Consumer Batteries Global Market to Reach $60.3 Billion by 2030: Healthy Trajectory Across Key Product Categories Sustains Progressive Growth in Consumer Batteries Market

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Consumer Batteries

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Batteries: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Consumer Batteries estimated at US$45.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Primary Alkaline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Primary Zinc Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 0.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Consumer Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured) -

  • Battery Technology Inc.

  • BYD Company Ltd.

  • Duracell Inc.

  • Electrochem Automation Inc.

  • Energizer Holdings, Inc.

  • FDK Corp.

  • Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd.

  • LG Chem

  • Maxell Holdings, Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • Spectrum Brands, Inc.

  • Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

  • Tronic Technology Global Ltd.

  • Ultralife Corp.

  • VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KGaA

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

559

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$45.1 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$60.3 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Battery: An Introduction

  • Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot

  • Major Applications in Conjunction with Historical Developments

  • Consumer Batteries: Designed to Power Small, Portable Devices

  • Widely Used Consumer Batteries by Size: A Snapshot

  • A Brief Overview of Key Consumer Battery Types by Chemistry

  • Primary Alkaline Batteries

  • Primary Zinc Carbon (Zn-C) Batteries

  • Primary Lithium Batteries

  • Secondary Lithium Ion Batteries

  • A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion Batteries

  • Li-Ion vs Ni-MH vs Ni-Cd: Key Technical Aspects

  • Secondary Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Batteries

  • Other Types

  • Consumer Batteries: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

  • While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

  • World Consumer Batteries Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

  • World Consumer Batteries Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Canada, Japan, and USA

  • Emerging Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities

  • Market Dynamics Influenced by Economic Scenario

  • Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

  • Consumer Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Hearing Aid Battery Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019

  • Key Industry Activities (2017-2019)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Healthy Trajectory across Key Product Categories Sustains Progressive Growth in Consumer Batteries Market

  • Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2024

  • Smartphones

  • Milestones in Mobile Phone Battery Domain: A Snapshot

  • Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

  • Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

  • Average Battery Life of Select Latest Smartphone Models

  • Tablet PCs

  • Worldwide Unit Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

  • Laptop PCs

  • Milestones in Laptop Battery Domain: A Snapshot

  • Worldwide Unit Shipments of Laptops (in Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

  • Bluetooth Wireless Consumer Electronic Accessories

  • Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class

  • Wearables

  • Recent Advancements in Wearable Device Battery Domain: A Snapshot

  • Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

  • Consumer Drones

  • Recent Advancements in Consumer Drone Battery Domain: A Snapshot

  • Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Consumer Batteries

  • Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media: Key Traits of Modern Digital World

  • Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

  • Social Media and Social Networking

  • Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social Network Sites (H1 2019)

  • Online Video Gaming

  • Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

  • Smart Home and Home Automation Instigate New Line of Opportunities

  • SEGMENTAL PERSPECTIVE

  • Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Emerges as Major Product Category within the Consumer Batteries Market

  • Bright Prospects Ahead for Consumer Li-Ion Battery Market

  • World Lithium-Ion Battery Market by End-Use Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses

  • World Consumer Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others

  • Declining Trend in Battery Prices Amplifies Demand Growth

  • Li-ion Battery Price Outlook: Prices in $/kWh for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025

  • Raw Material Dynamics Favor Progressive Momentum

  • Lithium Content (in Gram) in Consumer Batteries by Battery Type

  • Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh) by Cost Component

  • Cathode Active Materials in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing by Material (2019 & 2025): Percentage Volume Breakdown for LFP, LiCoO2, LMO, NCA, and NMC

  • Anodes (Carbon) in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing (2019): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Carbon Material

  • Li-Ion Battery: Leading Materials Suppliers

  • Global Li-ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Leading Manufacturers (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier

  • Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Electrolyte (2019): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Supplier

  • Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Separator (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier

  • Insight into Reserves & Supply of Lithium, the Key Raw Material

  • Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Select Countries

  • Global Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by Country for 2017 and 2018

  • Increased R&D Investments Spur Market Momentum

  • Addressing Challenges: Need of the Hour

  • Need to Resolve Flaws in Lithium-ion Batteries

  • Issues Impeding Growth

  • Alkaline: Major Primary Consumer Battery Type

  • STable Growth on the Cards for Alkaline Batteries Market

  • Zinc-Carbon Battery Segment Continues to Sustain Demand

  • Primary Lithium Batteries Exhibit Faster Growth

  • Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH): A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications

  • World NiMH Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cordless Phones, General Electronics, HEV, and Others

  • Fading Demand for NiCd Batteries

  • World NiCd Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power Tools, Security Lighting, Toys and Others

  • Zinc Air Batteries: An Insight

  • Aluminum-Air Batteries Seek Opportunities

  • Lithium Polymer Battery Emerge as New High Growth Variant

  • Futuristic Battery Technology Trends Augur Well for Market Expansion

  • Pre-Charged Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries Enthuse Consumers

  • Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention

  • New Generation Smart Power Batteries Emerge in the Market

  • Longer Lasting Batteries Come to the Fore

  • Eco-Friendly Green Batteries: The New Flavor

  • Product Innovations & Advancements Widen Business Prospects for Consumer Batteries Market

  • Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements

  • Manufacturing Process Improvements Strengthen R&D Programs

  • Nanotechnology Steps In to Create a Difference in the Battery Making

  • Continued Efforts to Develop Advanced Li-ion Batteries with High Density, Low Footprint, and Quick Charge Features

  • Carbon Electrodes Aid in Development of High Performance Batteries

  • New Approach for Manufacturing Semisolid Li-ion Battery

  • Innovative Battery Technology from Amprius

  • Gbatteries BatteryBox with 50Whr Backup Capacity

  • Li-ion Battery with Lithium Borohydride Designed in Japan

  • Wearables Amplify the Need for Consumer Battery Innovations

  • Inbuilt Power Sources for Wearable Devices to Transform Existing Approaches

  • Infusion of New Materials Augments Battery Improvements

  • A Note on World Battery Materials Market

  • World Battery Materials Market by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Material Demand for North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

  • Select Consumer Battery Innovations and Launches

  • Battery Recycling Market Exhibiting STable Growth

  • Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

  • Rapid Growth in Urban Households

  • World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

  • Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)

  • Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

  • Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030

  • Rising Living Standards

  • Issues & Challenges

  • Development of Energy-Dense, Affordable Consumer Battery Remains Elusive

  • Constraints and Challenges on the Path of Innovations

  • Competition from Emerging Battery Technologies

  • Portable Fuel Cell Batteries

  • Biofuel Cell

  • Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB)

  • Prevalence of Unorganized Players

  • Counterfeit Products

  • Declining Margins

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/etbjt6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


