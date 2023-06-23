Consumer confidence rises despite surging interest rates - latest updates

Consumer confidence increased more than expected this month, according to GfK - Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg

Consumer confidence in Britain has reached its strongest level in 17 months despite elevated inflation and soaring interest rates.

The market research firm GfK said its measure of sentiment rose three points to minus 24 in June. Economists had expected a reading of minus 26.

It comes as separate data from the Office for National Figures showed retail sales increased by more than expected in May, rising 0.3pc as shoppers spent more during the extra bank holidays and good weather inspired them to head to garden centres.

The figures mark a sharp contrast with investor bets that the Bank of England will drive borrowing costs to as high as 6pc by the end of the year in an effort to tame stubbornly high inflation.

The Bank of England stepped up its fight against inflation on Thursday by increasing interest rates by half a point to 5pc, the highest since 2008.

Joe Staton, director of client strategy for GfK, said: “Consumers are showing remarkable resilience in the face of inflation that is currently refusing to yield.”

FTSE sinks at the open

The FTSE 100 fell further as markets opened after the Bank of England raised interest rates by half a point - with central banks around the world also raising borrowing costs.

The internationally-focused blue-chip index has dropped 0.3pc to 7,481.86 while the midcap FTSE 250, which is more exposed to the UK’s domestic market, has sank 0.4pc to 18,251.61.

Retail's 'only real winners' were online

Retail sales are still “treading water” despite the unexpected bounce in May, according to PwC’s head of retail Jacqueline Windsor.

After the latest retail sales numbers from the Office for National Statistics, she said:

While it was hoped that last month’s Coronation would encourage spending, it looks like this was concentrated in the leisure and travel sectors rather than on the high street, with pubs, takeaways and restaurants celebrating higher sales at the expense of grocery retailers. The wetter weather which caused a washout of some of the Coronation events didn’t help fashion sales, although recent trading announcements suggest that they have started to make up ground as the weather has improved in June. Seemingly the only winners were online sales, which rose to 26.5pc of overall sales, as shoppers chose to spend from the comfort of their homes. May’s retail sales numbers suggest that the UK consumer is far from out of the woods yet. It’s almost inevitable that consumers will rein in their discretionary spending over the rest of the year. Some retail sectors will be more resilient than others as we head into summer with consumers prioritising spend on travel and leisure. Other retail sectors will be more exposed as consumers expect to cut back on spending, trade down to cheaper options and look for deals.

Show mortgage holders same 'forbearance' as during pandemic, says senior MP

The Conservative chairman of the Commons’ Treasury Committee said mortgage holders should be shown the same “forbearance” by banks during the current period of rising interest rates as they were during the pandemic.

Harriett Baldwin’s comments come after the Bank of England raised interest rates by half a percentage point from 4.5pc to 5pc, with suggestions it could still go higher.

Mrs Baldwin, speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, said: “One of the things we wrote to the regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, about is making the changes that are necessary to put in, to almost enshrine in their rulebook the kind of forbearance that people were shown during the pandemic.”

She said mortgage holders worried about renewals of their terms should have a “grown-up conversation” with their lender as there will be a “variety of things that they will do to help you through what is clearly going to be a difficult period”.

Asked whether banks should be instructed by the FCA, the Bank of England or ministers to provide such assistance, the Tory MP said the regulator was being “pretty rigorous” on the issue.

She added: “There is going to be a new consumer duty that is going to apply to banks from next month, which was put into legislation last year, and I think that will again require banks to demonstrate how they are treating their mortgage customers with the right degree of forbearance during this difficult time.”

Treasury select committee chairman Harriet Baldwin - JULIAN SIMMONDS

Hunt to meet banks as mortgage crisis deepens

Jeremy Hunt will ask banks if they can do more to support struggling households after the shock half point interest rate rise deepened the mortgage crisis.

The Chancellor is meeting large lenders including HSBC and Santander in Downing Street this morning as the Government comes under pressure to relieve the pain.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Mr Hunt have ruled out a financial intervention as rates were hiked as the Bank of England tries to bring down stubbornly high inflation.

Labour has called for banks to be compelled to help struggling mortgage holders in a tougher response, while some backbench Tories have demanded support for under pressure borrowers.

Instead Mr Hunt is expected to use the meeting in No 11 to press lenders on whether they are living up to their commitments to offer tailored support to those struggling to pay.

Earlier this week, he said: “I will be meeting the principal mortgage lenders to ask what help they can give to people who are struggling to pay more expensive mortgages and what flexibilities might be possible for families in arrears.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will meet mortgage lenders today - Lucy North/PA Wire

UK still headed for recession, warn economists

It is too soon to conclude the rebound in retail sales “will be sustained and the economy will avoid a recession,” according to Capital Economics.

Deputy chief UK economist Ruth Gregory warned that high food inflation appears to be increasingly weighing on the volume of spending, with food sales falling by 0.5pc month on month. She said:

Overall, the figures were far better than we had expected. But our view is still that the growing drag on activity from higher interest rates will eventually tip the economy into recession, generating a 0.5pc peak to trough fall in real consumer spending.

Consumers will 'still be concerned' despite higher spending

After the latest retail sales data, Accenture’s retail strategy & consulting lead in the UK and Ireland Kelly Askew said:

The Coronation saw many Brits commemorating the occasion in May, and the lift in sales will give retailers their own cause for celebration. With multiple public holidays and good weather to enjoy, shoppers responded by increasing spending on outdoor-related goods and summer clothing. Businesses will be hoping that wider concerns over the UK economy don’t stifle consumer sentiment and that positive sales can continue throughout the summer. Nevertheless, consumers will still be concerned by the high cost of living, compounded by another hike in interest rates yesterday. Brands should prioritise offering their customers the best possible value and affordability where they can, whilst focusing on the in-store and online customer experience, in an environment where competition for customers is fierce.

Food shops suffer fall in sales

Not all areas of the retail sector experienced a growth in sales.

The Office for National Statistics said food shops suffered a 0.5pc drop in sales volumes.

It said there is some anecdotal evidence that people instead ordered takeaways and fast food during the Coronation bank holiday, and this impacted food sales in shops.

Some retailers indicated that increasing food prices may also explain some of the fall.

Online retailers selling outdoor products and summer clothing fared well due to the warm weather in the second part of May.

Retail sales in the United Kingdom rose by 0.3 percent from a month earlier in May 2023, following a 0.5 percent increase in April and exceeding market expectations of a 0.2 percent fall.

Shoppers still have 'buying potential' despite cost-of-living crisis

Phil Monkhouse, head of sales at global financial services firm Ebury, said:

Three bank holidays, the Coronation and warmer weather drove shoppers to the tills and online checkouts in the May, defying the enveloping economic gloom around the nation. Online retailers particularly benefitted with shoppers beginning to jet off on holidays and get ‘summer-ready.’ It demonstrates the buying potential that many still possess despite the continued cost of living crisis and ticking mortgage timebomb. Since May the economic optimism has deteriorated further with storm-clouds looming over the UK. Interest rates look set to go even higher, piling on the pain for mortgages which should dampen demand and push retail sales down even further. For retailers, currency volatility could possibly return with the pound likely to benefit from continued rate hikes while the global fight against inflation appears to have more twists and turns to come. Hedging against this risk will be key for shop-owners and online salespeople to manage budgets, ensure continuity of supply and flourish through these difficult times.

Good weather inspires shoppers to do DIY in home and garden

Commenting on today’s retail sales figures, Heather Bovill, senior statistician at the Office for National Statistics, said:

Retail sales grew a little in May, with online shops doing particularly well selling outdoor goods and summer clothes, as the sun began to shine. May also saw a return to growth for fuel sales after a dip in April. Garden centres and DIY stores also saw growth, as the good weather encouraged people to start home and garden improvements. These were offset by food sales, which fell back as prices in supermarkets continued to rise, exacerbated by many people ordering takeaways and drinking out more during the extra bank holidays. Jewellery and art also fell back after a strong April.

Retail sales keep rising despite gloomy economic outlook

Retail sales unexpectedly increased as shoppers shrugged off rising interest rates and soaring inflation.

Volumes are estimated to have risen by 0.3pc in May, according to the Office for National Statistics, lower than a rise of 0.5pc in April but ahead of economists’ predictions of a 0.2pc fall.

Retail sales grew 0.3% in May 2023 following a rise of 0.5% in April.



➡️ https://t.co/GphkrKjnyV pic.twitter.com/EsME7fQ4u6 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 23, 2023

Interest rates to average 5.5pc over next three years, says investment chief

Interest rates will average around 5.5pc over the next three years following “policy failure” at the Bank of England, according to an investment chief.

Charles White-Thomson, chief executive of trading and investment firm Saxo UK, said he supported the half a point jump in interest rates to 5pc announced on Thursday as the Bank of England needed to get ahead of inflation having been “behind the curve”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

We have a labour market which is very tight… and that is feeding directly into inflation. I would say the labour market is extremely hot. Peak rates will be at 6pc… and longer term I think we should be working on an average over the next three years of rates at 5.5pc. Public enemy number one is inflation and the way you deal with inflation is you raise interest rates, but interest rates are a blunt weapon.

Good morning

Britain’s consumers shrugged off the prospect of rising interest rates as their confidence hit its highest level in 17 months.

The market research firm GfK said its measure of mood among Britons rose three points to minus 24 in June. Economists had expected a reading of minus 26.

It comes despite expectations that interest rates will rise to 6pc after the Bank of England announced a half point hike to 5pc on Thursday.

What happened overnight

Asian shares sank sharply after several central banks around the world cranked interest rates higher in their fight against inflation.

Hong Kong and Tokyo shed nearly 2pc and most other regional markets declined.

Japan reported its inflation rate was higher than expected, adding to expectations the central bank might adjust its policies to reflect upward price pressures, which have pushed the dollar’s value against the yen sharply higher.

The Bank of Japan has kept its benchmark interest rate at minus 0.1pc for a decade as policymakers keep credit cheap to encourage more investment and spending.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.8pc at 32,654.37 by midday and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.9pc to 18,845.04.

In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.8pc to 2,572.33, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gave up 1.2pc to 7,110.40. Markets in mainland China were closed for a holiday. Shares also fell in Mumbai and Bangkok.

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Thursday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned of further monetary tightening and the Bank of England delivered a bigger-than-expected interest rate increase.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index finished 1pc higher at 13,630.61. The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.4pc to 4,381.89, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was essentially flat at 33,946.71.

Canada’s Senate on Thursday passed a bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms.

Meta responded by confirming that it plans to comply with the bill by ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users.

