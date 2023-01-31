U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,058.04
    +40.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,940.91
    +223.82 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,543.49
    +149.68 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.98
    +38.26 (+2.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.05
    +1.15 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.80
    +6.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5180
    -0.0330 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1820
    -0.1760 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,166.96
    +381.38 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.65
    +7.86 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,771.70
    -13.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

Construction Underway on New FirstEnergy Transmission Service Center in Mahoning County

·2 min read

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), recently broke ground on a new operations service center in North Jackson, Mahoning County, to help streamline operations and maximize efficiencies along the local high-voltage power system.

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

The nearly 20,000-square-foot facility, located within Ohio Edison's service area, will provide company personnel with direct access to heavy-duty transmission equipment and materials to help enhance electric service reliability and minimize the impact of service disruptions for customers in the area.

"This facility will benefit customers by providing quicker access to resources for our transmission personnel in the event of a service-related issue," said Jim Gatto, manager of Ohio's transmission operations at FirstEnergy. "Transmission personnel were previously scattered at various service centers across our entire northeast Ohio service area, causing a slower response to issues in the North Jackson area since crews were coming from work sites in Kinsman, Alliance and Massillon."

When finished, the building will serve as a central location for nearly a dozen transmission line workers based in the Mahoning Valley area. The new center, situated on 10 acres along Bailey Court East, will also include offices and storage space for other utility personnel.

In addition to the service center, the project includes construction of a 15,000-square-foot storage facility next to the service center that will be used to house large transmission equipment, including transformers, power lines, insulators and more. Construction of both facilities are on track to be completed in the late spring.

ATSI provides transmission services in Ohio and in the western portion of Pennsylvania and owns or maintains more than 8,100 miles of transmission lines, substations and other facilities.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-underway-on-new-firstenergy-transmission-service-center-in-mahoning-county-301735215.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: American Electric Power Company, Inc.

    American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 5 million customers in 11 states. About 43% of AEP's of capacity is coal, with the remainder from a mix of natural gas (27%), renewable energy and hydro (19%), nuclear (7%), and demand response (4%). Vertically integrated utilities, transmission and distribution, and generation and marketing support earnings.

  • California Water Service (CWT) Board Hikes Dividend by 4%

    California Water Service Group (CWT) continues with steady performance, as its board of directors rewards shareholders with 4% quarterly dividend hike.

  • US Utility Shutoffs Climbed Last Year on Higher Energy Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- US utility shutoffs of power and natural gas surged last year as home energy costs soared and customers struggled to pay their bills, according to a report from environmental and clean energy advocates. Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsRussi

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Fall as Market Braces for More Fed Rate Hikes

    BTC and ETH followed U.S. stocks today for losses of 5% and 6% on the day, respectively.

  • Albemarle, IBD Stock Of The Day, Rallies 28% in January With Profits Booming

    IBD Stock Of The Day: Albemarle has surged in January as the lithium giant forecasts booming profit. Is ALB stock setting up again?

  • General Motors Beats on Earnings, Topping a Record 2022

    General Motors, the biggest U.S. automaker by sales, posted better-than-expected fourth quarter results that lifted full-year earnings to record levels, and issued a powerful 2023 outlook.

  • Should iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for IWP

  • Exxon Vaults to Record Annual Profit of $55.7 Billion

    Only Apple and Microsoft so far have surpassed Exxon’s fiscal 2022 profit as the oil giant capitalized on high commodity prices.

  • Quarterly Report Period Ending 31st December 2022

    Hot Chili Limited (TSXV:HCH) (ASX:HCH) OTCQX:HHLKF) (the “Company” or “Hot Chili”) is pleased to announce that its has filed its Q2 2022 Quarterly Activity Report.

  • Alameda Research sues Voyager Digital for US$445.8 mln

    Alameda Research has sued bankrupt digital assets lender Voyager Digital to reclaim US$445.8 million worth in loan payments before FTX filed for its own bankruptcy.

  • Carvana Stock Soars

    The stock of beleaugured car seller Carvana surged on Monday by as much as 33%. Some traders speculated that the rise was from a short squeeze. "Carvana is on an epic short squeeze today," Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA, a former small cap money manger, tweeted.

  • Adani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg Rebuttal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani published a 413-page rebuttal to a short seller’s allegations of widespread corporate malfeasance, seeking to calm investors in the midst of a $2.5 billion share sale and stem a rout that wiped out more than $50 billion of his group’s market value. Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeHistoric Crash for Mem

  • These 2 REITs Have Strong Positive Price Action

    A sense that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate hikes may be part of the reason real estate investment trusts (REITs) Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Weyerhaeuser Co. closed higher last week and hit new three-month highs. Both Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) appear to have bottomed late last year. The price action of recent weeks is sending a positive message to shareholders, especially considering how poorly these REITs performed last year. Park

  • Moving company tried to block negative reviews with '$2,500 per day' threat: prosecutors

    Maine reached a settlement in a lawsuit against Liberty Bell Moving and Storage over illegal business practices and threats against customers who left negative reviews.

  • Activist Elliott Discloses Stake in Germany’s Vantage Towers

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management, the activist investor owned by billionaire Paul Singer, disclosed a stake in Germany’s Vantage Towers AG as the tower company’s controlling shareholders work to take the business private. Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers

  • Salesforce stock is on pace for its best month since 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks it can still go higher.

    Investors have sent shares of Salesforce Inc. on what could be their best monthly run since August of 2020, albeit due to moves to cut costs.

  • Why Advisors Must Seek Client Feedback During Down Markets

    It can be uncomfortable to ask clients how they feel when their returns are negative. Do it anyway, counsels an expert in client engagement.

  • Common Currency Proposal for Brazil and Argentina Draws Skepticism

    Brazil's and Argentina’s leaders have revived the idea of a common currency in a bid to boost trade and reduce the region’s reliance on the U.S. dollar. WSJ's Samantha Pearson explains why it is unlikely to be implemented anytime soon. Photo: Eve Hartley

  • China Stock Rally Cools as Benchmark Flirts With Bull Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks pulled back from the verge of a bull market, with the muted reopening from a week-long Lunar New Year break indicating that traders are waiting on new catalysts after a three-month rally. Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsThe C

  • Alibaba Shares Lose $28 Billion in Sign Rally is Fizzling Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s biggest selloff in three months is underscoring investor concern that China’s consumer recovery may fail to meet lofty expectations.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Rents to FallAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hi