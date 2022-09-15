Consulting Engineering Activities in South Africa 2022: Demand from Mining Companies Propelling Sector Growth
Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consulting Engineering Activities in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Consulting Engineering Activities in South Africa
Conditions in the consulting engineering industry are challenging, largely due to weak economic growth and the slow rollout of infrastructure projects, as reflected by a sharp decline in total fee income in 2020, followed by a slight recovery. However, mining companies' demand for consulting engineering services is expected to grow due to the commodities boom and, over the longer term, as a result of large volumes of metals and minerals needed for the global clean energy transition. Another growth area is renewable energy projects, especially locally, due to the electricity crisis. Africa is a key long-term growth market for infrastructure development and mining, providing opportunities for local consulting engineering firms to contribute to these projects on the continent.
Trends
Civil and structural engineering are the largest disciplines in terms of fees earned, while the share of mining and chemical engineering has been growing over the past five years. Mining, transportation and water accounted for the largest share of fee income recorded. In the design and implementation of projects, factors such as environmental and social impacts, governance, health and safety and sustainability are becoming increasingly important.
Renewable energy projects are a growth area in engineering aspects and in social and environmental impact assessments. Mining companies are increasingly using consulting engineers, especially in the areas of health and safety, and environment, social and governance and the engineers are also becoming more involved at operational level at mining clients. Consulting engineers, architects and sustainability consultants are constantly incorporating new ideas into building designs to minimise a building's impact on its environment.
Report Coverage
This report focuses on the consulting engineering industry in South Africa, covering the effects of the mining and commodity boom and reduced spending on infrastructure and development. It includes information on the state of the industry, trends in terms of projects and fee income and various influencing factors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Performance of Key Clients
6.4. Labour
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Environmental Issues
6.7. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
Companies Mentioned
AECOM SA (Pty) Ltd
Arup (Pty) Ltd
Betts Townsend (Pty) Ltd
Bigen Africa Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd
Bosch Holdings (Pty) Ltd
BVI Border (Pty) Ltd
BVI Consulting Engineers (Pty) Ltd
BVI Consulting Engineers Central (Pty) Ltd
BVI Consulting Engineers Eastern Cape (Pty) Ltd
BVI Consulting Engineers Gauteng (Pty) Ltd (Pty) Ltd
BVI Consulting Engineers KwaZulu-Natal (Pty) Ltd
BVI Consulting Engineers Northern Cape (Pty) Ltd
BVI Consulting Engineers Western Cape (Pty) Ltd
City Industrial Solar One (Pty) Ltd
City Industrial Solar Solutions (Pty) Ltd
CKR Consulting Engineers (Pty) Ltd
Delta Built Environment Consultants (Pty) Ltd
DRA Agriculture (Pty) Ltd
DRA Projects SA (Pty) Ltd
Elevate Project Management (Pty) Ltd
GIBB (Pty) Ltd
HaskoningDHV Botswana (Pty) Ltd
Hatch Africa (Pty) Ltd
Ilifa Africa Engineers (Pty) Ltd
Iliso Consulting (Pty) Ltd
Independent Development Trust
JG Afrika (Pty) Ltd
Knight Piesold (Pty) Ltd
ManCon Projects (Pty) Ltd
Mariswe (Pty) Ltd
Mitchell du Plessis Projects (Pty) Ltd
Mott MacDonald Contracting (Pty) Ltd
MPAMOT Africa (Pty) Ltd
Msingi Construction Project Management (Pty) Ltd
Multi-Pro Cost Engineering (Pty) Ltd
Nova Energy Holdings (Pty) Ltd
Nova Energy One Solutions (Pty) Ltd
Origin Africa Project Management (Pty) Ltd
Prentec Isibonelo (Pty) Ltd
Profica Management (Pty) Ltd
Royal HaskoningDHV (Pty) Ltd
S I P Project Managers (Pty) Ltd
SeCo Project Managers (Pty) Ltd
SRK Consulting (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
Synergy Property Solutions CC
Terra Firma Solutions Namibia (Pty) Ltd
Terradew Four (Pty) Ltd
Terradew One (Pty) Ltd
Terradew Three (Pty) Ltd
Terradew Two (Pty) Ltd
Terragrow (Pty) Ltd
Terragrow Ghana Ltd
Turner and Townsend (Pty) Ltd
TWP Zambia (Pty) Ltd
Virtual Consulting Engineers VCE (Pty) Ltd
WAH Engineering (Pty) Ltd
Worley RSA (Pty) Ltd
WorleyParsons Services Namibia (Pty) Ltd
WSP Group Africa (Pty) Ltd
Zutari (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4al4a
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900