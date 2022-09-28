U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

Consulting Solutions Ranks On SIA's 2022 List of Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms for Second Consecutive Year

·2 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, announced today that it has ranked among the 2022 fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms as compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. This year's list ranked firms with at least 15 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue from 2017 through 2021. Consulting Solutions had staffing revenue of $155.5 million in 2021.

This is the second consecutive year that Consulting Solutions has been named to SIA's list of fastest-growing firms. The organization was also listed by SIA in its ranking of largest U.S. staffing firms in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

"Before, throughout, and beyond the pandemic, we're proud of our growth and the achievements of our team—in particular, the exceptional services they consistently provide to our clients to help them resolve key challenges and optimize their business," said Michael Werblun, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "We're honored to once again be named to SIA's list of fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms and see it as a validation of what we do."

"The 2022 Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms list displays a master class in perseverance. Emerging from the pandemic with organic growth is a true achievement and testament to the staffing industry's strength, even in the most turbulent of times," said SIA President Barry Asin. "Our list of staffing firms more than doubled this year and SIA is honored to present these resilient staffing firms to the world. A huge congratulations to our 2022 honorees!"

SIA's list of the fastest-growing companies for 2022 can be found at http://fastestgrowing.staffingindustry.com/.

About Consulting Solutions                                                                                 

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S. and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was the recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing for both Client and Talent Satisfaction.

Media Contact:
Kathy Berardi
kberardi@carabinercomms.com
678.644.4122

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consulting-solutions-ranks-on-sias-2022-list-of-fastest-growing-us-staffing-firms-for-second-consecutive-year-301635002.html

SOURCE Consulting Solutions

