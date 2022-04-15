U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3058
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4390
    +0.5490 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,426.46
    +506.52 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.46
    -23.97 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Construction Sustainable Materials Procurement - Sourcing and Intelligence Report on Price Trends, Spend & Growth Analysis| SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.

Construction Sustainable Materials Market
Construction Sustainable Materials Market

SpendEdge's latest market research report estimates the Construction Sustainable Materials will grow at a CAGR of 10.37% by 2026. Prices will increase by 5%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

The report offers a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

www.spendedge.com/report/construction-sustainable-materials-sourcing-and-
procurement-intelligence-report

Key Points Covered in this Report:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Construction Sustainable Materials?

  • What are the Construction Sustainable Materials category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

A targeted strategic approach to Construction Sustainable Materials sourcing will provide several opportunities to buyers. However, in the absence of actionable intelligence on Construction Sustainable Materials, buyers have resulted in a transaction-based approach towards the category. The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth

  • Scalability of inputs

  • Green initiatives

  • Category innovations

  • Supply base rationalization

  • Demand forecasting and governance

  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

  • Adherence to regulatory nuances

  • Cost savings

  • Customer retention

  • Reduction of TCO

  • Supply assurance

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

Free Sample of Our Best Selling Procurement Report:

This report provides in-depth inputs on streamlining your Construction Sustainable Materials category management practices.

Request for a FREE sample for detailed answers on:

  • What should be my strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for Construction Sustainable Materials category?

  • Which negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?

  • What are Construction Sustainable Materials procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is one of the world's leading procurement market intelligence companies. For over 17 years, we have been serving over 200 clients—including 55 Fortune 500 companies—across various industries with our best-in-class sourcing and procurement solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-sustainable-materials-procurement---sourcing-and-intelligence-report-on-price-trends-spend--growth-analysis-spendedge-301523990.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east

    Russia supplies around 40% of the EU's natural gas, and western sanctions over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine have hit its energy exports by complicating the financing and logistics of existing deals. While the EU debates whether to slap sanctions on Russian gas and oil and member states seek supplies from elsewhere, the Kremlin has been forging closer ties with China, the world's top energy consumer, and other Asian countries. "The so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Putin told a televised government meeting.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why the United States is reluctant to become the Saudi Arabia of natural gas

    Some would welcome the revenue and jobs exporting LNG would bring, but others are worried about undermining U.S. energy markets or adding to global warming

  • Elon Musk’s eccentric Twitter behavior got him saddled with SEC oversight 4 years ago. Mark Cuban says he may be trolling the agency with his takeover bid for the social media giant

    Hours after a hostile bid for Twitter, Musk told TED’s Chris Anderson he might not be able to do it.

  • U.S. natural gas is trading at an ‘insane’ price — Here’s why it just hit a nearly 14-year high

    Natural-gas futures on Thursday post a gain for the holiday-shortened week, their fifth weekly climb in a row, with prices for the fuel settling at their highest in close to 14 years.

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy releases first shareholder letter

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the takeaways from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's first shareholder letter, including the retailer's progress in building fulfillment centers and improving working conditions for Amazon laborers.

  • Chinese Demand Destruction Counters The Risk Of A Russian Oil Ban

    Uncertainty and volatility remain the two buzzwords in today's oil markets as the demand destruction caused by Covid lockdowns in China counter the supply risk of a Russian oil ban

  • Why A Lithium Battery Shortage May Wreck The Great EV Race

    Automakers are scrambling as lithium battery and rare earth shortages may wreck the great EV race. There's no quick fix.

  • My Top Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Several popular companies have announced stock splits this year, including search giant Alphabet, retail titan Amazon, and electric car pioneer Tesla. Earlier this week Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) joined the club with a proposed 10-for-1 split set to take effect on Jun. 28, pending shareholder approval. Of course, splitting a stock does not change the value of a business, but it can energize investors by make shares more accessible, especially for those that lack access to fractional shares.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for April 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Why Energy Politics Are About to Get Trickier

    A push in Europe to ban all Russian energy and a move in Congress to restrict U.S. oil and gas exports could have enormous implications for the markets.

  • Inflation is raging, but these 16 companies have pricing power

    High inflation threatens to end a decade of improving profitability for U.S. companies, but these companies are bucking the trend.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q2 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Inc., there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Air Capital Flight Line moves immediately on spec aerospace building program

    Air Capital Flight Line hopes to use newly available incentives to finance construction of a facility for future aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul work.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

    "Tech stocks" is not as accurate a descriptor for a company as it used to be because it can be hard to find a company these days that doesn't employ technology in some way to carry out its business. Airplanes, for example, are roughly 50-ton to 100-ton flying hunks of technology, while financial services companies almost exclusively rely on tech to process transactions and manage money. To help you, here are three tech stock candidates to consider for your portfolio.

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Buying a stock and holding it forever is madness, isn't it? It's true that companies come and go, and it's rare to see a stock thrive for decades at a time. Here are two buy and hold "forever" stocks that each trade for less than $100.

  • Alibaba Seems Attractive Following Sell-Off

    The stock's butchering creates an attractive entry point

  • China's semiconductor ambitions take a hit after Huawei's HiSilicon drops out of global top 25 chip vendor rankings

    HiSilicon, the integrated circuit (IC) design arm of Huawei Technologies Co, has dropped out of the rankings of the world's top 25 semiconductor vendors amid stifling US trade sanctions that have also reduced China's overall share of the global chip market, according to research firm Gartner. That exit marked "the most significant shift" among the global semiconductor vendor rankings last year, according to a Gartner report released on Thursday, as Huawei continues to fight for survival after th

  • EU Warns Putin’s Rubles-for-Gas Demand Would Break Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has warned member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs Send

  • Employee’s unwanted birthday party nets him $450,000 after lawsuit against KY company

    He told his Kentucky company he did not want a birthday celebration, but they arranged one anyway.