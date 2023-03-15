Consumer Batteries Global Market to Reach $60.3 Billion by 2030: Healthy Trajectory Across Key Product Categories Sustains Progressive Growth in Consumer Batteries Market
Global Market for Consumer Batteries
Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Batteries: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Consumer Batteries estimated at US$45.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Primary Alkaline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Primary Zinc Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 0.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Consumer Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured) -
Battery Technology Inc.
BYD Company Ltd.
Duracell Inc.
Electrochem Automation Inc.
Energizer Holdings, Inc.
FDK Corp.
Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd.
LG Chem
Maxell Holdings, Ltd.
Panasonic Corp.
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Spectrum Brands, Inc.
Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Tronic Technology Global Ltd.
Ultralife Corp.
VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KGaA
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
559
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$45.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$60.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
3.7%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Battery: An Introduction
Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot
Major Applications in Conjunction with Historical Developments
Consumer Batteries: Designed to Power Small, Portable Devices
Widely Used Consumer Batteries by Size: A Snapshot
A Brief Overview of Key Consumer Battery Types by Chemistry
Primary Alkaline Batteries
Primary Zinc Carbon (Zn-C) Batteries
Primary Lithium Batteries
Secondary Lithium Ion Batteries
A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion Batteries
Li-Ion vs Ni-MH vs Ni-Cd: Key Technical Aspects
Secondary Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Batteries
Other Types
Consumer Batteries: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
World Consumer Batteries Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World Consumer Batteries Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Canada, Japan, and USA
Emerging Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities
Market Dynamics Influenced by Economic Scenario
Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Consumer Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Hearing Aid Battery Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019
Key Industry Activities (2017-2019)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Trajectory across Key Product Categories Sustains Progressive Growth in Consumer Batteries Market
Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2024
Smartphones
Milestones in Mobile Phone Battery Domain: A Snapshot
Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Average Battery Life of Select Latest Smartphone Models
Tablet PCs
Worldwide Unit Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Laptop PCs
Milestones in Laptop Battery Domain: A Snapshot
Worldwide Unit Shipments of Laptops (in Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Bluetooth Wireless Consumer Electronic Accessories
Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class
Wearables
Recent Advancements in Wearable Device Battery Domain: A Snapshot
Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
Consumer Drones
Recent Advancements in Consumer Drone Battery Domain: A Snapshot
Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Consumer Batteries
Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media: Key Traits of Modern Digital World
Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Social Media and Social Networking
Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social Network Sites (H1 2019)
Online Video Gaming
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)
Smart Home and Home Automation Instigate New Line of Opportunities
SEGMENTAL PERSPECTIVE
Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Emerges as Major Product Category within the Consumer Batteries Market
Bright Prospects Ahead for Consumer Li-Ion Battery Market
World Lithium-Ion Battery Market by End-Use Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses
World Consumer Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others
Declining Trend in Battery Prices Amplifies Demand Growth
Li-ion Battery Price Outlook: Prices in $/kWh for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025
Raw Material Dynamics Favor Progressive Momentum
Lithium Content (in Gram) in Consumer Batteries by Battery Type
Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh) by Cost Component
Cathode Active Materials in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing by Material (2019 & 2025): Percentage Volume Breakdown for LFP, LiCoO2, LMO, NCA, and NMC
Anodes (Carbon) in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing (2019): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Carbon Material
Li-Ion Battery: Leading Materials Suppliers
Global Li-ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Leading Manufacturers (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier
Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Electrolyte (2019): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Supplier
Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Separator (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier
Insight into Reserves & Supply of Lithium, the Key Raw Material
Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Select Countries
Global Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by Country for 2017 and 2018
Increased R&D Investments Spur Market Momentum
Addressing Challenges: Need of the Hour
Need to Resolve Flaws in Lithium-ion Batteries
Issues Impeding Growth
Alkaline: Major Primary Consumer Battery Type
STable Growth on the Cards for Alkaline Batteries Market
Zinc-Carbon Battery Segment Continues to Sustain Demand
Primary Lithium Batteries Exhibit Faster Growth
Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH): A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications
World NiMH Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cordless Phones, General Electronics, HEV, and Others
Fading Demand for NiCd Batteries
World NiCd Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power Tools, Security Lighting, Toys and Others
Zinc Air Batteries: An Insight
Aluminum-Air Batteries Seek Opportunities
Lithium Polymer Battery Emerge as New High Growth Variant
Futuristic Battery Technology Trends Augur Well for Market Expansion
Pre-Charged Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries Enthuse Consumers
Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention
New Generation Smart Power Batteries Emerge in the Market
Longer Lasting Batteries Come to the Fore
Eco-Friendly Green Batteries: The New Flavor
Product Innovations & Advancements Widen Business Prospects for Consumer Batteries Market
Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements
Manufacturing Process Improvements Strengthen R&D Programs
Nanotechnology Steps In to Create a Difference in the Battery Making
Continued Efforts to Develop Advanced Li-ion Batteries with High Density, Low Footprint, and Quick Charge Features
Carbon Electrodes Aid in Development of High Performance Batteries
New Approach for Manufacturing Semisolid Li-ion Battery
Innovative Battery Technology from Amprius
Gbatteries BatteryBox with 50Whr Backup Capacity
Li-ion Battery with Lithium Borohydride Designed in Japan
Wearables Amplify the Need for Consumer Battery Innovations
Inbuilt Power Sources for Wearable Devices to Transform Existing Approaches
Infusion of New Materials Augments Battery Improvements
A Note on World Battery Materials Market
World Battery Materials Market by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Material Demand for North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Select Consumer Battery Innovations and Launches
Battery Recycling Market Exhibiting STable Growth
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030
Rising Living Standards
Issues & Challenges
Development of Energy-Dense, Affordable Consumer Battery Remains Elusive
Constraints and Challenges on the Path of Innovations
Competition from Emerging Battery Technologies
Portable Fuel Cell Batteries
Biofuel Cell
Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB)
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Counterfeit Products
Declining Margins
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/etbjt6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900