U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.25
    +12.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,839.00
    +82.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,282.25
    +53.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.20
    +5.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.29
    -0.72 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.12
    +0.28 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0191
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.81
    +0.37 (+1.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9750
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,086.07
    +1,099.27 (+4.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.81
    +25.58 (+4.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.03
    +26.29 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Construction Toys Market Size to grow by USD 1.23 Billion, Driven by Increased Focus of Parents on Overall Childhood Development -Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Toys Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The construction toys market share is expected to increase to USD 1.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79%. Technavio categorizes the construction toys market as a part of the global leisure products industry. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the construction toys market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Toys Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Distribution Channel and Region Forecast 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Toys Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Distribution Channel and Region Forecast 2022-2026

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Construction Toys Market - Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving the global construction toys market growth is the increased focus of parents on overall childhood development. Parents are looking for ways to engage them in different physical activities as children are getting addicted to computers, TVs, and cell phones. Construction toys help the children engage in physical and mental activities, thereby improving their imagination and social skills. Vendors are introducing many innovative construction toys for kids, such as building blocks, construction vehicle model toys, and city building toys. The increased focus of parents on inculcating problem-solving and constructive skills in children has fueled the demand for construction and building toys. This will drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges - The key challenges to the global construction toys market growth is the presence of counterfeit products. The advent and penetration of e-commerce further propel the sales of counterfeit products by widening their geographical reach. These products also lead to market fragmentation, lack of price standardization, decrease in margins of branded players, reduction in brand equity of major players, uneven competitive scenario, and market share erosion. Some of the most counterfeited brands present in the market are Disney toys and Mattel toys. In addition, counterfeit toys can lead to health issues among children.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Request a FREE Sample Report right now!

Construction Toys Market - Segmentation Analysis

The construction toys market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The construction toys market share growth in the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The offline distribution channel generates revenue from the sales of products through specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores, and department stores. Vendors are expanding their stores in local and regional markets which will further drive the segment growth. In 2021, The LEGO Group opened 165 new LEGO branded brick-and-mortar stores globally, bringing the total number of LEGO branded stores to 832 worldwide.

  • Regional Analysis - 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for construction toys in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the MEA. The rising demand for premium and branded construction toys in countries such as China, Japan, and India will facilitate the construction toys market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Grab a sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments & regional opportunities.

Construction Toys Market - Vendor Analysis

The construction toys market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the Construction Toys Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Construction Toys Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The board games market share is expected to increase by USD 3.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%.

  • The air sports equipment market share is expected to increase to USD 1.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.66%.

Construction Toys Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.23 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.62

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, France, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

4M Industrial Development Ltd., All Star Learning Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., BASIC FUN Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Evertoys Srl, Fat Brain Holdings LLC, Hasbro Inc., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Magformers LLC, Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug LLC, PlayMonster LLC, Ravensburger AG, Simba Dickie Group GmbH, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., Spin Master Corp., TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary Market" Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 4M Industrial Development Ltd.

  • 10.4 All Star Learning Inc.

  • 10.5 Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

  • 10.6 Hasbro Inc.

  • 10.7 Learning Resources Ltd.

  • 10.8 LEGO System AS

  • 10.9 Melissa and Doug LLC

  • 10.10 Ravensburger AG

  • 10.11 Simba Dickie Group GmbH

  • 10.12 VTech Holdings Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-toys-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-23-billion-driven-by-increased-focus-of-parents-on-overall-childhood-development--technavio-301600709.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • UK households ‘counting pennies’ as living costs soar

    People going back to cash in a bid to keep tighter control on their spending.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Brent crude near $95 despite bumper US jobs report

    Oil prices have remained near to a six-month low, despite Friday’s US jobs report easing fears about an imminent global recession. Expectations that the US Federal Reserve will need another big interest rate rise in September to control rising prices boosted the dollar, with attention now focused on July’s inflation reading due on Wednesday. Shares in lifestyle brand Joules surged today as investors welcomed a potential £15 million investment from retail giant Next.

  • Disruption to Taiwan microchip supply threatens a ‘major crisis’

    Rising tensions between the US and China over Taiwan threaten to trigger significant shortages of electronics such as mobile phones, one of the world’s largest chip companies has warned.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

    Few money managers have the investing track record that billionaire Warren Buffett brings to the table. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, everyone from novice investors to professionals with decades of experience tends to pay close attention.

  • Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices inched up from multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States. Erasing earlier gains, Brent crude futures were down 51 cents, or 0.5%, at $94.41 a barrel by 0816 GMT. Front-month Brent prices last week hit the lowest since February, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020, while WTI lost 9.7%, as concerns about a recession hitting oil demand weighed on prices.

  • Ford Stock Can Keep Rising After Solid July Sales

    The rebound in Ford's U.S. deliveries should give investors more confidence in the underlying demand environment.

  • Why It’s Best to Let Social Security Max Out, if You Can, Even in a Down Market

    In the latest reader mailbag, Barron's Retirement also explores the circumstances in which an older spouse can claim Social Security benefits against a younger spouse.

  • 5 Best Technology Stocks To Buy Now

    This is the second part of our article titled 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy Now. We discussed why technology sector is the best place to look for long-term winners as well as how we determined the best stocks within this sector in the first part. You can read the first part of this article […]

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • Tata Motors to buy Ford India's manufacturing plant for $91 million

    "With our manufacturing capacity nearing saturation, this acquisition is timely and a win-win for all stakeholders," Tata Motors said in a statement. Ford had less than 2% of the Indian passenger vehicle market when it stopped production in the country last year, having struggled for more than two decades to generate profits.

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Judge in Twitter, Elon Musk Case Known for Quick Work

    Kathaleen McCormick, a football-coach’s daughter who quotes Knute Rockne, has ordered buyers with cold feet to close deals.

  • Wood-Pellet Exports Boom Amid Ukraine War, Environmental Concerns

    War has cut off the supply of compressed-wood pellets from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine to the power plants in Western Europe that burn them instead of coal. U.S. export volume, which has climbed steadily over the past decade, is running ahead of last year, when a record of more than 7.4 million metric tons of U.S. wood pellets were sold abroad, according to the Foreign Agricultural Service. The average price before insurance and shipping costs has risen to nearly $170 a metric ton, from around $140 last year.

  • Ethanol Industry Wants to Bury Its Carbon, but Some Farmers Stand in the Way

    Pipeline projects aimed at sequestering heat-trapping gases are meeting opposition from landowners and environmentalists—similar to the opposition faced by fossil-fuel pipelines.

  • UPS to Buy Italian Healthcare-Logistics Provider Bomi Group

    The acquisition would broaden the Atlanta-based transportation giant’s operations in Europe and Latin America.

  • The Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

    Market forces rained on the parade of Corsair Gaming, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRSR ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Some Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Western Digital Corporation ( NASDAQ:WDC ), with the analysts...

  • Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?

    It's hard to argue with the idea Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. There's a reason he's called the Oracle of Omaha, and it's why many investors follow his every stock move, but often Buffett's investing advice is more one of "do as I say, not as I do." While Berkshire Hathaway does own dozens of companies because of the vast sums of money he invests, Buffett has put most of his eggs into one basket: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Lumber futures are down 62% amid a ‘Great Reset.’ Here’s when DIYers can expect the best deals

    “I think the biggest drops are behind us for lumber and decking and things like that,” Dustin Jalbert, a senior economist at Fastmarkets RISI, told Fortune.