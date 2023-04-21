CBI mothballed as John Lewis, NatWest and BT quit after rape claim - latest updates

John Lewis has joined an exodus of big businesses leaving the CBI - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Britain's biggest business lobby group was mothballed on Friday night after some of the City’s most powerful women led a corporate exodus following a new rape claim.

The board of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) paused all policy and membership activity until June after losing dozens of its largest members. Among the most influential and earliest to act were John Lewis, NatWest and Aviva, which are run by women.

This wave of departures was triggered by a report in the Guardian that alleged a female CBI employee was raped by two male colleagues in 2018. She was later shown a photograph in the office of sexual activity with one of the individuals, it is claimed.

The CBI has passed details of the allegations to City of London Police, who are already investigating previous reports of a separate rape and other harrassment.

An extraordinary general meeting will be held in June to discuss the future of the organisation, with a vote on proposals for a revamped CBI. Until then. it will focus on reforming its culture.

A spokesman said: "The CBI shares the shock and revulsion at the events that have taken place in our organisation, and at past failures that allowed these events to happen. We are deeply sorry and express our profound regret to the women who have endured these horrific experiences.

"We have listened carefully to what our colleagues, members and stakeholders have said over recent days and weeks. We have heard loud and clear a demand for far reaching change.

"We want to properly understand from our colleagues, members, experts and stakeholders how they envisage our future role and purpose. As a result, we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to suspend all policy and membership activity until an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in June."

The decision followed an unprecedented day of turmoil at the business group, which has been the mouthpiece of Britain's blue chip companies for 58 years.

Aviva, whose chief executive is Amanda Blanc, became the first major organisation to announce it was cancelling its CBI membership, shortly after the latest allegations were made public. A spokesman said: “We believe the CBI is no longer able to fulfil its core function – to be a representative voice of business in the UK.”

The decision was followed within hours by a wave of further cancellations. Two of the most significant came from John Lewis, chaired by Dame Sharon White, and Natwest, whose chief executive is Alison Rose.

By the end of the day around 50 large companies had either quit the CBI or suspended engagement - a move likely to cost the lobby group millions of pounds in lost membership fees in a serious blow to revenues.

Other significant businesses to leave included EY, Vodafone, Jaguar Land Rover, BT and Virgin Media O2.

Any wind-down of the lobby group could be complicated by the fact that it has a Royal Charter, granted by the monarch and signed off by the Privy Council.

Charters are given to bodies that “work in the public interest and which can demonstrate pre-eminence, stability and permanence in their particular field”.

The Privy Council has said it is not aware of any charter being revoked since the time of Charles II, who reigned during the mid-to-late seventeenth century.

The CBI spokesman said: "Our members have told us in recent days and weeks that they believe in the importance of a collective voice to inform national policy and the unique role that an organisation like the CBI can play in public life.

"But much needs to change if we are to win back their trust so we may continue to represent business at this critical time for the country.

We are taking steps to address our failings but recognise these are not yet sufficient to sustain the confidence of our colleagues, members and of the broader business community. We know it will take time to rebuild trust in our purpose and culture. And to give our team and former colleagues the space to heal."

Police are already investigating claims of another alleged rape said to have taken place at a CBI summer boat party on the River Thames in 2019.

The separate woman who made the latest allegation worked at an overseas office of the business group.

She said she woke up in bed with two male colleagues after a night of drinking, with no recollection of having consented to sexual activity. The men later implied they had engaged in sexual activity with her.

The unnamed woman told the Guardian: “There wasn't a person for me to speak to in HR who I knew of and could trust.”

Separately, the paper reported that a woman at the organisation was stalked by a male colleague in 2018, including being followed home and tracked online.

Brian McBride, the CBI's president, said: “These latest allegations put to us by the Guardian are abhorrent and our heart goes out to any women who have been victims of the behaviour that is described.

“While the CBI was not previously aware of the most serious allegations, it is vital that they are thoroughly investigated now and we are liaising closely with the police to help ensure any perpetrators are brought to justice.”

On Thursday, the CBI, which claims to represent 190,000 businesses including much of the FTSE 100, said it had been “made aware of additional information relating to a report of a serious criminal offence”.

07:56 PM

CBI suspends all policy and membership activity

The Confederation of British Industry has suspended all policy and membership activity until June after claims of rape and sexual harassment triggered an exodus of large businesses from the lobby group.

Britain's biggest business organisation will hold an extraordinary general meeting in two months' time to discuss next steps.

A spokesman said: "The CBI shares the shock and revulsion at the events that have taken place in our organisation, and at past failures that allowed these events to happen. We are deeply sorry and express our profound regret to the women who have endured these horrific experiences.

"We have listened carefully to what our colleagues, members and stakeholders have said over recent days and weeks. We have heard loud and clear a demand for far reaching change.

"We want to properly understand from our colleagues, members, experts and stakeholders how they envisage our future role and purpose. As a result, we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to suspend all policy and membership activity until an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in June."

The organisation's board will put forward proposals for a revamped CBI at the meeting, and will focus on cultural reform until then.

It comes after a string of large businesses including the John Lewis Partnership, NatWest, Jaguar Land Rover and BT announced plans to leave.

06:54 PM

The list goes on...

Around 66 companies have terminated or suspended their membership of CBI, according to the Sun.

Closing out the day with 66 companies axing, pausing or suspending CBI membership after second rape allegations.



Huge huge credit to brilliant journalist @Annaisaac for blowing this sleaze scandal at the lobby group wide open and winning the trust of CBI victims to speak out. pic.twitter.com/FcB0YonJHr — Ashley Armstrong (@AArmstrong_says) April 21, 2023

06:26 PM

Who has joined the CBI exodus?

A flood of big businesses have either terminated their memberships at the scandal-hit CBI or suspended activity amid the independent investigation into fresh rape allegations at the organisation.

Here's the latest list of companies who have left the CBI today:



John Lewis

NatWest

Virgin Media O2

Phoenix

Aviva

Zurich

Vitality

People's Partnership

Association of British Insurers

Reckitt

Schroders

JLR

EY

Fidelity

BMW

Sage

Kingfisher

Energy UK

JLL

Mastercard

Arup

WPP

Accenture

05:57 PM

Vodafone and Sainsbury's are the latest to pause CBI membership

Vodafone has paused engagement with the CBI, following earlier action taken by telecom rivals BT and Virgin Media O2.

A Vodafone spokesman said: "Due to the serious and concerning allegations, Vodafone has decided to terminate its membership with the CBI"

Sainsbury's and Tesco have paused their memberships too. Morrisons and Aldi are not members of the CBI.

05:34 PM

KPMG recalls CBI secondee amid fresh allegations

A third member of the group of so-called 'big four' accountants has responded to the CBI allegations.

KPMG has suspended activity with the CBI and has recalled on of its employees on secondment at the organisation.

A KPMG in the UK spokesman said: “In light of the further allegations made today, we are suspending all our activity with the CBI, including ending the secondment of a KPMG employee. The secondee is currently away on parental leave.”

04:59 PM

Neptune Energy and Scottish Power respond to CBI controversy

North Sea gas producer Neptune Energy has suspended all engagement with the CBI.

A spokesman for the energy company said: "While these allegations are being investigated fully, the CBI is unable to fulfil its role as a representative of UK business. Accordingly, we have suspended all engagement with the CBI with immediate effect."

Scottish Power is also pausing activity with the organisation, the Times reported.

And another one... @ScottishPower: "We are deeply concerned about these extremely serious allegations and are pausing our membership with the CBI with immediate effect." — Emily Gosden (@emilygosden) April 21, 2023

04:46 PM

Rolls-Royce suspends all interaction with CBI

Rolls-Royce, one of Britain's biggest engineers, is also suspending interaction with the CBI.

A Rolls-Royce spokesman said: “In light of the recent allegations, which are deeply concerning, we are suspending all interaction with the CBI with immediate effect. We will await the completion of its ongoing investigations before making a final decision on our membership.”

It is joined by the British Beer and Pub Association:

Following the multiple allegations made against the CBI we have today suspended our membership. — British Beer & Pub Association (@beerandpub) April 21, 2023

04:32 PM

Facebook-owner pauses engagement with CBI

A Meta spokesman confirmed to The Telegraph that it has paused engagement with the CBI.

04:21 PM

Unilever suspends CBI membership

A spokesman said: “Due to the very serious and ongoing allegations, we can confirm that we have suspended our membership of the CBI.”

04:10 PM

BT suspends CBI membership

The list continues: BT has suspended its membership of the CBI.

A BT Group spokesperson said: “In light of the appalling allegations made, BT Group has decided to suspend its membership of the CBI with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover, Reckitt and Fidelity are all understood to have left the CBI completely.

04:05 PM

Schroders departs CBI

British asset manager Schroders is reportedly the latest company to exit the CBI, according to The Times.

Schroders said: "At this time we do not feel the CBI is the right organisation to represent our views so we have decided to exit." — Ben Martin (@Benjaminwmartin) April 21, 2023

03:58 PM

Shell and Octopus pause engagement with CBI

More companies have paused engagement with the CBI:

Shell is understood to have suspended all activities with the CBI at the start of last week and is awaiting the outcome of the independent investigation.

Meanwhile, Octopus Energy has paused engagement with the CBI as it awaits the independent investigation

03:54 PM

NatWest withdraws CBI membership

NatWest has withdrawn its membership from the CBI, having already paused all activity in light of rape allegations at the organisation.

NatWest spokesman said:

Following careful consideration, and having previously paused all activity, NatWest Group has today withdrawn its membership of the CBI with immediate effect. British business needs a strong representative voice. Given the extremely serious allegations made against the CBI, we no longer have confidence that it can fulfil this role at the present time.

03:41 PM

ITV will not renew CBI membership

A spokesman said: "ITV will pause engagement with the CBI with immediate effect and will not renew our contract with them."

03:35 PM

EY reportedly terminates CBI membership

EY has become the latest big four auditor to respond to the fresh allegations of rape at the CBI.

The accountancy firm has terminated its membership with immediate effect, according to the Times.

NEW: Accountancy giant EY has terminated its membership of the CBI.



"EY has terminated its membership of the CBI and all associated activities with immediate effect." — Sabah Meddings (@sabahmeddings) April 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Santander is reportedly reviewing its membership as it awaits the investigation findings.

Santander UK says it "is reviewing its membership of the CBI based on the ongoing situation. We currently await the findings of the independent investigation being carried out around allegations made by CBI employees of misconduct within the organisation.” — Ben Martin (@Benjaminwmartin) April 21, 2023

03:16 PM

GSK reportedly pauses engagement with CBI

Pharmaceutical giant GSK has reportedly become the latest company to suspend activities with the CBI.

NEW: GlaxoSmithKline joins the growing list of companies suspending activities with CBI



John Lewis Partnership has cancelled membership. — Ashley Armstrong (@AArmstrong_says) April 21, 2023

03:08 PM

Guinness-owner pauses activity with CBI

Guinness and Smirnoff owner Diageo has paused engagement with the CBI as it awaits the findings of the ongoing investigation, The Telegraph understands.

02:53 PM

PwC's statement on CBI suspension

The CBI is "currently unable to do its job" in light of fresh allegations of rape at the organisation, PwC has said.

A spokesman for the big four auditor said:

We see value in an organisation that represents UK business, and the issues that matter most to business as a whole. That organisation needs to be a trusted voice, and have the membership necessary to be representative. With multiple horrific allegations hanging over its head, the CBI is currently unable to do its job. We have suspended all activity with the CBI.

02:50 PM

Wall Street opens

US stock indexes were subdued at the open on Friday as investors digested a mixed bag of earnings reports, while awaiting more data signalling the outlook for interest rates and the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.02pc at the open to 33,793.60. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.06pc at 4,132.14, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11pc to 12,046.03 at the opening bell.

02:41 PM

Virgin Media O2 joins the CBI exodus

Telecoms giant Virgin Media O2 has also cancelled its membership of the CBI due to "disturbing" allegations of rape at the organisation.

The spokesman for the company said: “While we respect the ongoing investigations taking place, these disturbing allegations and the way the situation has been handled is not representative of business in Britain.

“We have therefore informed the CBI that we are ending our membership.”

It is understood VMO2 had been planning to let its membership lapse, but opted instead to pull out after the latest revelations.

02:40 PM

John Lewis quits CBI

The John Lewis Partnership has joined an exodus of big businesses leaving the Confederation of British Industry amid fresh allegations of rape at the scandal-hit business organisation.

A spokesman for Waitrose and John Lewis owner said: "Due to the further very serious and ongoing allegations made relating to the CBI, we have decided to end our membership with immediate effect."

02:23 PM

Pret A Manger launches in India

Pret A Manger has opened its first store in India's financial hub Mumbai.

The UK-based sandwhich chain said last year that it was partnering with Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries to open Pret branches under a franchise deal.

The coffee shop will compete with Starbucks, which has a joint venture with India's Tata, plus Coca-Cola-owed Costa Coffee.

It comes in the same week that Apple launched its first two stores in the country.

India’s first Pret De Manger has been visited. pic.twitter.com/LAEVI1iGVW — Harish Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) April 21, 2023

01:56 PM

Dominic Raab's replacements confirmed

Meanwhile at Downing Street, the Government has announced Dominic Raab's replacement following his resignation this morning.

Oliver Dowden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, will now also serve as Deputy Prime Minister.

Alex Chalk will become the new Justice Secretary

Jack Maidment has the latest updates...

01:49 PM

PwC reportedly suspends engagement with the CBI

The Big Four auditor has reportedly suspended all activity with the CBI after the latest allegations, according to Bloomberg.

NEW: Big four accountancy firm PwC has suspended all engagement with the CBI.



"With multiple horrific allegations hanging over its head, the CBI is currently unable to do its job. We have suspended all activity with the CBI." — Sabah Meddings (@sabahmeddings) April 21, 2023

01:27 PM

Chile plots to nationalise huge lithium mines in scramble to cash in on electric car shift

The president of Chile plans to nationalise the nation's lithium-mining industry, placing the material critical for electric car manufacturing in the state’s control, Howard Mustoe reports.

The move follows Mexico’s decision last year to do the same as car makers fight over limited supplies of the metal. Chile is the world’s second-biggest producer of lithium and it has the third-largest reserves, putting the automotive industry on notice for higher prices, analysts warned. While batteries for cars can be made with other metals, lithium is the preferred technology for today’s models and is expected to be for some time. Demand for the metal is leaping, while developing new mines can take years. President Gabriel Boric said the decision would help Chile retain more of the wealth generated by mining lithium and protect its environment. He said: "This is the best chance we have at transitioning to a sustainable and developed economy. We can't afford to waste it.” The government will honour existing contracts with companies, he said, some of which stretch into the 2040s. Two of the biggest lithium producers, Albemarle and SQM, supply Tesla and Korean battery maker LG.

01:02 PM

More insurers cut ties with CBI

More companies have pulled out of the CBI after fresh allegations emerged about the business body.

The Financial Times reports that Vitality and The People's Partnership had joined Aviva and Phoenix in quitting the business body. Zurich UK has also left, according to The Times, as has the trade body Association of British Insurers. Semiconductor company Imagination Technologies was also reported to have cut ties.

Several more businesses have suspended engagement. Oil major Shell and National Grid have each reportedly stopped work amid the ongoing investigations.

12:28 PM

Posties secure 10pc pay deal as Royal Mail bows to demands

Royal Mail's bitter dispute with postal unions appears to be at an end.

The Communication Workers Union has announced a 10pc pay rise as part of a deal with the postal service, bringing an end to the year-long industrial dispute.

Oliver Gill has more:

Staff will receive a 10pc pay rise across three years plus a £500 bonus lump sum. Royal Mail has managed to obtain a key concession from the CWU with an agreement for staff to start work up to an hour later, meaning deliveries can be better spread out through the day. Pushing starting and last delivery times back even further will restart next in March 2024. Although Royal Mail will still make around 10,000 redundancies, there will be no compulsory redundancies before April 2025.

We have reached an agreement with Royal Mail Group.



They came for the postal workers but WE ARE STILL HERE.

https://t.co/Lx6D0dCKYO pic.twitter.com/kAN6XfMbsM — The CWU (@CWUnews) April 21, 2023

12:19 PM

Autonomy founder Mike Lynch loses US extradition fight

British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch has lost a bid to block his extradition to the US to face criminal charges linked to the $11bn sale of his company Autonomy, Gareth Corfield reports.

London’s High Court ruled on Friday that Mr Lynch had no grounds to appeal and should be sent to face charges in the US. It’s the latest chapter in a legal saga that began shortly after the 2011 sale of Mr Lynch’s software company to Hewlett Packard. A year after the sale, HP wrote down the value of the deal by $8.8bn. Mr Lynch, who was once hailed as Britain's answer to Bill Gates, faces 17 US charges over the deal, which was one of Britain's biggest ever tech transactions. He denies any wrongdoing.

Read the full story of the extradition here

12:00 PM

Asda reportedly pauses engagement with the CBI

The supermarket has reportedly said it will halt engagement with the CBI after the latest allegations, according to the Times.

"We are aware that further allegations have been made against the CBI and have decided to pause our engagement with them while these are investigated," a spokesman told the newspaper.

11:30 AM

Phoenix becomes second company to quit CBI

The FTSE 100 insurance group said: "Further to the allegations reported this morning, we have taken the decision to resign our membership of the CBI with immediate effect."

NEW: Phoenix Group, the FTSE 100 life insurer, has cancelled its membership of the CBI with immediate effect. — Simon Foy (@Simon_Foy) April 21, 2023

11:06 AM

Hedge funds eye deal for Birmingham City FC

An American hedge fund manager is poised to snap up a stake in Birmingham City FC.

Tom Wagner, co-founder of Knighthead Capital Management, is closing in on an agreement to acquire the club's St Andrew's Stadium, Bloomberg reported.

His fund lately set up a UK business Shelby Companies Limited, a nod to the Black Country-based crime drama Peaky Blinders.

The club, whose parent company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, put out a statement that said it had entered into two letters of intent with a potential purchaser for a 24pc stake.

Birmingham - Getty

A club statement read: "The Club’s owner, Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited, has announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that two letters of intent have been entered into with a potential purchaser."

10:44 AM

Aviva first to abandon CBI amid fresh allegations

FTSE 100 insurer Aviva has become the first major company to quit the Confederation of British Industry as fresh claims about the lobby group emerged this morning.

Aviva said: “In light of the very serious allegations made, and the CBI’s handling of the process and response, we believe the CBI is no longer able to fulfil its core function – to be a representative voice of business in the UK.

“We have therefore regrettably terminated our membership with immediate effect.”

09:54 AM

Dominic Raab resigns as Deputy Prime Minister

In politics this morning, Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, has resigned, likely triggering a fresh reshuffle and more tumult at the top of government.

His resignation letter below:

09:50 AM

US and allies mull ban on $66bn worth of exports to Russia

Diplomats from G7 countries are considering exempting some products amid concerns that a total ban on imports could trigger retaliation from Putin, Nick Allen reports:

The United States and some of its allies are considering a total ban on $66 billion worth of exports to Russia still fueling Vladimir Putin’s war machine. It would represent a change in principle from all exports to Russia being allowed, unless specially sanctioned, to all exports being prohibited unless specifically exempted. Diplomats from G7 countries were discussing the option ahead of a summit in Hiroshima, Japan in May.



Read the full sanctions story from last night here

09:48 AM

Swiss regulator sued over Credit Suisse bond wipeout

Swiss officials have been sued by a group of creditors for troubled bank Credit Suisse after regulators wrote down $17bn in risky bonds.

Bondholders launched a legal challenge against Swiss authorities after they wiped out the bank's Additional Tier 1 bonds as part of its $3.25bn rescue by rival UBS.

Typically, the banks shareholders should have been written down before the bondholders took a loss. The bonds were designed to form a stop-gap for banks in the event of huge losses.

Investors holding around $5bn in bonds want the decision to write off the debt cancelled or amended, according to a filing with Swiss courts, the Wall Street Journal reported.

09:01 AM

Sterling falls on weak retail sales

The pound has fallen by around 0.3pc against the dollar on the back of languid retail numbers in today's ONS update.

As of 9.01am, £1 was worth just shy of $1.24.

08:40 AM

Bidders circle bus group Arriva

Transport business FirstGroup and infrastructure fund I Squared are mulling bids for London bus operator Arriva, Reuters is reporting this morning.

The transport business, which is owned by Germany's Deutsche Bahn, could fetch a price of around €2bn. Arriva, which runs British rail franchises as well as buses including London's double deckers, reported €4.2bn of sales in 2022.

08:33 AM

FTSE 100 opens down

Index down 0.2pc at 7,887.03

08:24 AM

Rainy March and food shortages put dampner on recovery

The wettest March in 40 years and shortages of fresh vegetables and other staples dragged down retail sales, according to the Office for National Statistics.

"Food store sales volumes fell by 0.7pc in March 2023," the ONS said, "following a rise of 0.6pc in February 2023, which may have been affected by shortages of some food items."

Analysts said the fall appeared to be more of a short-term blip than a longer trend in falling sales, owing to an unseasonably wet March keeping shoppers at home.

"The slowdown in March looks like it was a result of specific factors, and not indicative of a longer term trend," said Lisa Hooker, of PwC. "So fresh food shortages earlier in the month limited grocery sales volumes, while the wettest March in England for over 40 years put a dampener on high street sales, with the likes of new season fashion and garden centre sales suffering as a result."

07:38 AM

Elon Musk scrubs Blue Ticks from Twitter celebrities

Elon Musk's long threatened cull of Twitter's blue ticks is finally here. Overnight, the verification marks were wiped from tens of thousands of minor celebrities and organisations as the billionaire tried to push people towards paying £8 per month for a paywalled version of the social network.

The Pope and JK Rowling were among the most-followed accounts losing their check marks on Friday morning.

It has not all gone quite according to plan, however. Already, accounts pretending to be other people have popped up.

what could possibly go wrong without functional verification here pic.twitter.com/UpyR6bVxxg — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) April 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Musk revealed he was personally paying the Twitter subscription fees for a handful of holdout accounts, including former basketball player LeBron James, Star Trek star William Shatnet and author in Stephen King.

Read the story of the blue tick purge here

07:19 AM

Good morning

Consumer confidence has returned to levels not seen since Russia invaded Ukraine. Retail sale volumes have dropped amid surging inflation and food shortages. And Elon Musk has scrubbed Twitter's blue ticks from thousands of social media users.

5 things to start your day

1) Why has Instagram quit London? | Instagram cuts or relocates majority of London staff as Mark Zuckerberg swings the axe

2) How Elon Musk’s Starship launch – and explosion – will reignite the quest for the stars | SpaceX test reminds us of the drama in mankind's determination to leave earth behind

3) Ministry of Defence clashes with contractor over spiralling cost of new Royal Navy warships | Shipbuilder in dispute with MoD after rising inflation drove up cost of new warships

4) Brussels forces crypto companies to say how much energy they use | The European Union has launched a crackdown on crypto trading following the collapse of several major players in the scandal-hit industry

5) Buzzfeed News to shut down amid online advertising slump | Publisher that once sought to change media landscape falls victim to downturn



What happened overnight

Wall Street stocks closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by significant losses for Tesla and AT&T and new signals that the US economy may be slowing.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6pc to 4,129.79, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3pc to 33,786.62. The Nasdaq composite sank 0.8pc to 12,059.56.

Government bond yields retreated following reports that slightly more workers have claimed unemployment benefits last week compared with the one before, suggesting that the job market is cooling down under hawkish monetary policy.

The yield of the 10-year Treasury tumnbled to 3.53pc from 3.59% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell to 4.14pc from 4.25pc.

Hong Kong stocks opened on the back foot Friday morning following the retreat on Wall Street. Shares in Australia and South Korea also fell, while benchmarks in Japan whipsawed.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.33pc, or 66.82 points, to 20,330.15, the Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.09pc, or 3.03 points, to 3,364.00 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange barely moved, inching down 0.07 points to 2,118.01.