Construction slowed in 2023 but did not stop. These were the top neighborhoods for new homes
Home builders did build in the Oklahoma City area last year, although you might wonder, considering the relative shortage of houses for sale, and fewer new ones hitting the market than in nearly a decade.
But where?
Mostly to the west, Canadian County, the fastest-growing county in Oklahoma, part of which includes Oklahoma City. The county population grew 33.6% from 2010 to 2020, and doesn't seem to have slowed down, judging by where builders built in 2023.
Dharma Inc.'s Builder Report logged 4,465 new single-family starts in the OKC area last year, down 14.4% from 2022 — an estimate since Dharma relies on municipalities to submit information, and not all do. It was the lowest number since 4,383 starts in 2016.
You probably couldn't detect the slowdown in construction if you live, work or drive in the Canadian County part of Oklahoma City. The top six neighborhoods for construction were all in OKC, although the homes have Yukon postal addresses. Three are in the Yukon Public school district, two in Piedmont, and one in Mustang.
Here are the six busiest additions last year, according to the Builder Report. Price ranges subject to availability.
No. 1: Robertson's Landing, 122 new homes started
Location: South side of NW 122, east of Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Schools: Piedmont.
Developer: Rausch Coleman Homes.
Price range: $190,900 to $274,457.
Model home: 9452 NW 122 Terrace.
RELATED: See the most expensive Oklahoma County homes sold in 2023
No. 2: Tuscany Lakes, 121 new homes started
Location: North side of NW 122, west of N County Line Road.
Schools: Piedmont.
Developer: Homes By Taber.
Price range: $268,840 to $320,340.
Model home: 9121 NW 121 Terrace (in adjacent Nichols Creek addition).
RELATED: Lower mortgage rates should breathe life into OKC's dispirited home sales, but not yet
No. 3: Red Stone Ranch, 110 new homes started
Location: West side of Mustang Road, between W Britton Road and W Hefner Road.
Schools: Yukon.
Developer: Rausch Coleman Homes.
Price range: $203,374 to $240,867.
Model home: 9825 Glover River Drive.
RELATED: Rules are set for new Oklahoma Housing Stability Program
No. 4: Saratoga, 105 new homes started
Location: East side of Sara Road, between NW 10 and NW 23.
Schools: Yukon.
Developer: Rausch Coleman Homes.
Price range: $189,782 to $270,500.
Model home: 1828 Hayes Lane.
RELATED: Some disaster recovery funds from 2019 storms across Oklahoma have yet to be spent
No. 5: Homestead at Horn Valley, 91 new homes started
Location: North side of NW 23, between Sara Road and Lake Overholser.
Schools: Yukon.
Developer: D.R. Horton.
Price range: From $256,990.
Model home: 10244 NW 24 Terrace.
RELATED: Affordable housing advocates and developers to get new Oklahoma Housing Needs Assessment
No. 6: Ashton Court, 82 new homes started
Location: East side of Kilpatrick Turnpike, between SW 15 and SW 29
Schools: Yukon.
Developer: Lennar Corp.
Price range: $247,999 to $275,999.
Model home: 2313 Claire Drive.
Sign Up: Weekly newsletter Real Estate with Richard Mize
Senior Business Writer Richard Mize has covered housing, construction, commercial real estate and related topics for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com since 1999. Contact him at rmize@oklahoman.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter, Real Estate with Richard Mize. You can support Richard's work, and that of his colleagues, by purchasing a digital subscription to The Oklahoman. Right now, you can get 6 months of subscriber-only access for $1.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: See the Top 6 neighborhoods for home building in Oklahoma City in 2023