Consult HR Partners Continues Their National Expansion, Adding Two Executive-Level HR Consultants to Their Experienced Team

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consult HR Partners ("CHRP"), a Florida- and Nevada-based HR outsourcing solutions provider, has welcomed two senior-level HR Consultants, Lori Copeland and Stephanie Collins, to their already diverse and highly experienced team.

Copeland is a seasoned HR executive having led the HR departments of such global and respected companies as General Electric, Pegasystems, and LGC. With over 20 years of experience, Copeland has a proven track record of growing HR functions for complex organizations while focusing on creating a high performance, engaged workforce culture.

"Lori (Copeland) has deep expertise across all functional areas of HR, including HR strategy, policy development, operations, full lifecycle talent, and HR M&A activities," stated Jennifer Martinez, CEO and Founder of CHRP. "We're excited that she's serving as a Principal Consultant for our east coast team, providing virtual and in-person support to our national and local clients," added Martinez.

Stephanie Collins, another executive-level HR Consultant who recently joined CHRP as a Senior HR Consultant, has over 19 years of progressive HR management experience, most recently as a Director of Human Resources. "Stephanie Collins excels at strategic planning and scalable process building," added Martinez. "Like Lori, Stephanie also has extensive experience with mergers and acquisitions, one of the toughest challenges that HR executives and their organizations face."

Martinez leads CHRP's national recruitment strategy with a constant focus on increasing the firm's ability to handle any type or size of organization, large or small, public or private. Randy Stollar, a longtime CHRP Principal Consultant, adds: "Whether we are handling the entire HR function for a business, managing a special project like compensation, or simply strengthening the HR function at a firm, Jennifer always recruits talented HR executives and generalists who are experientially equipped and meticulously matched to each client's needs."

About CONSULT HR PARTNERS

Consult HR Partners, LLC is a recognized woman-owned small business dedicated to providing full-service operational and strategic Human Resources outsourcing solutions and services.

Owner and founder Martinez assembled a team of collaborative and highly regarded HR professionals who have worked across the public, private, and non-profit sectors including healthcare, dental service organizations, construction, city government, real estate, entertainment, sports, online retail, technology, gaming, restaurants, and hospitality, many globally.

Her team has decades of experience working with companies at all levels: start-ups, fast growing, established companies, and even firms undergoing the due diligence and HR integration planning process during active mergers and acquisitions. This extensive experience allows the CHRP team to advise and support organizations that have limited or no in-house HR function. Consult HR Partners is often engaged to augment an existing HR team that may not have the resources or subject matter expertise, especially in the area of total rewards planning including compensation, benefits, and other programs to attract and retain great talent.

