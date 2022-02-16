U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

Consumer Biometrics Market Size to Grow by USD 2.31 Billion| Evolving Opportunities with ASSA ABLOY AB and NEC Corp. |Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Biometrics market is segmented into two categories based on the segmentation by application (mobile, PC, payments, and access) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 2.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.48%.

Attractive Opportunities in Consumer Biometrics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Consumer Biometrics Market as a part of the global information technology spending market within the global information technology market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global consumer biometrics market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the consumer biometrics market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Consumer Biometrics Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of consumer biometrics is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Research and development

  • Developers or manufacturers

  • Sales and distribution

  • End-users

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The consumer biometrics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the consumer biometrics market, including some of the vendors such as Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., IDEX Biometrics ASA, NEC Corp., Princeton Identity, Qualcomm Inc., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the consumer biometrics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • ASSA ABLOY AB - Offers consumer biometrics products such as fingerprint technology, facial recognition, vein, voice and multimodal biometric systems.

  • Aware Inc. - Offers consumer biometrics products such as AwareABIS Automated Biometric Identification System.

  • NEC Corp. - Offers consumer biometrics products such as Multimodal biometric authentication terminal.

Consumer Biometrics market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The consumer biometrics market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the consumer biometrics market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The growing adoption of smartphones are the primary drivers expected to drive the consumer biometrics market in APAC during the projected period.

Consumers in APAC's rising economies, such as China, India, and Indonesia, are increasingly purchasing luxury and high-priced electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, and personal computers, as their disposable incomes rise. In these countries, for example, there is a growing demand for smartphones made by companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, and Vivo Communication Technology Co. These phones have touch ID hardware, which allows you to unlock many features by simply touching them with your finger. During the projected period, demand for mobile biometrics is expected to rise due to an increase in smartphone sales in these nations.

Moreover, countries like Indonesia, the US, China, India, Germany, and UK are the key market for the consumer biometrics market in APAC.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Consumer Biometrics Key Market Drivers:

The fingerprint data acquired by the biometric sensor is safely stored on the card's secure chip. Because fingerprint data is not captured by the bank's computers or the card issuer, there are fewer security risks associated with using such cards. In growing economies like India, these cards are also being made available. In June 2021, the Reserve Bank of India reported that the country had 906 million debit cards and 62 million credit cards in circulation. As a result, contactless and digital payments are rapidly expanding in India. Thus, there is high scope of combining these payment cards with biometric systems. During the forecast period, such industry trends will fuel market expansion.

  • Consumer Biometrics Key Market Trends:

Many customers object to their personal information being used for marketing purposes when they utilize a payment service. Mobile-based payment involves real-time monetary transactions via payment gateways. As a result, financial data theft on such platforms can result in significant losses for individuals. In the meantime, various mobile biometric apps may result in unintentional data leakage because users grant them broad permissions but fail to read the privacy policies. As a result, the data security and privacy risks associated with mobile wallets and biometric apps could limit market growth throughout the projection period.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the consumer biometrics market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Smart Doorbell Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wearables Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Consumer Biometrics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.48%

Market growth 2022-2026

2.31 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.33

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., IDEX Biometrics ASA, NEC Corp., Princeton Identity, Qualcomm Inc., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., and STMicroelectronics NV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • PC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Payments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Access - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Apple Inc.

  • ASSA ABLOY AB

  • Aware Inc.

  • IDEX Biometrics ASA

  • NEC Corp.

  • Princeton Identity

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Semiconductor Components Industries LLC

  • Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.

  • STMicroelectronics NV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

