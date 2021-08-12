U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.75
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,408.00
    +36.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,025.75
    +6.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.40
    +2.70 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.93
    -0.32 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.80
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.05
    -0.74 (-4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4410
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,866.07
    -1,062.36 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,118.82
    -13.01 (-1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.30
    -10.84 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Construction tech startup Agora raises $33M in Tiger Global-led round amid 760% YoY ARR growth

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Agora, a startup that has built a materials management platform for contractors, has raised $33 million in a Series B round of funding led by Tiger Global Management.

8VC, Tishman Speyer, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, Michael Ovitz, DST, LeFrak and Kevin Hartz also participated in the financing, which brings the startup’s total raised since its 2018 inception to about $45 million.

Construction tech is one of those sectors that has not historically been considered “sexy” in a startup world that often favors glitzier technology. But construction fuels the commercial and real estate industries, which in turn impacts all of us in one way or another.

Meanwhile, the $10 trillion construction industry has long been plagued with productivity challenges. In fact, according to McKinsey, labor productivity growth in the industry has been stagnant since 1947.

Image Credits: Agora

Maria Rioumine and Ryan Gibson founded Agora with the mission of making it easier for commercial trade contractors to order and track materials, automate manual data entry and give everyone involved in the procurement process a single platform by which they can communicate with each other.

The end goal is to help projects move along faster, and contractors to avoid unnecessary delays by reducing building costs. The bigger picture impact, Agora hopes, is that its SaaS platform can help make the “built environment faster and more efficient to build,” and thus help make cities “more affordable and accessible to all.”

San Francisco-based Agora is tackling the problem in a very specific, niche way that is proving to be popular both with contractors and investors alike. Rather than attempting to be a blanket solution for all trades, Agora is focusing on specific trade verticals, one by one. For example, it started out with electrical and is now moving into mechanical.

“Last year, there was more than $101 billion worth of electrical work done. Our customers work on all types of products,” Rioumine told TechCrunch. “For example, we have customers that do power stations, some that build hospitals and others that build school classrooms and university campuses, and still others that build churches and casinos. The work that these contractors do is so essential.”

Agora’s annual recurring revenue has grown 760% year over year while its customer base is up 6x during the same time frame, according to the company. It has also tripled its headcount to 45 people and today is processing $140 million in annualized materials volume for its customers.

The startup wasn’t actively raising for the Series B -- instead, investors were proactively offering term sheets, Rioumine said.

“A few investors that knew us well approached us about preempting the round,” she told TechCrunch. “Twelve days after the first conversation, we had multiple term sheets.”

Tiger Global Partner John Curtius said he was drawn to Agora’s “unique” trade-specific approach.

In his view, the startup is “defining the future of procurement in construction.”

“Agora is solving a huge and critical problem,” Curtius wrote via email. “Billions of dollars a year are wasted because of inefficient procurement processes and breakages in the supply chain.”

Despite the hype, construction tech will be hard to disrupt

The platform specifically does things like give contractors the ability to: customize templates, create pre-approved materials lists and easily reorder frequently needed items, order from a catalogue that offers more than 400,000 SKUs and eliminate manual data entry, which reduces errors and automates basic processes.

By bringing both field and office teams onto one digital platform, Agora claims it saves office teams 75% of the time they spend processing purchase orders, and field teams 38% of the time their foremen spend on materials management. In total, the company said its technology can provide up to $300,000 of potential annual savings for its average customer.

The company plans to use its new capital to hire across a number of teams, as well as continue to expand beyond 30 states and into other trade verticals.

“There has been this really heavy underinvestment in tech in construction for a long time,” Rioumine said. On average, the technology spend as a proportion of revenue in construction is about 1.5%, “which is actually the lowest of the industries out there where the median is 3.3%,” she added.

“So when we think about just how large this industry is and how little productivity improvements there have been recently, I think now we have this amazing opportunity to really invest in technology and bring it on to the job sites and into trade contractors’ hands."

Doxel raises $40M from Insight, a16z to become the ‘Waze for construction’

Recommended Stories

  • China Advancing Plan For $17 Billion Power Grid Equipment Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- China XD Group Co.’s listed unit gained on a report authorities are advancing plans to combine electricity transmission and distribution equipment makers to create a 110 billion yuan ($17 billion) behemoth.Units of China XD and State Grid Corp. of China would be merged under the proposal to help drive faster growth in the sector, the state-backed Economic Information Daily reported. The subsidiaries will be spun off from parent firms by the end of the year to allow consolidation t

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • IEA Cuts Oil Demand Outlook on Virus, Sees Surplus in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Energy Agency cut forecasts for global oil demand “sharply” for the rest of this year as the resurgent pandemic hits major consumers, and predicted a new surplus in 2022.It’s a marked reversal for the Paris-based agency, which just a month ago was urging the OPEC+ alliance to open the taps or risk a damaging spike in prices. The oil cartel heeded calls to hike supply, which is now arriving just as consumption slackens.The analysis also jars with Wednesday’s call

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Beijing Signals Yearslong Tech Crackdown as Investors Reevaluate China Bets

    China's tech crackdown extends far beyond crypto, into education and insurance.

  • Best Preferred Stock ETFs for Q4 2021

    Preferred stockholders have a higher claim to dividend payouts and the distribution of assets compared to common stockholders. In the event that a company liquidates, holders of preferred stock have a greater chance of getting paid.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • The US used-car bubble has burst

    In July, used-car prices slowed down, after galloping upwards in the spring and early summer. It was part of a more tempered rate of inflation, which should allay fears of an overheating economy.

  • Spread of COVID-19 Delta variant knocks oil demand outlook - IEA

    Rising demand for oil abruptly reversed course in July and is set to proceed more slowly for the rest of the year due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. "Growth for the second half of 2021 has been downgraded more sharply, as new COVID-19 restrictions imposed in several major oil consuming countries, particularly in Asia, look set to reduce mobility and oil use," the Paris-based IEA said. "We now estimate that demand fell in July as the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant undermined deliveries in China, Indonesia and other parts of Asia," it said in its monthly oil report.

  • Markets Remain Unfazed After Biden’s Push for More Oil

    Biden says $3.5 trillion budget plan will help families, China to tighten control on the private sector, Covid fight intensifies as employers are urged to require vaccines, and other news to start your day.

  • Foxconn says watching for impact from worsening COVID-19 in Asia

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn, which assembles Apple's iPhones, reported a consensus-beating 30% surge in quarterly profit on Thursday but cautioned it would have to "wait and see" if the worsening COVID-19 crisis in Asia would hurt its supply chain. The world's largest contract electronics maker has benefited from strong demand for technology products as people continue to telecommute amid the pandemic - a trend smartphone and laptop sellers such as Samsung Electronics and Lenovo say is likely to persist. For the Taiwanese company, demand for smartphones has been the main driver of record high net profit and revenue in the first half of the year, Chief Financial Officer David Huang said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter results.

  • Oil prices finish higher as selling sparked by White House blast at OPEC fades

    Oil futures erased early losses that came after the White House said it would press OPEC to raise output, turning higher in the wake of data that showed declines in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline.

  • How auto makers like Ford and GM are reimagining the future of car buying

    Auto makers are speeding up the trend of making their mass-market vehicles nearly to order, one of the many ways that the pandemic and accompanying supply shortages and increased demand for one's own wheels may have changed the industry for years to come.

  • Beginner’s Guide to Natural Gas Investing

    Natural gas investing is a bet on the prospects of the oil and gas energy sector. The industrial and manufacturing sectors use natural gas for a variety of applications, including residential heating and cooling, buses and cars powered by natural … Continue reading → The post Beginner’s Guide to Natural Gas Investing appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices steady as IEA warns of slowdown in demand recovery

    Oil prices steadied on Thursday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the recovery of global oil demand. Brent crude futures was down 12 cents, or 0.17%, at $71.32 a barrel by 1056 GMT, after earlier rising to a session-high of $71.90. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures edged down 20 cents, or 0.29%, to $69.05.

  • In a White House tradition, Biden takes aim at OPEC and oil companies as gasoline prices rise

    The Biden administration is pressing OPEC and its allies to raise output and calling for a probe into U.S. gasoline prices.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Test Big Figure

    The natural gas markets have pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as the $4.00 level continues to offer a lot of interest.

  • How the infrastructure bill will impact the construction industry

    Tooey Courtemanche, Procore CEO, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impact of Biden's infrastructure bill on the construction industry.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue Resiliency

    Natural gas markets have bounced from the $4.00 level, an area that of course would attract a lot of attention via headlines and the fact that there is a gap there.

  • Carvana Just Crushed Earnings, but Investors Should Be Careful

    It was a record second quarter on every level, but the tide might be turning on the red-hot used car market.