Construction of the new Wegmans in Lower Makefield is nearly complete. When will it open?

The new Wegmans in Lower Makefield is starting to take shape.

And with that, an official opening date was announced Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve been working hard to hire and train new employees, and we’re looking for more enthusiastic candidates to round out our team before opening day,” Wegmans service manager Dave Hemmer said. “Construction on the new store is nearly complete, and we’re thrilled to begin the countdown to March 20th when we can open our doors to our neighbors in the Yardley community.”

Construction is about 90% complete at the new Wegmans in Lower Makefield in preparation for its March opening.

Once open, Wegmans will anchor the new Prickett Preserve at Edgewood, a multi-use development off Stony Hill Road that includes 200 apartments, and several retail and dining spots on 36 acres across from Shady Brook Farm.

It will feature all the traditional departments Wegmans is known for, including prepared restaurant foods in its Market Café, such as sushi, pizza, chef-made salads and sandwiches; an large produce department with hundreds of different fruits and vegetables; and a wide variety of seafood, meat, bakery, deli and cheese options.

To help you prepare for its opening, here are five things to know:

Wegmans is currently hiring for its new Lower Makefield store

The new store will employ more than 400 people in full- and part-time positions.

Recruitment began earlier this year and is ongoing for remaining part-time positions and select full-time positions spanning various departments throughout the store, including sushi, pizza, prepared foods, deli and charcuterie, cheese, seafood, bakery, and cashiers.

Job seekers may apply online at jobs.wegmans.com/yardley or call 215-369-6565 for more information.

After the holidays, Wegmans will start accepting applications from candidates who are between the ages of 15 and 18 years old.

Wegmans offers an employee scholarship program

Founded in 1984, the Wegmans Employee Scholarship Program awards tuition assistance to employees who meet specific academic, employment and work-performance criteria. Part-time workers can receive up to $1,500 per year and full-time workers up to $2,200 per year for four years, with no restrictions on the course of study or post-college career path.

“It’s about our people and helping them to grow, whether they want to do something else, make a couple bucks here and there of if they want a career with us. Whatever their goals are, we want to support them,” said Wegmans service manager Dave Hemmer.

Wegmans has large beer and wine department

The store will offer one-stop shopping with its 5,300-square foot wine and beer department, offering approximately 1,200 wines and 500 varieties of domestic, craft and imported beers and hard ciders.

Pricing of wines start as low as $7 a bottle, but for those looking to toast a special occasion, stop into the store’s temperature-controlled Fine Wine Room which houses bottles with up to an $800 price tag.

Wegmans will continue local partnership to donate food

In an effort to further its mission of sustainability and serving the local community, Wegmans in Lower Makefield is continuing a partnership with the Bucks County Opportunity Council that began with the Warrington store.

In addition to donating food, which the Bucks County Opportunity Council will distribute to local food pantries throughout the county, money will be raised to support the Bucks County Opportunity Council through Wegmans’ annual Check Out Hunger campaign.

And finally, the Lower Makefield store will feature the Wegmans rooster and train

Construction is ongoing at the new Wegmans in Lower Makefield in preparation for its March opening. A barn just inside the Wegmans' entrance houses the brand's animatronic rooster, which pops out every hour on the hour to greet customers.

A favorite among some customers, young and old, Wegmans’ animatronic rooster will make regular appearances, popping out from its barn located near the front entrance to crow its hourly greeting.

And don’t forget to look for the Wegmans train chugging along its tracks suspended above the deli department in the back of the store.

