Consumer Batteries Global Market to Reach $60.3 Billion by 2030: Healthy Trajectory Across Key Product Categories Sustains Progressive Growth in Consumer Batteries Market

Global Market for Consumer Batteries

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Batteries: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Consumer Batteries estimated at US$45.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Primary Alkaline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Primary Zinc Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 0.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Consumer Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured) -

Battery Technology Inc.

BYD Company Ltd.

Duracell Inc.

Electrochem Automation Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

FDK Corp.

Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

Maxell Holdings, Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Tronic Technology Global Ltd.

Ultralife Corp.

VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KGaA

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 559 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $45.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Battery: An Introduction

Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot

Major Applications in Conjunction with Historical Developments

Consumer Batteries: Designed to Power Small, Portable Devices

Widely Used Consumer Batteries by Size: A Snapshot

A Brief Overview of Key Consumer Battery Types by Chemistry

Primary Alkaline Batteries

Primary Zinc Carbon (Zn-C) Batteries

Primary Lithium Batteries

Secondary Lithium Ion Batteries

A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion Batteries

Li-Ion vs Ni-MH vs Ni-Cd: Key Technical Aspects

Secondary Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Batteries

Other Types

Consumer Batteries: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

World Consumer Batteries Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Consumer Batteries Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Canada, Japan, and USA

Emerging Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities

Market Dynamics Influenced by Economic Scenario

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Consumer Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Hearing Aid Battery Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019

Key Industry Activities (2017-2019)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Trajectory across Key Product Categories Sustains Progressive Growth in Consumer Batteries Market

Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2024

Smartphones

Milestones in Mobile Phone Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Average Battery Life of Select Latest Smartphone Models

Tablet PCs

Worldwide Unit Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Laptop PCs

Milestones in Laptop Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Worldwide Unit Shipments of Laptops (in Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Bluetooth Wireless Consumer Electronic Accessories

Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class

Wearables

Recent Advancements in Wearable Device Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Consumer Drones

Recent Advancements in Consumer Drone Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Consumer Batteries

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media: Key Traits of Modern Digital World

Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Social Media and Social Networking

Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social Network Sites (H1 2019)

Online Video Gaming

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Smart Home and Home Automation Instigate New Line of Opportunities

SEGMENTAL PERSPECTIVE

Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Emerges as Major Product Category within the Consumer Batteries Market

Bright Prospects Ahead for Consumer Li-Ion Battery Market

World Lithium-Ion Battery Market by End-Use Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses

World Consumer Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others

Declining Trend in Battery Prices Amplifies Demand Growth

Li-ion Battery Price Outlook: Prices in $/kWh for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025

Raw Material Dynamics Favor Progressive Momentum

Lithium Content (in Gram) in Consumer Batteries by Battery Type

Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh) by Cost Component

Cathode Active Materials in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing by Material (2019 & 2025): Percentage Volume Breakdown for LFP, LiCoO2, LMO, NCA, and NMC

Anodes (Carbon) in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing (2019): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Carbon Material

Li-Ion Battery: Leading Materials Suppliers

Global Li-ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Leading Manufacturers (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier

Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Electrolyte (2019): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Supplier

Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Separator (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier

Insight into Reserves & Supply of Lithium, the Key Raw Material

Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Select Countries

Global Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by Country for 2017 and 2018

Increased R&D Investments Spur Market Momentum

Addressing Challenges: Need of the Hour

Need to Resolve Flaws in Lithium-ion Batteries

Issues Impeding Growth

Alkaline: Major Primary Consumer Battery Type

STable Growth on the Cards for Alkaline Batteries Market

Zinc-Carbon Battery Segment Continues to Sustain Demand

Primary Lithium Batteries Exhibit Faster Growth

Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH): A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications

World NiMH Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cordless Phones, General Electronics, HEV, and Others

Fading Demand for NiCd Batteries

World NiCd Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power Tools, Security Lighting, Toys and Others

Zinc Air Batteries: An Insight

Aluminum-Air Batteries Seek Opportunities

Lithium Polymer Battery Emerge as New High Growth Variant

Futuristic Battery Technology Trends Augur Well for Market Expansion

Pre-Charged Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries Enthuse Consumers

Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention

New Generation Smart Power Batteries Emerge in the Market

Longer Lasting Batteries Come to the Fore

Eco-Friendly Green Batteries: The New Flavor

Product Innovations & Advancements Widen Business Prospects for Consumer Batteries Market

Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements

Manufacturing Process Improvements Strengthen R&D Programs

Nanotechnology Steps In to Create a Difference in the Battery Making

Continued Efforts to Develop Advanced Li-ion Batteries with High Density, Low Footprint, and Quick Charge Features

Carbon Electrodes Aid in Development of High Performance Batteries

New Approach for Manufacturing Semisolid Li-ion Battery

Innovative Battery Technology from Amprius

Gbatteries BatteryBox with 50Whr Backup Capacity

Li-ion Battery with Lithium Borohydride Designed in Japan

Wearables Amplify the Need for Consumer Battery Innovations

Inbuilt Power Sources for Wearable Devices to Transform Existing Approaches

Infusion of New Materials Augments Battery Improvements

A Note on World Battery Materials Market

World Battery Materials Market by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Material Demand for North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Select Consumer Battery Innovations and Launches

Battery Recycling Market Exhibiting STable Growth

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030

Rising Living Standards

Issues & Challenges

Development of Energy-Dense, Affordable Consumer Battery Remains Elusive

Constraints and Challenges on the Path of Innovations

Competition from Emerging Battery Technologies

Portable Fuel Cell Batteries

Biofuel Cell

Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB)

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Declining Margins

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/etbjt6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

