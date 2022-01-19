U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

Construction Toys Market to Record 2.62% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | All Star Learning Inc. and geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Toys Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Construction Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Construction Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including All Star Learning Inc., geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Simba Dickie Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

  • Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online)

  • Geographies: APAC (China and Japan), North America (US), Europe, South America, and MEA

To understand more about Market Dynamics.

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Construction Toys Market is expected to increase by USD 1.21 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 2.79%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the construction toys market.

for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

The construction toys market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights-

The construction toys market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key developments of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

  • LEGO System AS - In October 2020, the company appointed Atul Bhardwaj as Chief Digital and Technology Officer.

  • Mattel Inc. - In June 2021, the company launched Crossed Signals for Iconic games portfolio.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Regional Market Outlook

The construction toys market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for construction toys in APAC.

APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The declining child mortality rate, which is leading to a rise in the number of the target audiences, will drive the construction toys market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting Driving the Market-

The increased focus of parents on overall childhood development is driving the growth of the construction toys market. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may challenge market growth.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

Construction Toys Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist construction toys market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the construction toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the construction toys market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction toys market vendors

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Toys and Games Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Toy Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Construction Toys Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.62

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

All Star Learning Inc., geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Simba Dickie Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-toys-market-to-record-2-62-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--all-star-learning-inc-and-geobra-brandstatter-stiftung-and-co-kg-among-key-vendors--technavio-301463097.html

SOURCE Technavio

