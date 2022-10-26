U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

Consumer Battery Market to grow by USD 9.7 Bn by 2026, Supportive government regulations to boost market growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Battery Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the consumer battery market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 9.7 billion. 36% of the growth will originate from North America. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Consumer Battery Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

One of the main factors driving the market expansion is supportive government legislation. Lithium-ion batteries and battery-operated items are not permitted in checked luggage or onboard flights. These gadgets need to be shielded against heat production and unintentional activation. With the airline's permission, passengers may additionally bring up to two bigger Li-ion batteries.

For instance, safety requirements for primary, secondary, and lithium batteries have been established by the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) in the US. Lithium batteries must comply with all Hazardous Materials Regulations (HMR) when transported by air, highway, rail, or sea. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period. However, the factor restricting the market growth is the growing environmental concernsDownload Free Sample Report.

North America will contribute 36% of market growth. The United States is the most important market in North America for consumer batteries. The increasing disposable income of people and spending on consumer electronics will aid the growth of the consumer battery market in North America over the forecast period. The residential market's consumer battery market share will expand significantly during the forecasted period. Leading companies in the consumer battery market have been spending money on R&D initiatives to improve performance while also lowering battery costs. This cost reduction would accelerate the use of Li-ion batteries in the residential sector during the forecasted period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Consumer Battery Market: Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete.

The increasing market competition is compelling vendors to implement various growth strategies such as promotional activities and advertising spending to increase the visibility of their services. To remain competitive in the market, some vendors are pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Electrochem Automation Inc, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., FDK Corp., GP International Ltd, Jiangmen TWD Technology Co. Ltd, Johnson Controls International Plc, Maxell Ltd, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., Poly Plus Battery Co., Renata SA, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzhen PKCELL Battery Co. Ltd, Suzhou South Large Battery Co. Ltd., The BYD Motors Inc., Toshiba Corp., Ultralife Corp., VARTA Microbattery GmBH, and Duracell Inc.

Major Consumer Battery Market Vendor with key Offerings

Related Reports:

Smart Home Cameras Market by Connectivity, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers smart home cameras market segmentations by connectivity (wire-free smart home cameras and wired smart home cameras), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Broadcasting Cable TV Market by Revenue Streams, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the broadcasting cable TV market segmentation by revenue stream (advertising and subscription), application (satellite TV, cable TV, Internet Protocol TV (IPTV), and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Consumer Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

$9.7 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.21

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Electrochem Automation Inc, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., FDK Corp., GP International Ltd, Jiangmen TWD Technology Co. Ltd, Johnson Controls International Plc, Maxell Ltd, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., Poly Plus Battery Co., Renata SA, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzhen PKCELL Battery Co. Ltd, Suzhou South Large Battery Co. Ltd., The BYD Motors Inc., Toshiba Corp., Ultralife Corp., VARTA Microbattery GmBH, and Duracell Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Duracell Inc.

  • 10.4 Electrochem Automation Inc

  • 10.5 EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 FDK Corp.

  • 10.7 Maxell Ltd

  • 10.8 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 The BYD Motors Inc.

  • 10.11 Toshiba Corp.

  • 10.12 Ultralife Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-battery-market-to-grow-by-usd-9-7-bn-by-2026--supportive-government-regulations-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301658436.html

SOURCE Technavio

