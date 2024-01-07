Construction slowed in 2023 but did not stop. These were the top neighborhoods for new homes

Home builders did build in the Oklahoma City area last year, although you might wonder, considering the relative shortage of houses for sale, and fewer new ones hitting the market than in nearly a decade.

But where?

Mostly to the west, Canadian County, the fastest-growing county in Oklahoma, part of which includes Oklahoma City. The county population grew 33.6% from 2010 to 2020, and doesn't seem to have slowed down, judging by where builders built in 2023.

Dharma Inc.'s Builder Report logged 4,465 new single-family starts in the OKC area last year, down 14.4% from 2022 — an estimate since Dharma relies on municipalities to submit information, and not all do. It was the lowest number since 4,383 starts in 2016.

You probably couldn't detect the slowdown in construction if you live, work or drive in the Canadian County part of Oklahoma City. The top six neighborhoods for construction were all in OKC, although the homes have Yukon postal addresses. Three are in the Yukon Public school district, two in Piedmont, and one in Mustang.

Here are the six busiest additions last year, according to the Builder Report. Price ranges subject to availability.

The entrance to the Robertson Landing addition is shown this month in Oklahoma City.

No. 1: Robertson's Landing, 122 new homes started

Location: South side of NW 122, east of Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Schools: Piedmont.

Developer: Rausch Coleman Homes.

Price range: $190,900 to $274,457.

Model home: 9452 NW 122 Terrace.

A model home at 9452 NW 122 Terrace is within the Robertson Landing addition in Oklahoma City.

No. 2: Tuscany Lakes, 121 new homes started

The entrance to Tuscany Lakes addition near NW 122 and N County Line Road.

Location: North side of NW 122, west of N County Line Road.

Schools: Piedmont.

Developer: Homes By Taber.

Price range: $268,840 to $320,340.

Model home: 9121 NW 121 Terrace (in adjacent Nichols Creek addition).

The Homes By Taber model home for Tuscany Lakes is in the adjacent Nichols Creek neighborhood, at 9121 NW 121 Terrace.

No. 3: Red Stone Ranch, 110 new homes started

The Redstone Ranch addition in Oklahoma City is on the west side of Mustang Road, between W Britton Road and W Hefner Road.

Location: West side of Mustang Road, between W Britton Road and W Hefner Road.

Schools: Yukon.

Developer: Rausch Coleman Homes.

Price range: $203,374 to $240,867.

Model home: 9825 Glover River Drive.

A model home at 9825 Glover River Drive is within the Redstone Ranch addition in Oklahoma City.

No. 4: Saratoga, 105 new homes started

The entrance to the Saratoga addition is shown in Yukon.

Location: East side of Sara Road, between NW 10 and NW 23.

Schools: Yukon.

Developer: Rausch Coleman Homes.

Price range: $189,782 to $270,500.

Model home: 1828 Hayes Lane.

The Saratoga addition's model home is at 1828 Hayes Lane in Yukon.

No. 5: Homestead at Horn Valley, 91 new homes started

A free-standing sign marks the entrance to the Homestead at Horn Valley addition in Yukon.

Location: North side of NW 23, between Sara Road and Lake Overholser.

Schools: Yukon.

Developer: D.R. Horton.

Price range: From $256,990.

Model home: 10244 NW 24 Terrace.

The model home for the Homestead at Horn Valley addition is at 10244 NW 24 Terrace in Yukon.

No. 6: Ashton Court, 82 new homes started

The Ashton Court addition in Yukon is located east of the Kilpatrick Turnpike, between SW 15 and SW 29.

Location: East side of Kilpatrick Turnpike, between SW 15 and SW 29

Schools: Yukon.

Developer: Lennar Corp.

Price range: $247,999 to $275,999.

Model home: 2313 Claire Drive.

The model home in the Ashton Court addition is at 2313 Claire Drive in Yukon.

