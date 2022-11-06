U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6400
    -1.5240 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,176.62
    -212.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

IT Consulting Services Market 2022-2028| US$ 100100 million by 2028| CAGR of 6.6% | with COVID-19 impact on Industry: Growth Global Industry Size, Top manufacturers Entry, Analysis, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities

Proficient Market Insights
·7 min read
Proficient Market Insights
Proficient Market Insights

pune, Nov. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "IT Consulting Services Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. IT consulting is a branch of consulting. It combines the positioning of consulting and management consulting, and carries out a comprehensive informatization transformation for the enterprise's IT (informatization, digitization).IT Consulting is understood as the field of activity that focuses on advising organizations on the best way to use information technology (IT) in order to achieve their business objectives.

The global market for IT Consulting Services is estimated to increase from US$ 63960 million in 2021 to reach US$ 100100 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Global key players of IT Consulting Service include Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, McKinsey & Company and BCG etc. The top five players hold a share over 50%. In terms of type, Strategy Consulting shares over 46% of the market, while Operations Consulting shares 42%. In terms of application, BFSI accounts for the largest proportion, close to 27%, followed by Government, accounting for 24%. North America accounts for about 36% of the global market, while Europe and Asia-Pacific account for about 22% and 31% of the global market.

IT Consulting Services Market Report Contains: -

  • Complete overview of the global IT Consulting Services Market

  • Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional IT Consulting Services markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

  • Description and analysis of IT Consulting Services market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

  • impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global IT Consulting Services market and current trends in the enterprise

  • Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Accenture,Deloitte,IBM,McKinsey & Company,BCG,PricewaterhouseCoopers,Capgemini,Ernst & Young,Bain & Company,Tata Consultancy Services,Fujitsu,Infosys,CGI,HCL Technologies

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/21841423

Report Coverage

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global IT Consulting Services market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, value chain analysis, etc.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the global IT Consulting Services market, with both quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers understand how the IT Consulting Services market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War.

The base year considered for analyses is 2021, while the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2022 to 2028. The market estimates are provided in terms of revenue in USD millions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21841423

IT Consulting Services Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Market Segmentation:
The study segments the IT Consulting Services market and forecasts the market size by Type (Operations Consulting, Strategy Consulting and Others), by Application (Government, BFSI, Telecommunications and Manufacturing), and region (APAC, Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation by type
Operations Consulting
Strategy Consulting
Others

Segmentation by application
Government
BFSI
Telecommunications
Manufacturing
Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the IT Consulting Services Market: -

  • Accenture

  • Deloitte

  • IBM

  • McKinsey & Company

  • BCG

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers

  • Capgemini

  • Ernst & Young

  • Bain & Company

  • Tata Consultancy Services

  • Fujitsu

  • Infosys

  • CGI

  • HCL Technologies

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/21841423

Key Benefits of IT Consulting Services Market Research Report:

  • Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

  • Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Detailed TOC of Global IT Consulting Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2022-2028

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size 2017-2028

2.1.2 IT Consulting Services Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

2.2 IT Consulting Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Operations Consulting

2.2.2 Strategy Consulting

2.2.3 Others

2.3 IT Consulting Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 IT Consulting Services Market Size CAGR by Type (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

     2.3.2 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 IT Consulting Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Government

2.4.2 BFSI

2.4.3 Telecommunications

2.4.4 Manufacturing

2.4.5 Others

2.5 IT Consulting Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 IT Consulting Services Market Size CAGR by Application (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.5.2 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/TOC/21841423#TOC

Chapter Introduction

Chapter 1: Scope of IT Consulting Services, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global IT Consulting Services market size and CAGR, IT Consulting Services market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: IT Consulting Services revenue, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global IT Consulting Services revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, revenue segment by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global IT Consulting Services market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, McKinsey & Company, BCG, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Capgemini, Ernst & Young and Bain & Company, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

Purchase this Report (Price 3660 USD for a Single-User License) – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/21841423

About Proficient market insights:

Proficient market insights is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Proficient market insights Phone : +1 424 253 0807 Phone : +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@proficientmarketinsights.com Web: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/


Recommended Stories

  • What Is Secanda AG's (FRA:SC8) Share Price Doing?

    Secanda AG ( FRA:SC8 ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on...

  • At €51.50, Is It Time To Put Nexus AG (ETR:NXU) On Your Watch List?

    Nexus AG ( ETR:NXU ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in...

  • Under The Bonnet, BELIMO Holding's (VTX:BEAN) Returns Look Impressive

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • OCI N.V. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    It's been a good week for OCI N.V. ( AMS:OCI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Sell These 3 Tech Stocks Because PC Demand Is Tumbling, Morgan Stanley Says

    The outlook for PC sales has been deteriorating throughout 2022. And a survey by the bank found that the consumers are increasingly cautious.

  • 7 Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Market Blasts Higher in 2023

    A number of catastrophic headwinds imposed significant volatility, especially for popular tech stocks to buy. Primarily, the dovish monetary policies of the past came to roost this year, sending inflation skyrocketing. Now, the Federal Reserve must unwind prior excesses, resulting in a decline in money stock. Depending on how far the central bank wants to go, the environment moving forward could be deflationary in nature. Because many tech stocks to buy receive support from dovish policies, a ha

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    FAANG stocks ruled the market for a decade. The group that includes Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (formerly Google) delivered monster returns for years, but most of these stocks have crumbled over the last year. Rising interest rates, recession fears, and other macro headwinds have pressured these stocks, bringing the most popular bet on Wall Street to an end.

  • Unstoppable Fall of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers'

    The online used car retailer fell almost 39% in one session on Wall Street, after disastrous quarterly results.

  • Lincoln Financial loses a third of its stock value in one day after $2.6B loss

    “A catastrophe (and not the natural kind),” Wells Fargo Securities analysts wrote in a note to clients describing Lincoln Financial’s earnings report.

  • ‘I lost over 21% in 2022.’ I’m 72, retired, and have worked with my financial adviser for six years. I know markets are down, but this massive loss is worrying. Shouldn’t my adviser have had a plan to manage risk at my age?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Accelerator Today

    The share price of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was soaring today after The Wall Street Journal reported that China might start easing its strict zero-COVID policies. The restrictions have resulted in many companies, including Nio, having to temporarily close factories or stop production when a COVID-19 outbreak occurs. The Journal also reported that U.S. inspectors are finishing up their audit of some U.S.-listed Chinese companies, and investors are hoping that the potential for some Chinese companies to be delisted from U.S. exchanges could soon be eliminated.

  • These 2 Lithium Stocks Could Blast Higher by Over 40%, Says Analyst

    Our modern world has a voracious appetite for metals, and smart investors can leverage that for profits. The list of metals is extensive, and ranges from lesser-known rare elements such as scandium, yttrium, and gadolinium to the vital component of every battery in every digital device, lithium. Lithium has been growing in value as laptops, ipads, and smartphones, with lithium-ion batteries, have proliferated, but in recent years the expansion of electric vehicles – and their far larger battery

  • Ignore the doom-n-gloom: BofA's reliable 'Sell-Side' contrarian indicator is very close to flashing a buy signal — here are 2 top stocks to consider when it does

    Time to turn bullish? This signal says soon.

  • Don't Overlook This $104 Billion Item Buried In Amazon's Latest Report

    On Oct. 27, e-commerce and cloud computing titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Studious investors undoubtedly read the official press release and noted slowing revenue growth, a steep decrease in operating income, and weak financial guidance. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is Amazon's cloud-computing platform, helping companies like Netflix in creating its video content, Verizon in building out its 5G infrastructure, and even Vertex Pharmaceuticals in developing new drugs.AWS is so big that there's a good chance it's powering something you use today behind the scenes.

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm. It comes as no surprise that the majority of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs)

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy these 3 stocks — including two with over 60% upside

    Wow, it’s been a week in the stock market hasn’t it? Thursday marked the fourth session in a row of daily losses, with that particular hit coming after the Fed instituted its fourth consecutive 75-basis point rate hike. That hike, however, was expected; what really roiled the markets was Fed chair Powell’s indications that the central bank will not be cutting back, or even slowing down, on the rate hikes anytime soon. Inflation is currently running at 8.2% annualized, and the core CPI is up to 6

  • The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    Growth stocks have gotten walloped this year. The growth-focused Nasdaq Composite Index has lost about a third of its value, with many growth stocks down even further. The main issue weighing on growth stocks is concern that rapidly rising interest rates to combat red-hot inflation will send the economy into a recession.

  • Why Alcoa, Southern Copper, and Other Metal Mining Stocks Are Soaring Today

    Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares are leading metal stocks higher with a 10.9% advance as of 2:13 p.m. ET, followed closely by similar gains from Alcoa (NYSE: AA), Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO), and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO). Thank Alcoa, mostly. Separately but simultaneously, Alcoa is requesting the London Metal Exchange delist any Russian metals from its trading platform.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in November

    Each purchase puts me one step closer to my goal of eventually generating enough annual passive income to cover my expenses. Topping my list of stocks to buy this month are Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Here's why I can't wait to buy more shares of these high-yielding dividend stocks this November.

  • Hunting for Undervalued, Overlooked Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy

    Every investor knows that there’s a ‘trick’ to succeeding in the stock market. The first step toward a winning strategy is to find stocks that are priced low but still boast solid assets that bode well for future gains. In short, the key is finding stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential, and to buy in now while the shares, along with the broader markets, are down in the doldrums. Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty of, in their words, undervalued stocks that are primed for