U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,949.00
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,177.00
    +28.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,140.25
    -1.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.60
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.11
    -0.37 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,697.20
    -11.90 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    -0.12 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9994
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.08
    -1.19 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1524
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4000
    +0.3070 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,100.95
    -264.07 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.30
    -3.03 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,314.21
    +36.91 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Consulting Engineering Activities in South Africa 2022: Demand from Mining Companies Propelling Sector Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consulting Engineering Activities in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consulting Engineering Activities in South Africa
Conditions in the consulting engineering industry are challenging, largely due to weak economic growth and the slow rollout of infrastructure projects, as reflected by a sharp decline in total fee income in 2020, followed by a slight recovery. However, mining companies' demand for consulting engineering services is expected to grow due to the commodities boom and, over the longer term, as a result of large volumes of metals and minerals needed for the global clean energy transition. Another growth area is renewable energy projects, especially locally, due to the electricity crisis. Africa is a key long-term growth market for infrastructure development and mining, providing opportunities for local consulting engineering firms to contribute to these projects on the continent.

Trends
Civil and structural engineering are the largest disciplines in terms of fees earned, while the share of mining and chemical engineering has been growing over the past five years. Mining, transportation and water accounted for the largest share of fee income recorded. In the design and implementation of projects, factors such as environmental and social impacts, governance, health and safety and sustainability are becoming increasingly important.

Renewable energy projects are a growth area in engineering aspects and in social and environmental impact assessments. Mining companies are increasingly using consulting engineers, especially in the areas of health and safety, and environment, social and governance and the engineers are also becoming more involved at operational level at mining clients. Consulting engineers, architects and sustainability consultants are constantly incorporating new ideas into building designs to minimise a building's impact on its environment.

Report Coverage
This report focuses on the consulting engineering industry in South Africa, covering the effects of the mining and commodity boom and reduced spending on infrastructure and development. It includes information on the state of the industry, trends in terms of projects and fee income and various influencing factors.


Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Performance of Key Clients
6.4. Labour
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Environmental Issues
6.7. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned

  • AECOM SA (Pty) Ltd

  • Arup (Pty) Ltd

  • Betts Townsend (Pty) Ltd

  • Bigen Africa Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd

  • Bosch Holdings (Pty) Ltd

  • BVI Border (Pty) Ltd

  • BVI Consulting Engineers (Pty) Ltd

  • BVI Consulting Engineers Central (Pty) Ltd

  • BVI Consulting Engineers Eastern Cape (Pty) Ltd

  • BVI Consulting Engineers Gauteng (Pty) Ltd (Pty) Ltd

  • BVI Consulting Engineers KwaZulu-Natal (Pty) Ltd

  • BVI Consulting Engineers Northern Cape (Pty) Ltd

  • BVI Consulting Engineers Western Cape (Pty) Ltd

  • City Industrial Solar One (Pty) Ltd

  • City Industrial Solar Solutions (Pty) Ltd

  • CKR Consulting Engineers (Pty) Ltd

  • Delta Built Environment Consultants (Pty) Ltd

  • DRA Agriculture (Pty) Ltd

  • DRA Projects SA (Pty) Ltd

  • Elevate Project Management (Pty) Ltd

  • GIBB (Pty) Ltd

  • HaskoningDHV Botswana (Pty) Ltd

  • Hatch Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Ilifa Africa Engineers (Pty) Ltd

  • Iliso Consulting (Pty) Ltd

  • Independent Development Trust

  • JG Afrika (Pty) Ltd

  • Knight Piesold (Pty) Ltd

  • ManCon Projects (Pty) Ltd

  • Mariswe (Pty) Ltd

  • Mitchell du Plessis Projects (Pty) Ltd

  • Mott MacDonald Contracting (Pty) Ltd

  • MPAMOT Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Msingi Construction Project Management (Pty) Ltd

  • Multi-Pro Cost Engineering (Pty) Ltd

  • Nova Energy Holdings (Pty) Ltd

  • Nova Energy One Solutions (Pty) Ltd

  • Origin Africa Project Management (Pty) Ltd

  • Prentec Isibonelo (Pty) Ltd

  • Profica Management (Pty) Ltd

  • Royal HaskoningDHV (Pty) Ltd

  • S I P Project Managers (Pty) Ltd

  • SeCo Project Managers (Pty) Ltd

  • SRK Consulting (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

  • Synergy Property Solutions CC

  • Terra Firma Solutions Namibia (Pty) Ltd

  • Terradew Four (Pty) Ltd

  • Terradew One (Pty) Ltd

  • Terradew Three (Pty) Ltd

  • Terradew Two (Pty) Ltd

  • Terragrow (Pty) Ltd

  • Terragrow Ghana Ltd

  • Turner and Townsend (Pty) Ltd

  • TWP Zambia (Pty) Ltd

  • Virtual Consulting Engineers VCE (Pty) Ltd

  • WAH Engineering (Pty) Ltd

  • Worley RSA (Pty) Ltd

  • WorleyParsons Services Namibia (Pty) Ltd

  • WSP Group Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Zutari (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4al4a


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Tesla weighs reset for China retail strategy even as sales boom

    Tesla is reevaluating the way it sells electric cars in China, its second-largest market, and considering closing some showrooms in flashy malls in cities like Beijing where traffic plunged during COVID restrictions, two people with knowledge of the plans said. As part of that push, Tesla is looking to ramp up hiring of technicians and other staff for service jobs in China, one of the people said. Tesla's China recruitment website showed more than 300 openings for service jobs as of Thursday.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chinese economy's export pillar shows cracks from global slowdown

    China's exporters – the last reliable pillar of the world's second-largest economy as it struggled with the pandemic, weak consumption and a property crisis – are warning of hard times ahead as softer overseas markets force them to shed workers, shift to lower-value goods and even rent out their factories. Alarm bells sounded for China's $18 trillion economy when trade data last week showed export growth well short of expectations and slowing for the first time in four months. Those alarms are echoing in workshops across eastern and southern China's manufacturing hubs, in industries from machinery parts and textiles to high-tech home appliances, where businesses are scaling back while export orders dry up.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California state attorney files lawsuit against Amazon

    California Attorney General Rob Bonta is on a collision course with Amazon, filing a lawsuit Wednesday that alleges the company is violating state antitrust law.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Comcast would be interested in buying Hulu from Disney, CEO Brian Roberts says

    Comcast Corp. CEO Brian Roberts said Wednesday that the Philadelphia media conglomerate would make a bid to buy Hulu if the Walt Disney Company puts the streaming service up for sale. Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) already owns a 33% stake in Hulu through its NBCUniversal division. In 2019, it entered into an agreement with Disney under which either side can trigger the sale of Comcast's ownership stake to Disney beginning in 2024.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Starbucks CFO talks reinvention plan for customers and partners

    Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the coffeehouse company’s reinvention plan, elevating costumer and partner experiences, cutting down wait times, providing employees with competitive wages and benefits, and the outlook for long-term profit growth.

  • Pinterest never considered itself a social network. Until now.

    As Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok execs get grilled by senators, new CEO positions Pinterest as 'feel good' social-media platform, dropping predecessor's propaganda.

  • IBM offloads $16B in pension obligations to MetLife, Prudential

    IBM, one of the Triangle’s largest employers, has transferred $16 billion in pension obligations to Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) and MetLife (NYSE: MET). IBM (NYSE: IBM), which has one of its largest campuses in Research Triangle Park, disclosed the news in a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

  • Disney’s Chapek Hints at All-in-One Streaming App Once Hulu Secured

    Speaking at an investor conference, the company’s chief executive touts the potential to make Disney+ a broader platform tied to its theme parks once Hulu ownership is secured.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Stocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets

  • US-China Audit Deal Faces First Test as Inspectors Head to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- After a decades long impasse that led to a threat to kick about 200 Chinese firms off New York stock exchanges, US inspectors may soon get their first look under the hood of some of China’s largest corporations, if all goes as planned.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Stocks Rise as Dip Bu

  • ‘This is never factored into the equation.’ One big thing people forget to consider when thinking about how much they need to retire

    Question 1: What are my expectations for retirement? How much you need to retire depends on your expectations for life in retirement. In other words, before asking yourself how much you need to retire, you should be asking yourself this: What are my expectations for retirement?

  • Taiwan president warns of 'volatile' challenges facing chip industry

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned the semiconductor industry faces new and "volatile" challenges, but said her government will work with the sector to overcome them. Taiwan is home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, and is a major producer of semiconductors used in everything from washing machines and cellphones to data centres and fighter jets. "The continued success of this industry comes in the face of unprecedented global challenges in recent times, including considerable uncertainty around supply chains," Tsai told an industry forum in Taipei late on Wednesday, according to comments released by her office.