A consultant used ChatGPT to free up time so she could focus on pitching clients. She landed $128,000 worth of new contracts in just 3 months.

Jacqueline DeStefano-Tangorra, the CEO and founder of Omni Business Intelligence Solutions, secured $128,000 in contracts since she began using ChatGPT. Jacqueline Ann DeStefano

Jacqueline DeStefano-Tangorra, the founder of consulting firm Omni Business Intelligence Solutions, started using ChatGPT when it launched last year.

She said the chatbot freed up time so she could focus on booking new business.

In her first three months using ChatGPT, DeStefano-Tangorra booked $128,000 worth of new deals.

Businesses are integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT into their workflows — and one CEO said it's doing more than just saving time. It's helping her make money.

Jacqueline DeStefano-Tangorra, the founder of boutique consultancy Omni Business Intelligence Solutions, said the AI chatbot reduced the amount of time spent on certain business processes, freeing up her capacity to pitch new clients which she said helped her nearly double her business.

Last year, she booked about $71,000 in revenue from December through March. This year over the same time frame, she booked contracts for about $128,000 — an 80% increase in revenue, all while saving time and money with ChatGPT. Insider verified this revenue with documentation provided by DeStefano-Tangorra.

DeStefano-Tangorra said she became "fascinated' by the buzzy conversational chatbot when it came out last November, and she wanted to see if she could use it to generate revenue and cut costs at her firm, which offers services like data hygiene and analytics.

"I saw so much promise in it," she told Insider.

That belief inspired the 29-year-old to integrate ChatGPT, as well as other generative AI tools like image generator Midjourney and presentation maker STORYD, into her business starting last December.

DeStefano-Tangorra first identified the parts of her business that were time consuming, like marketing and drawing up proposals.

She used ChatGPT to market her firm through industry-specific articles and blog posts for platforms like Upwork and LinkedIn; generate personalized business proposals; and create an in-house training guide — a list of ChatGPT prompts for specific use cases — for contractors like data analysts she hires. She has also used the chatbot to analyze complex business data and conduct in-depth market research.

As a result, the chatbot, she said, freed up her capacity to focus on crafting more business proposals to potential clients.

"The utilization of ChatGPT in our operations likely enhanced our overall capabilities, which in turn attracted new clients and opportunities," DeStefano-Tangorra told Insider in an e-mail.

She learned how to automate those tasks with AI by experimenting with the chatbot, and "soaking information" up from ChatGPT enthusiasts she met on Discord channels and LinkedIn groups. She's also taking an MIT course on building no-code solutions with AI and machine learning.

DeStefano-Tangorra also said the firm was able to reduce its advertising spend because she was able to use ChatGPT-made marketing materials to promote her services.

She said ChatGPT is like "having an extension of the team."

"You could really see a tremendous financial impact," DeStefano-Tangorra said in regards to the chatbot's monetary potential.

Meanwhile, DeStefano-Tangorra has helped her new clients craft personalized business proposals, customize legal documents, and design sales dashboards with guidance from ChatGPT. She even started offering educational services to clients interested in deploying the chatbot to boost their own bottom line.

One of her latest clients — a healthcare company, DeStefano-Tangorra said — came to her seeking guidance on how to use ChatGPT to enhance its marketing. As a result, she taught the client how to use ChatGPT to produce unique content to generate new sales leads.

"They were happy about not really needing to use so much brain power there," she said.

She said that new clients have started approaching her specifically asking for ChatGPT services.

Nevertheless, she recognizes that ChatGPT isn't perfect. There have been times when she saw the chatbot spit out outputs that were "missing the mark,""not comprehensive," or just "too much."

Still, DeStefano-Tangorra said she's always been able to find "helpful workarounds" around faulty outputs. She said it comes down to creativity — a skill she thinks is crucial to crafting the right prompts that yield desirable results.

"People who don't exercise that level of creativity on a day-to-day basis that want to be good prompters are going to be forced to grow in that capacity," she said. "If you really want to generate something that is going to be useful for you, you need to do more than just write a generic sentence."

For those interested in using ChatGPT more effectively, DeStefano-Tangorra suggests tweaking prompts with "hyper-parameters" like precise wording and concise language, and to frame them so the chatbot can speak from a different perspective.

She won't stop using ChatGPT anytime soon.

"It's a game changer," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider