Construction on-track at Next Center in downtown Holland

HOLLAND — Construction on a transformational downtown Holland project remains on schedule four months after its groundbreaking ceremony.

The Next Center will be located at 65 E. Seventh St. in Holland.

Lakeshore Advantage’s Next Center, located at the corner of Seventh Street and College Avenue, will be a 20,000-square-foot, three-story office building for entrepreneurship and innovation. It'll serve as a business incubator, community education space and the new home of Lakeshore Advantage.

More: Lakeshore Advantage holds groundbreaking for Next Center

Lakeshore Advantage’s Jennifer Owens said her team is excited about the progress. But, while construction is going well, it hasn't been without challenges — including learning the site was a brownfield, land that requires remediation after environmental damage from previous developments.

“We had to do significant remediation work due to the soil conditions,” Owens wrote via email. “We are very grateful to the city of Holland and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (for providing) a brownfield incentive to help cover some of the clean-up costs.”

The Next Center will house a business incubator, community education space, and the offices of Lakeshore Advantage.

Should the project remain on schedule, it'll be complete by October. Meanwhile, Lakeshore Advantage and the 30 start-ups currently housed in the SURGE Center have already started the move-in process, purging and deciding what to bring along.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Owens hopes the third floor, a 5,000-square-foot space, will become home to an anchor tenant or tenants.

“We would love a tenant who can also engage with our start-ups and team as a technology-forward company or service provider.”

Owens said the space should be listed in early January.

Visit evnextcenter.com to learn more.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Construction on-track at Next Center in downtown Holland