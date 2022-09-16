The Construction Sector in South Africa 2022: Comprehensive Analysis on Key Trends, Players & Developments
The Construction Sector in South Africa
The construction sector contributed 2.7% of total GDP, with the largest share contributed by construction works/civil engineering, followed by residential buildings and non-residential buildings. Although companies continue to experience headwinds, role players say there are some green shoots. Construction industry players have welcomed government's announcement in February 2022 of infrastructure investment of more than R810bn over the next three years, but say that rapid implementation is critical as the industry cannot afford further delays.
Government Support and Investment
The rollout of government's infrastructure projects has been undermined by maladministration and corruption, project delays, cost overruns, poor project management and sub-standard workmanship in many cases. South Africa's National Infrastructure Plan (NIP) 2050 has identified the energy and water sectors for development in the short term and transport in the medium term. There is a massive backlog of social housing and an estimated 20% of urban households live in informal settlements.
Challenges
The execution of construction projects has been severely affected by supply chain delays, shortages and higher costs related largely to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Corruption and irregular procurement have become endemic in the construction sector. Construction mafia and extortion groups present a substantial threat to the industry. Shortages of building materials, compounded by soaring transport costs and inflation, are driving up construction costs and resulting in cost overruns.
Report Coverage
This report on the construction industry in South Africa includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the sector including number of registered contractors and projects and other indicators, infrastructure development, notable players, major developments and corporate actions, and regulatory and environmental issues affecting the sector. There are profiles of 55 companies including well-known contractors such as Concor, Grinaker LTA, Raubex, Stefanutti Stocks and Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon, state-owned players such as the South African National Roads Agency and specialist companies including Viva Formwork and Scaffolding, SA Scaffold Manufacturing and Kwikspace Modular Buildings.
