to the industry. Shortages of building materials, compounded by soaring transport costs and inflation, are driving up construction costs and resulting in cost overruns.

Report Coverage

This report on the construction industry in South Africa includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the sector including number of registered contractors and projects and other indicators, infrastructure development, notable players, major developments and corporate actions, and regulatory and environmental issues affecting the sector. There are profiles of 55 companies including well-known contractors such as Concor, Grinaker LTA, Raubex, Stefanutti Stocks and Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon, state-owned players such as the South African National Roads Agency and specialist companies including Viva Formwork and Scaffolding, SA Scaffold Manufacturing and Kwikspace Modular Buildings.


Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Environmental Issues
6.4. Labour
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Government Support and Investment
6.7. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.2. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS & ORGANISATIONS

11. REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

  • Arnott Panels (Pty) Ltd

  • Axsys Projects (Pty) Ltd

  • Basil Read Holdings Ltd

  • Bilfinger Intervalve Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Bluhm Burton Engineering (Pty) Ltd

  • Bosch Projects (Pty) Ltd

  • Cape Scaffolding Contractors (Pty) Ltd

  • Cato Ridge Electrical Construction (Pty) Ltd

  • Colas Africa Holdings (Pty) Ltd

  • Concor Construction (Pty) Ltd

  • Construction Maintenance Services (Pty) Ltd

  • Diabor (Pty) Ltd

  • Edwin Construction (Pty) Ltd

  • Enza Construction (Pty) Ltd

  • Esor Ltd

  • EXR Construction (Pty) Ltd

  • Fairbrother Geotechnical Engineering (Pty) Ltd

  • Fikile Construction (Pty) Ltd

  • Fluor South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Geomechanics (Pty) Ltd

  • Grinaker LTA (Pty) Ltd

  • Group Five Construction (Pty) Ltd

  • Hatch Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Haw and Inglis Civil Engineering (Pty) Ltd

  • Isowall Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Johannesburg Scaffolding (Pty) Ltd

  • Johnson Controls International (Pty) Ltd

  • Kaefer Energy Projects (Pty) Ltd

  • Kwikspace Modular Buildings (Pty) Ltd

  • M C E Fabrication and Construction (Pty) Ltd

  • Malinga Scaffolding and Formowork (Pty) Ltd

  • Mazor Group (Pty) Ltd

  • Motheo Construction Group (Pty) Ltd

  • Pezula Access Scaffolding (Pty) Ltd

  • Power Construction (Pty) Ltd

  • ProFix Scaffolding (Pty) Ltd

  • Ramutsa Rail CC

  • Raubex Group Ltd

  • Ro-Al Construction (Pty) Ltd

  • SA Scaffold Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

  • South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (The)

  • Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd

  • TCM Developments (Pty) Ltd

  • Tiber Construction (Pty) Ltd

  • Tisang Group (Pty) Ltd

  • TN Molefe Construction (Pty) Ltd

  • Top Fix (Pty) Ltd

  • Trencon Construction (Pty) Ltd

  • Umso Construction (Pty) Ltd

  • Viva Formwork and Scaffolding (Cape Town) (Pty) Ltd

  • Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd

  • WK Construction (Pty) Ltd

  • WK Construction South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Wood South Africa (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrwvhv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Germany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany seized the local unit of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC as Berlin moves to take sweeping control of its energy industry, secure supplies and sever decades of deep dependence on Moscow for fuel. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • Our Enphase Energy Forecast: More Sunny Days Ahead for This Solar Stock

    The shares have surged higher and reached our first price target. In the daily bar chart of ENPH, below, we can see that prices have reached our $321 price target. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is above the zero line and moving towards a fresh outright buy signal.

  • 1 Green Flag for eBay

    eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is grappling with the headwinds from reopening economies. However, it has one green flag that could propel revenue and profits amid the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. This video highlights that factor.

  • Global cargo market sags as softer economy points to gloomy Christmas

    SYDNEY/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Global trade bellwethers like FedEx and Cathay Pacific Airways have cast a pall over the year-end holiday shopping season - the business slowdown they're seeing points to weaker-than-expected consumer demand, not a Christmas bonanza. FedEx, which on Thursday withdrew a forecast it issued just three months ago, said a global demand slowdown accelerated at the end of August and was on pace to worsen in the November quarter. "The lack of a 'freight wave' from China's re-opening was a negative sign for freight demand," said J.P Morgan analysts, who downgraded FedEx stock to "neutral" from "overweight" on the outlook warning.

  • Stocks trend lower, oil markets set for first quarterly loss in two years

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo looks at market movements an hour ahead of today's closing bell, in addition to the sector action and crude oil prices.

  • Kenya scraps petrol subsidy after president warned it was unsustainable

    Kenya scrapped a subsidy on petrol a day after new President William Ruto said subsidies were unsustainable, in a move that could add to upward pressure on inflation. Some of the key challenges the new president faces include bringing down the high cost of fuel and food in East Africa's most dominant economy, while grappling with subsidy measures that policymakers warn could empty the country's coffers. Ruto said in a speech after being sworn in on Tuesday that subsidies had been costly and prone to abuse, including causing artificial shortages of the very products being subsidised.

  • China’s plunging energy imports confound expectations

    A revival would cause problems—and not just for Europe

  • Oil Set for Third Weekly Drop as Global Demand Concerns Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a third weekly decline as a deteriorating global economy stoked demand concerns while a strong dollar made the fuel more expensive for most buyers.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield

  • Why Kinder Morgan Stock Jumped Wednesday

    Shares of midstream oil company Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) rallied 2.5% early Wednesday and continued to maintain momentum through the day as natural gas prices rebounded dramatically. With a freight-rail strike looming large even as utilities prepare to build gas inventories ahead of winters, fears of a gas supply crunch are back to renew investor interest in top natural gas stocks. After retreating from their 14-year highs hit in mid-August, natural gas prices shot up this morning and were rallying as much as 8% as of this writing.

  • Saudi overtakes Russia to be India's No. 2 oil supplier in August

    Saudi Arabia emerged as the second-biggest oil supplier to India after a three-month gap, overtaking Russia by a thin margin, while Iraq retained the top spot in August, data from industry and trade sources showed. India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in 863,950 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Saudi Arabia, up 4.8% from the previous month, while purchases from Russia fell 2.4% to 855,950 bpd, the data showed.

  • Bill Gates Likely Saw Food Shortages Coming Years Ago — Why His Land Accumulation Feels Calculated

    Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) has had an incredibly impressive career. Having the foresight and vision to push technology forward and making savvy investments along the way helped turn Gates into one of the richest men on the planet and a billionaire several times over. United Nations officials released a statement this week that said food shortages were going from bad to worse. They attributed the increase in scarcity to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and climate emerge

  • Oil Falls With Global Demand Concerns Coming to the Fore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell with demand concerns at the fore as the US Department of Energy walked back expectations of its plan to restock petroleum reserves and China considered allowing more fuel exports.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narrow After

  • Ford Puts Pressure on Car Dealers in EV Push

    Ford dealers have until Oct. 31 to decide how much they are going to pay to become 'EV-certified.'

  • Oil’s crazy price moves aren’t really crazy at all

    Believe it or not, there is some sanity to the chaos in oil prices, which have climbed this year to their highest since 2008 only to fall back to their lowest in eight months.

  • Europe could see a devastating 'Lehman Brothers' event as power producers face $1.5 trillion in margin calls — here's how governments across the region are stepping in

    Expect cost certainty to fly right out the (drafty) window.

  • Top 5 Picks From S&P 500's Best-Performing Sector Year to Date

    We have narrowed our search to five oil bigwigs that have popped more than 30% year to date. These are: XOM, CVX, MPC, VLO and CTRA.

  • Germany Takes Control of Oil Refineries Owned by Russia’s Rosneft

    Berlin, racing to safeguard its energy supplies before its planned ban on Russian oil imports kicks in later this year, said it would place Rosneft’s German subsidiaries under trusteeship.

  • Oil extends losses on recession fears

    Oil prices dipped in early trade on Friday, extending the week's losses as concern over tight supply was outweighed by escalating fear of sharp interest rate hikes slamming global growth and hitting fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.62 a barrel as at 0052 GMT after sliding 3.5% to a one-week low in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.85 a barrel, after tumbling 3.8% in the previous session.