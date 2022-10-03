U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,678.43
    +92.81 (+2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,490.89
    +765.38 (+2.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,815.43
    +239.82 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.50
    +44.79 (+2.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.28
    +3.79 (+4.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.60
    +36.60 (+2.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    +1.70 (+8.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9827
    +0.0026 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0154 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6870
    -0.0420 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,541.19
    +265.05 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.91
    +8.56 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

CONSUMER ALERT: AMEREN IL'S NEW POWER PRICE UP 126% FROM LAST YEAR

·4 min read

CHIGACO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of Oct. 1, Ameren Illinois' price for electricity is up to 126 percent higher from a year ago, as Illinois prepares for what could be one of the most expensive winters in state history, the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) said in a consumer alert issued Monday.

Citizens Utility Board Logo (PRNewsfoto/Citizens Utility Board)
Citizens Utility Board Logo (PRNewsfoto/Citizens Utility Board)

As of Oct. 1, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) reports that Ameren's non-summer per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) "price to compare"—the rate customers should compare with alternative supplier offers—is: 12.236¢ per kWh for 0-800 kWh; and 9.777¢ per kWh for usage over 800 kWh 

Note: The rate for the first 800 kWh of usage represents a 126 percent increase over the price last October. The "price to compare" includes the supply price, a transmission charge and a supply cost adjustment. Ameren does not profit off the price of electricity—they pass those costs onto customers with no markup. This rate is in effect through May 31, 2023.

This past June, Ameren Illinois estimated that the higher prices will cost customers an average of about $50 a month extra. Adding to the pain is the fact that Ameren's natural gas price, which changes on a monthly basis, also has skyrocketed: 89.078¢ per therm (up 33.5 percent from last October).

Note: Ameren's gas price changes monthly. Ameren does not profit off supply prices.

CUB Executive Director David Kolata urged consumers to stay safe and visit CUBHelpCenter.com, an online resource that features information about the high prices; tips on energy efficiency; and details about energy assistance. "This winter, nobody should take risks to lower their utility bills," Kolata said. "The safest, most reliable way to fight these price spikes is through energy efficiency. Efficiency is about keeping your home safe and your bills more affordable. We're asking all Illinois consumers to look out for each other and make sure friends, family and neighbors are staying safe and warm."

The energy price increases are due to a perfect storm of problems affecting consumers from coast to coast. Natural gas prices go through periodic spikes, and that volatility, which began in February of 2021, has kept winter prices at their highest levels since the winter of 2008-09. Other events, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Hurricane Ida in 2021, have helped to make a bad situation worse. Gas, which is often used to generate electricity, has helped push power prices to extreme levels across the nation. Plus, Central and Southern Illinois are dealing with potential constraints in reserve, or "capacity," power.

CUB listed several key points for energy customers this winter:

See if you qualify for energy assistance. The application process for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has reopened through May 31, 2023, or until funds are exhausted. Households at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible for LIHEAP funding. To apply or learn more, visit www.helpillinoisfamilies.com or call the Help Illinois Families Assistance Line at 1-833-711-0374.

Stay in contact with your utility. Consumers who are struggling should contact their utilities to see if they qualify for other energy assistance, inquire about payment plans to pay off debt and learn about energy efficiency programs. Keep the lines of communication open if you're having trouble this winter.

Beware of alternative supplier rip-offs. Alternative electricity suppliers are impacted by the same market conditions that are causing utility prices to increase, so be careful about getting lured into bad deals. Be wary of low introductory rates that will skyrocket after a short period, and read the fine print for add-on fees that can raise the cost of the plan. Since 2015, Illinois consumers have lost more than $1 billion to alternative power suppliers.

If your community has negotiated a power deal with a supplier, it's possible the price is lower than Ameren's supply rate. Contact your community and inquire whether it has a community power deal. If so, find out how the price compares with Ameren's supply price, and when the offer expires.

Energy efficiency can help soften the blow of high prices. Energy efficiency is always important, and it's especially key at times like this. Weatherize your windows and doors to keep warm air in and cold air out. Set your thermostat at a safe level: 68 degrees when you're awake and home, and bump it down a few degrees when you're away or asleep. CUBHelpCenter.com has more tips.

Consider a community solar deal to help ease costs. Community solar deals right now guarantee savings compared to Ameren's supply price. But be a careful shopper: Get more information at our special website, SolarInTheCommunity.com. (Note: Several of the offers have a waitlist, so check with the companies.)

CUB is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog group. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, CUB has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline at 1-800-669-5556 or visit CUB's award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-alert-ameren-ils-new-power-price-up-126-from-last-year-301639385.html

SOURCE Citizens Utility Board

Recommended Stories

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit A Record But Miss Views Amid Demand Concerns

    Tesla deliveries in the third quarter hit a record, but missed views as EV giant faces China demand concerns. How will Tesla stock react?

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • Hurricane Ian damage in Fort Myers: Photos, video from Twitter, TikTok and Instagram

    Flooding, storm surge, devastation ... Images from social show damage in Fort Myers area from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm

  • Europe Turns Its Back on Russian Crude as Sanctions Draw Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresS&P 500 Jumps 3% After Washout as Bond Yields Sink: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for C

  • Europe faces ‘unprecedented risk’ of gas shortage, warns IEA

    The Paris-based IEA said in its quarterly gas report released Monday that European Union countries would need to reduce use by 13% over the winter in case of a complete Russian cutoff amid the war in Ukraine.

  • US Coal Prices Climb Past $200 as Global Energy Crunch Boosts Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- US coal prices surged past $200 for the first time as a global energy crunch drives up demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for Crypto ToutingSpot prices for coal from Central

  • Apple loses bid to cancel Qualcomm smartphone patent in the U.S. Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's bid to cancel three Qualcomm smartphone patents, part of a dispute that originated back in 2017.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

    Warren Buffett began buying shares of beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) in 1988 through his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), which now owns more than 400 million shares.

  • Ford (F) Invests $700M in Kentucky & Unveils F-Series Pickup

    Ford's (F) recent announcement of a whopping $700 million investment in Kentucky will boost employment and new vehicle upgrades. The new '23 F-Series Pickup Truck will be built at its Kentucky plant.

  • WEC Energy (WEC) Gains on Investments & Debt Management

    WEC Energy (WEC) is poised for growth with systematic capital investments and an expanding customer base. However, its dependence on operating units and regulations are headwinds.

  • GM outsells Toyota in U.S. as industry worries about inflation

    (Reuters) -General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. GM outsold Toyota by about 80,000 vehicles through the first nine months of the year.

  • Nevada Sunrise Provides Update on Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

    Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that commencement of the Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") is imminent. Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada approximately 23 miles (35 kilometres) southeast of North America's only lithium mine at Silver Peak, Nevada. The Phase 2 drilling program is permitted for up to

  • Ian Latest: Florida’s Death Toll From Storm Rises to 58 People

    (Bloomberg) -- Five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, bringing with it a deadly storm surge, catastrophic flooding and powerful winds, the destruction it caused is becoming clearer.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to

  • Canadian dollar rallies one percent as oil prices jump

    The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, rebounding from its lowest level in more than two years, as oil prices jumped and despite domestic data showing a second straight month of declining factory activity. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as OPEC+ considers reducing output by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to buttress prices with what would be its biggest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. crude prices were up 5.8% at $84.12 a barrel.

  • Florida Cities Crushed by Ian Face Highest Borrowing Costs in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida cities looking to rebuild from the devastation of Hurricane Ian will be financing their efforts during the worst environment for municipal borrowing in more than a decade. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to

  • Manhattan’s EV-Charging Sites Now Outnumber Gas Stations 10 to 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Charging an electric car in Manhattan takes a little work — but it’s already much easier than finding a gas station.The borough has about 320 publicly accessible charging locations, according to data from the US Department of Energy, compared with just 29 remaining gas stations, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. In other words, Manhattan’s EV-charging sites now outnumber its gas stations more than 10 to one. Gas stations still dominate citywide

  • GM’s Third-Quarter Sales Pop, Despite Mounting Economic Obstacles

    An improved supply chain lifted dealer inventory and sales, but rising rates are weighing on car buyers.

  • Diageo boss warns on Scottish water shortage

    LONDON (Reuters) -Diageo PLC's Chief Executive Ivan Menezes believes Scotland could face a water shortage due to climate change unless businesses and lawmakers act, he said at the Reuters Impact conference on Monday. The threat in Scotland, where Diageo is the biggest exporter of Scotch whisky through brands like Johnnie Walker, depends on how successful the world is at averting climate change and hitting a 1.5-degree Celsius limit on global warming, he said. "There are scenarios where we could see water being stressed in Scotland," Menezes said.

  • Generac Power Systems and EODev Announce Agreement Bringing Large-Scale, Zero-Emissions Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Generators to North America

    Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, and EODev, a French developer and manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, today announced a formal distribution agreement. Generac will offer EODev's GEH2® – a large-scale, zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market.