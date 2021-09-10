U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,358.95
    -2,057.48 (-4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Consulting Magazine Names Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI) the #2 Best Large Firm to Work For

·2 min read

CINCINNATI, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI) is excited to announce that it earned the #2 spot on Consulting Magazine's annual "Best Large Firms to Work For" list, marking its eleventh year ranked among the best firms in the nation.

The new brand preserves the company&#39;s signature red swirl and guiding principles grounded in employee ownership and a culture of collaboration. (PRNewsfoto/SEI)
The new brand preserves the company's signature red swirl and guiding principles grounded in employee ownership and a culture of collaboration. (PRNewsfoto/SEI)

"I continue to be humbled and honored to see SEI receive such recognition year-over-year," says SEI CEO Bill Gallagher. "It affirms my deeply held belief that the only truly sustainable way to invest in an organization's success is to invest in its people. When our team is happy, our clients are happy."

The rankings for this award are based on responses to survey questions answered by each firm's consultants. Thanks to SEI's commitment to employee satisfaction and cross-functional collaboration, it received glowing reviews in each of the key categories assessed, including Culture, Career Development, and Compensation & Benefits. Gallagher believes that every employee — from new hires to seasoned SEI-ers — plays a part in making the company such a special place to work.

"We invest a great deal of time and energy into finding the right folks for the team, and that shows," says Gallagher. "The people we hire are a natural fit, and they help propel and sustain the culture we've worked so hard to create — a culture in which everyone feels respected, heard, and valued."

According to Gallagher, the company is having a record hiring year — all 10 of SEI's offices are growing — and team meetings are full of spark. "Our people are excited to be here. I continue to be inspired by the diverse ideas they bring to the table for our growing roster of clients," says Gallagher. "They are the reason we win awards like this one. They are what make SEI, SEI."

About Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI): SEI is a management consulting firm with offices across the United States. Since 1992, our consultants have delivered practical and impactful business and technology solutions.

With support from our national organization, our experienced local teams work with clients to define business goals and design custom solutions for their unique needs. By combining local expertise with best-in-class collaboration, we help technologies, organizations, and people achieve more.

Visit sei.com for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consulting-magazine-names-systems-evolution-inc-sei-the-2-best-large-firm-to-work-for-301373611.html

SOURCE Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI)

Recommended Stories

  • Moynihan’s BofA Shake-Up Paves Way for a New Crop of Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- An era of power brokers near the top of Bank of America Corp. is ending as Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan elevates a fleet of younger executives into the ranks of eventual potential successors. The shake-up gives two men with years of experience at the bank significantly more stature. Alastair Borthwick will take over as chief financial officer, while Dean Athanasia will add responsibility for the commercial bank to his role overseeing the consumer and small-business banki

  • Why Echo Global Logistics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) jumped more than 50% on Friday morning after the transportation company announced a deal to be acquired by private equity firm The Jordan Company (TJC). Echo is an asset-light transportation company providing freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions for large customers. The company is a go-between for shippers and transportation providers.

  • BofA Overhauls Management Team, Names Alastair Borthwick CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. announced its most significant leadership changes since the financial crisis, replacing the chief financial officer and elevating five new members to the senior management team, including three women.Alastair Borthwick, president of global commercial banking, will replace CFO Paul Donofrio next quarter, the company said Friday in an internal memo. Dean Athanasia, head of the consumer and small-business unit, will take on a larger role at the firm by adding re

  • ‘Traditional banking might not be the right path for us’: Rocket CEO

    Vice-Chairman and CEO of Rocket Companies Jay Farner joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the future of the housing market, the company’s expansion into auto, and how Biden’s new vaccination policy could affect employees of Rocket Companies.

  • Lundin Mining Announces CEO Succession

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Marie Inkster has informed the Board of Directors that she will be stepping down as of December 31, 2021, for personal reasons. Mr. Peter Rockandel has been selected to assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer and will join the Board of Directors as of January 1, 2022.

  • Tecsys Announces Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditors and Approval of Unallocated Options

    Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), (the "Corporation"), announces the results of the matters voted upon at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") held on September 9, 2021.

  • Box shareholders re-elect company directors, rejecting Starboard Value’s push to revamp board

    Box said stockholders "decisively" voted to re-elect all Box director nominees --- Aaron Levie, Dana Evan and Peter Leav --- to the company’s board of directors at the company's annual meeting.

  • JPMorgan appoints Allison Beer as CEO of Chase's card business

    Beer took over the reins from Marianne Lake, who is currently co-head of the consumer and community banking division with Jennifer Piepszak, also a former CEO of the cards business at Chase. Beer joined the bank in 2017 to lead partnerships with payments companies in the bank's digital division.

  • Marlene Carl Joins Tucows' Board of Directors

    Today Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), a global company dedicated to making the internet better, announced that Marlene Carl, director of investment management at MEDIQON Group AG, has been elected to its board of directors.

  • Starboard Push for Box Board Nominees Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Starboard Value’s efforts to revamp Box Inc.’s board fell short Thursday with shareholders in the software company electing three incumbent directors instead of the activist investor’s nominees. The New York-based hedge fund had been seeking three seats on the board in an effort to improve Box’s performance and governance. Preliminary tallies show that investors rejected Starboard’s calls for change and supported management’s three nominees, including Chief Executive Officer Aaron

  • Yahoo Names Jim Lanzone, Ex-Tinder and CBS Interactive Boss, as CEO

    Yahoo, less than two weeks after officially separating from Verizon, announced digital media veteran Jim Lanzone as its new CEO. Lanzone, most recently CEO of Tinder and former head of CBS Interactive, will join Yahoo on Sept. 27. He will join the company less than a month after the close of the $5 billion deal […]

  • Apple has reportedly appointed wearable chief Kevin Lynch to lead its car division

    Apple has reportedly appointed wearable chief Kevin Lynch to lead its car division

  • Empire Company Reports Voting Results

    Empire Company Limited ("Empire" or the "Company") (TSX: EMP.A) announced the voting results for the election of its directors at its Annual General Meeting held today.

  • When These Big Companies Are Planning To Return To the Office

    When the pandemic started and major companies abruptly transitioned to a remote workforce, there was no way to anticipate just how long this new working reality would last. With nearly 53% of the U.S. population now fully vaccinated, take a look at when major companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google are planning to return to the office. Amazon anticipates that its employees in the U.S. and abroad will begin returning regularly to the office in early January, 2022.

  • Columbia Sportswear Co. Appoints Presidents to Its Mountain Hardware and Prana Imprints

    Troy Sicotte and Monica Mirro will now lead the Mountain Hardware and Prana brands, respectively.

  • Alistair Hepburn Succeeds Sue Milling as Executive Director of ACTRA Toronto

    ACTRA Toronto Council names Alistair Hepburn to succeed Sue Milling as Executive Director.

  • Analysis-Biden has a chance to make the Fed's board look more like America

    As U.S. President Joe Biden assesses whether to reappoint Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and nominate as many as three others to the central bank's powerful board, he has the opportunity to revamp a leadership team long criticized for being too white and too male. The Fed sets monetary policy, a primary lever in controlling the cost of money and the availability of credit, in a nation where the wealth held by the median white household is nearly eight times that of the typical Black household. There are seven seats on the Fed Board of Governors, six of which are currently filled.

  • KingSett Capital Appoints Rob Kumer As President And Chief Investment Officer

    KingSett Capital Inc. announced today that Rob Kumer will assume the role of President and Chief Investment Officer, effective immediately. In this expanded role, Rob will be responsible for the execution of strategy, drive the continued advancement of the firm's unique culture, build and maintain key relationships, seek new opportunities and deliver results for investors. Rob will continue to report to KingSett's founder, Jon Love, who will remain Chief Executive Officer.

  • Faded internet pioneer Yahoo gets new boss

    One-time internet giant Yahoo, which has undergone recent ownership changes and strategic pivots, announced Friday that Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone will be its new chief as the company looks for new opportunities.

  • Yahoo names ex-CBS, Tinder exec Jim Lanzone as CEO

    Yahoo on Friday announced that Jim Lanzone, the former CBS Interactive executive who most recently served as CEO of the dating app Tinder, has been named CEO of the company, effective Sept. 27. Why it matters: Yahoo was bought by private equity giant Apollo Global Management earlier this year. Leadership changes were expected following the closing of the deal on Sept. 1.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Guru Gowrappan, wh