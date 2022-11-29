U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.75
    +18.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,965.00
    +94.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,692.50
    +76.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.10
    +11.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.98
    +1.74 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.50
    +14.20 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.32 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0386
    +0.0042 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.08
    +1.58 (+7.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    +0.0085 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2640
    -0.6370 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,496.67
    +246.84 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.50
    +9.21 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.98
    +61.96 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Consumer Drones Market: APAC held 53% in 2022, Offline segment to grow at the highest rate - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer drones market report is a comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 22.26 Billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 28.66%. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors including 3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Intelligent Technology Co., DELAIR SAS, EHang Holdings Ltd., Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd., Horizon Hobby LLC, Hubsan, Parrot SA, PrecisionHawk Inc., Shenzhen Zero UAV Tech. Co. Ltd., Skydio Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Yuneec International Co. Ltd. This research report aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Consumer Drones Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Consumer Drones Market 2022-2026

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a free sample report!

Consumer Drones Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the consumer drone market based on Distribution Channel (offline and online), Product (multirotor, fixed wing, and single rotor), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

  • APAC held a 53% share of the global consumer drone market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of consumer drones for recreational purposes and aerial photography and the emergence of low-cost consumer drone manufacturers will drive the consumer drone market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

  • The offline segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Business expansions and the proliferation of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores of major retailers are increasing the sales of consumer drones in offline channels.  The segment growth is also driven by the convenience of shopping and attractive discounts and schemes offered by offline retailers.

Download a Free sample report

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Buy the Report

Key factor driving market growth

  • The advancement in sensors and the emergence of low-cost drones are the key factors driving the consumer drone market growth. Vendors are incorporating more intelligent and connected sensors to improve the capabilities of their products. They are equipping consumer drones with GPS, inertial, image, and ultrasound-based range sensors to improve overall functionality.

  • Vendors are also focusing on introducing drones at lower prices. The demand for these drones is increasing among beginners, who are yet to get acquainted with the technology and features of consumer drones. These drones require no requirement of registration from FAA, are backed with 720p HD cameras with satisfactory stability, and are compatible with VR headsets.

  • The rising focus on the introduction of both technologically advanced and low-cost consumer drones among vendors will be crucial in driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

  • The availability of affordable consumer drones is one of the key consumer drones market trends fueling the market growth. The market is witnessing an increase in the number of new entrants focusing on the development of inexpensive advanced drones.

  • The mass production of electronic goods, especially in China has led to a consistent drop in electronic components. This has reduced the overall price of consumer drones.

  • The decreasing prices of drones coupled with the rise in per capita income have increased the trend of buying drones among consumers for recreational activities, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Driver & trend are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this consumer drones market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the consumer drones market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the consumer drones market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the consumer drones market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer drones market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The drone identification systems market share is expected to increase by USD 29.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.72%. The evidence of threats posed by drones is notably driving the drone identification systems market growth, although factors such as technical limitations of technologies used may impede the market growth.

  • The consumer robotics market share is expected to increase by USD 4.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.19%. The growing demand for robotic automation processes is notably driving the consumer robotics market growth, although factors such as the high cost associated with robotic systems may impede the market growth.

Consumer Drones Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 22.26 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

26.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key countries

US, China, France, Switzerland, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Intelligent Technology Co., DELAIR SAS, EHang Holdings Ltd., Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd., Horizon Hobby LLC, Hubsan, Parrot SA, PrecisionHawk Inc., Shenzhen Zero UAV Tech. Co. Ltd., Skydio Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Multirotor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Fixed wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Single rotor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 DELAIR SAS

  • 11.4 EHang Holdings Ltd.

  • 11.5 Horizon Hobby LLC

  • 11.6 Hubsan

  • 11.7 Parrot SA

  • 11.8 PrecisionHawk Inc.

  • 11.9 Shenzhen Zero UAV Tech. Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 ZEROTECH Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-drones-market-apac-held-53-in-2022-offline-segment-to-grow-at-the-highest-rate---technavio-301687668.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil: Another production cut next week is ‘in the cards,’ analyst says

    Lipow Oil Associates President Andrew Lipow sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about speculated OPEC+ output cuts ahead of its December meeting, as well as discussing Chevron's decision to resume oil output in Venezuela and U.S. gas prices.

  • Mark Cuban: Here's why we couldn't close the Shark Tank-infused Woobles deal

    A Triangle startup saw its Amazon sales take off after appearing on "Shark Tank." But mega startup investor Mark Cuban says a deal failed to come to fruition.

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

    The oil giant shares a chunk of New Mexico land with mining companies, which makes drilling there a challenge.

  • Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

    Amazon is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India, the latest in a series of retreats for the retailer in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $7 billion in the past decade. The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. Amazon Distribution was designed to help kiranas, the neighborhood stores in India, pharmacies and department stores secure inventory from the e-commerce giant.

  • Oil: Why Goldman Sachs is still bullish despite headwinds

    The bank's strategists say the supply situation for oil will "inevitably" require "much higher prices."

  • The return-to-office war may finally be reaching a compromise, but companies will be the biggest losers

    Employers and employees are inching closer to a hybrid work schedule that they're both happy with.

  • Hut 8 provides update on North Bay Facility

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") announces that it has requested mediation proceedings to be commended with Validus Power Corp. ("Validus"), a third-party supplier of energy to the Company's mining facility in North Bay, Ontario.

  • Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany.

  • 4 Railroad Stocks to Capitalize on Strong Freight Demand

    The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry is gaining from a favorable freight environment. This bodes well for stocks like UNP, CP, CSX and NSC.

  • How to Invest Your Way Into Retiring by 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Snap Staff Told to Be in Office Four Days a Week Starting in February

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel told employees that he expects them to be in the social media company’s offices in person 80% of the time starting in February.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets Wrap“I believe that spending more time togeth

  • 15 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 most valuable telecom companies in the world. If you want to see more of the most valuable telecom companies in the world, go directly to 5 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World. Telecom companies, otherwise known as telecommunication companies, are companies that allow their […]

  • Disney CEO Robert Iger at Town Hall Vows to Focus on Creativity, Streaming Profitability

    The Disney CEO tells employees that the company needs to chase profitability from streaming rather than new subscribers.

  • BlockFi Sold $239 Million of Crypto, Warned of Job Cuts Before Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- BlockFi Inc. sold about $239 million of its own cryptocurrency and warned almost 250 workers that they would lose their jobs in the run-up to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, court papers show. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapBlockFi sold the hol

  • Snap employees to be in offices 80% of time from end-Feb (Nov 28)

    Snap Inc will require employees to work from its offices 80% of the time, starting from the end of February, the company said on Monday. Bloomberg News first reported the development and said the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat had asked employees to be in office four days a week from February. Santa Monica, California-based Snap said in August it would lay off 20% of all staff and shut down projects to cut costs amid a deteriorating economy.

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapBahamas Attorney General R

  • Oil Rises With OPEC+ Seen Considering Cuts Amid Faltering Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as OPEC+ delegates said deeper production cuts could be an option when they meet this weekend. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate rose 1.3% to settle above $77 a barrel. Earlier in the session, oil prices slumped belo

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Tech Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe tech stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more tech stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks to Consider. There is broad-based consensus among finance professionals that the traditional definitions of growth and value stocks do hold-up […]

  • What to Know About RMDs and Retirement Planning

    People planning for retirement need a game plan for required minimum distributions. Do it right, and they’ll keep more savings in their pockets—and less in the government’s.