Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims Against Insurance Company, Lemonade, Inc. (LMND)

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating consumer claims for violation of consumer protection statutes by Lemonade, Inc. (“Lemonade” or the “Company”).

If you are a Lemonade customer and have submitted a video to Lemonade to make an insurance claim, you should contact Lowey Dannenberg attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

Lemonade is an internet-based insurance company that offers renters’ insurance, homeowners’ insurance, pet insurance and term life insurance in United States and in part of Europe. The Company uses artificial intelligence to open policies and process customers’ claims.

To submit a claim, Lemonade customers record a video of themselves, which they submit to Lemonade for processing. On May 26, 2021, Lemonade tweeted that the recordings consumers make are analyzed for fraud by artificial intelligence to “pick up non-verbal cues that traditional insurers can’t.”

Our investigation concerns whether Lemonade’s practice of collecting, using, and storing customers’ biometric information without consent, violates consumers’ protection laws of various states.

If you are a Lemonade customer and submitted a video of yourself to Lemonade, you may have legal claims against the Company. To participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, public funds, organizations, and other entities, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws, and consumer protection laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com


