Consumer Drones Market: APAC held 53% in 2022, Offline segment to grow at the highest rate - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer drones market report is a comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 22.26 Billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 28.66%. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors including 3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Intelligent Technology Co., DELAIR SAS, EHang Holdings Ltd., Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd., Horizon Hobby LLC, Hubsan, Parrot SA, PrecisionHawk Inc., Shenzhen Zero UAV Tech. Co. Ltd., Skydio Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Yuneec International Co. Ltd. This research report aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Consumer Drones Market 2022-2026

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a free sample report!

Consumer Drones Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the consumer drone market based on Distribution Channel (offline and online), Product (multirotor, fixed wing, and single rotor), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

APAC held a 53% share of the global consumer drone market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of consumer drones for recreational purposes and aerial photography and the emergence of low-cost consumer drone manufacturers will drive the consumer drone market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The offline segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Business expansions and the proliferation of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores of major retailers are increasing the sales of consumer drones in offline channels. The segment growth is also driven by the convenience of shopping and attractive discounts and schemes offered by offline retailers.

Story continues

Download a Free sample report

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Buy the Report

Key factor driving market growth

The advancement in sensors and the emergence of low-cost drones are the key factors driving the consumer drone market growth. Vendors are incorporating more intelligent and connected sensors to improve the capabilities of their products. They are equipping consumer drones with GPS, inertial, image, and ultrasound-based range sensors to improve overall functionality.

Vendors are also focusing on introducing drones at lower prices. The demand for these drones is increasing among beginners, who are yet to get acquainted with the technology and features of consumer drones. These drones require no requirement of registration from FAA, are backed with 720p HD cameras with satisfactory stability, and are compatible with VR headsets.

The rising focus on the introduction of both technologically advanced and low-cost consumer drones among vendors will be crucial in driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The availability of affordable consumer drones is one of the key consumer drones market trends fueling the market growth. The market is witnessing an increase in the number of new entrants focusing on the development of inexpensive advanced drones.

The mass production of electronic goods, especially in China has led to a consistent drop in electronic components. This has reduced the overall price of consumer drones.

The decreasing prices of drones coupled with the rise in per capita income have increased the trend of buying drones among consumers for recreational activities, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Driver & trend are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this consumer drones market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the consumer drones market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the consumer drones market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the consumer drones market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer drones market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The drone identification systems market share is expected to increase by USD 29.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.72%. The evidence of threats posed by drones is notably driving the drone identification systems market growth, although factors such as technical limitations of technologies used may impede the market growth.

The consumer robotics market share is expected to increase by USD 4.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.19%. The growing demand for robotic automation processes is notably driving the consumer robotics market growth, although factors such as the high cost associated with robotic systems may impede the market growth.

Consumer Drones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 22.26 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 26.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, France, Switzerland, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Intelligent Technology Co., DELAIR SAS, EHang Holdings Ltd., Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd., Horizon Hobby LLC, Hubsan, Parrot SA, PrecisionHawk Inc., Shenzhen Zero UAV Tech. Co. Ltd., Skydio Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Multirotor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Fixed wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Single rotor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 DELAIR SAS

11.4 EHang Holdings Ltd.

11.5 Horizon Hobby LLC

11.6 Hubsan

11.7 Parrot SA

11.8 PrecisionHawk Inc.

11.9 Shenzhen Zero UAV Tech. Co. Ltd.

11.10 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

11.11 Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

11.12 ZEROTECH Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-drones-market-apac-held-53-in-2022-offline-segment-to-grow-at-the-highest-rate---technavio-301687668.html

SOURCE Technavio