How Consumer Behaviour and Key Categories have Changed in the UK Home Improvement Sector in 2021
Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Home Improvement 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spending on DIY, Gardening and Home Improvement has been severely impacted by the Coronavirus crisis in the United Kingdom.
Utilising a mixture of consumer and company data, this report looks at the performance of the major retailers, at how consumer behaviour and key categories have changed in 2021 (compared to 2020 and prior) and at how this will shape the rest of this year and beyond.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overall Summary
Market Summary
Market Background
Home Improvement Sales by Year
Home Improvement Sales by Quarter
Enthusiasm for DIY & Gardening by Month
Annual Market Shares for Home Improvement
2. Key Retailer Profiles
B&Q
B&Q - Retailer Summary
B&Q Sales Mix
Purchasing from B&Q by Category & Demographic
Why Consumers Didn't Shop at B&Q by Category
Changes Consumers Have Noticed at B&Q
Wickes
Wickes - Retailer Summary
Wickes Sales Mix
Purchasing from Wickes- Category & Demographic
Why Consumers Didn't Shop at Wickes by Category
Changes Consumers Have Noticed at Wickes
Homebase
Homebase - Retailer Summary
Homebase Sales Mix
Purchasing from Homebase by Cat & Demographic
Why Consumers Didn't Shop at Homebase by Category
Changes Consumers Have Noticed at Homebase
3. Flooring
Flooring Sales by Year
Flooring Category Sales by Year
Flooring Category Sales YoY Growth
Flooring Sales by Quarter
Who Purchased Flooring by Demographic
Annual Market Shares for Flooring
Flooring Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience
4. Decorative DIY
Decorative DIY Sales by Year
Decorative DIY Category Sales by Year
Decorative DIY Category Sales YoY Growth
Decorative DIY Sales by Quarter
Who Purchased Decorative DIY by Demographic
Annual Market Shares for Decorative DIY
Decorative DIY Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience
How Customers Choose a Dec DIY Retailer
How Customers Choose a Dec DIY Retailer - YoY Change
5. DIY Tools
DIY Tools Sales by Year
DIY Tools Category Sales by Year
DIY Tools Category Sales YoY Growth
DIY Tools Sales by Quarter
Who Purchased DIY Tools by Demographic
Annual Market Shares for DIY Tools
DIY Tools Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience
How Customers Choose a DIY Tools Retailer
How Customers Choose a DIY Tools Retailer - YoY Change
6. Garden & Outdoor
Garden & Outdoor Sales by Year
Garden & Outdoor Category Sales by Year
Garden & Outdoor Category Sales YoY Growth
Garden & Outdoor Sales by Quarter
Who Purchased G&O by Demographic
Annual Market Shares for Garden & Outdoor
G&O Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience
How Customers Choose a G&O Retailer
How Customers Choose a G&O Retailer - YoY Change
Companies Mentioned
Amazon
Argos
Asda
B&M
B&Q
Blue Diamond
Bunnings
Carpetright
Dobbies
eBay
Garden centre Group
Haskins
Home Bargains
Homebase
IKEA
Jewson
John Lewis
Kingfisher
Klondyke
Morrisons
Next
Notcutts
Poundland
Primrose
Robert Dyas
Sainsbury
Screwfix
SCS
Squires
Tesco
The Range
Thompson & Morgan
Topps Tiles
Travis Perkins
United Carpets
Waitrose
Wesfarmers
Wickes
Wilko
Wyevale
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqsadm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900