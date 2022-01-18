U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,601.50
    -53.25 (-1.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,530.00
    -266.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,317.75
    -278.00 (-1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,133.10
    -24.60 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.05
    +1.23 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.50
    -7.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1404
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.62
    +1.31 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6180
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,893.64
    -980.62 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.39
    -23.34 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,547.15
    -64.08 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Consumer Electronics Industry to Worth USD 989.37 Billion by 2027 | Consumer Electronics Market Size & Upcoming Trends Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies covered in consumer electronics industry are Samsung Group (Suwon, South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (Seoul, South Korea), Sony Corp. (Tokyo, Japan), Panasonic (Osaka, Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Whirlpool Corp. (Benton Harbor, U.S.), AB Electrolux (Stockholm, Sweden), Apple Inc. (Cupertino, U.S.), HP Inc. (Palo Alto, U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global consumer electronics industry is expected to reach USD 989.37 billion by 2027. The growth is attributable to the growing demand for user-friendly electronic products and the rising residential sector that propels the demand for consumer electronics globally. The research mentions that the market stood at USD 729.11 billion in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% between 2020 and 2027.


Facility Expansion by Prominent Companies to Amplify Their Market Positions

The global consumer electronics market is fragmented by the presence of key players such as LG, Samsung, Sony, and others. These companies hold a dominant share in the consumer electronics segment and strive to maintain their presence by expanding their capacity to cater to the growing consumer demand globally. Moreover, the other major companies focus on maintaining a stronghold by adopting strategies such as partnership, the introduction of new products, and collaboration that will favor market growth.


Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/consumer-electronics-market-104693


Key Industry Development:

November 2020 – Samsung announced the launch of its new Smart Monitor that functions as a do-it-all screen. The company reports that the device is equipped with mobile and PC connectivity and entertainment Smart Hub features.


List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Consumer Electronics Market:

  • Samsung Group (Suwon, South Korea)

  • LG Electronics Inc. (Seoul, South Korea)

  • Sony Corp. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Panasonic (Osaka, Japan)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

  • Whirlpool Corp. (Benton Harbor, U.S.)

  • AB Electrolux (Stockholm, Sweden)

  • Apple Inc. (Cupertino, U.S.)

  • HP Inc. (Palo Alto, U.S.)

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)


What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate that will further contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2020 and 2027.


Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/consumer-electronics-market-104693


Increasing Adoption of User-Friendly Devices to Surge Demand

Technological advancements and the availability of high disposable income amongst the working population are leading to the high adoption of smart appliances. The manufacturers are focusing on developing user-friendly products that cater to consumer needs. For instance, a huge demand for smart appliances that offer voice assist, WIFI & Bluetooth connectivity, and faster networks is a driving factor for the considerable growth of consumer electronics.

The rapid-paced industrialization and urbanization has led to the massive development of the residential sector. The rising residential sector is proving to be beneficial for the increasing adoption of electronic products that will favor the global consumer electronics market growth in the forthcoming years.


Electronics Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

Based on product type, the electronics segment is expected to showcase exponential growth due to the high penetration of consumer electronic devices such as digital cameras, computers, TVs, laptops, and tablets, among others.


Presence of Established Players in Asia-Pacific to Augment Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of established players such as Sony, LG, Panasonic, and Samsung that dominate the consumer electronic segment in the region. Asia-Pacific stood at USD 274.00 billion in 2019.

The market in Europe is expected to showcase significant growth backed by the growing demand for smart home appliances in countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France between 2020 and 2027.


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/consumer-electronics-market-104693


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Emerging Trends

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Consumer Electronics Market

  • Global Consumer Electronics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product Type (Value)

        • Electronic Devices

          • Television

          • Computer

          • Digital Camera & Camcorder

          • Others

        • Home Appliances

          • Refrigerator

          • Washing Machine

          • Air Conditioner

          • Others

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Offline

        • Online

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/consumer-electronics-market-104693


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Toaster Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Pop-up, Oven, and Conveyor), Application (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Refrigerator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Top Freezer Refrigerator, Bottom Freezer Refrigerator, Side by Side Refrigerator, and French Door Refrigerator), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Washing Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, and, Dryer), By Capacity (Below 6 Kg, 6.1-8 Kg, and Above 8Kg), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-consumer-electronics-market-10478


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks, Futures Fall as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell Tuesday amid a jump in global bond yields as investors girded for the removal of central bank support to quell high inflation.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Depor

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Why AT&T May Be Leaning Toward a ‘Split-off’ of Its Discovery Stake

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Nasdaq-100 futures tumble as Treasury yields surge to pre-pandemic levels

    Stock futures fell Tuesday, with Nasdaq-100 futures dropping 1% as U.S. Treasury yields shot higher across the board. S&P 500 futures were off 0.5%, with Dow industrials futures modestly lower. The losses came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed 5 basis points to 1.83% and that of the two-year note jumped 9 basis points to 1.04%, both at levels not seen since early 2020, before the pandemic took hold. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Investors a

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock lifts 3.6% this past week

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the...

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These fast-growing stocks from the ETF guru's portfolios could make investors rich over the coming decade.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Glaxo courts Qatar and Singapore to head off £50bn Unilever swoop

    GlaxoSmithKline is courting the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Singapore as cornerstone investors in a listing of its £50bn consumer business as it seeks to head off a risky takeover by Unilever.

  • Be a landlord for Amazon and FedEx with these REITs that yield up to 4.1%

    The REITs are paying big dividends from diverse commercial property holdings.

  • The Truth Behind Trading Semiconductor (Chip) Stocks

    Semiconductor companies offer an endless variety of trading and investment opportunities in the technology space.

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • Sundial Growers Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?

    This year will be a big test for cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). With one recent acquisition closed and another that could be complete in the next few months, the business is undergoing some significant changes that will likely dictate the direction of its share price this year. In 2021, its stock was up over 400% at one point and ended up finishing the year with a 22% gain -- far better than the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which fell 19%.

  • Down 40% From Its High, Is CrowdStrike Stock a Smart Buy?

    In the latter half, supply chain constraints helped drive the consumer price index (a popular proxy for inflation) to a 39-year high, causing the Federal Reserve to accelerate the taper of its asset purchase program. Unfortunately for shareholders, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) was caught in the fray, and the cybersecurity company has seen its share price fall 40.1% from its all-time high. With that in mind, is CrowdStrike stock a smart buy right now?

  • Day Traders as ‘Dumb Money’? The Pros Are Now Paying Attention

    Last year, an army of day traders turned markets upside down. This year, professional fund managers are finding that they had better keep tabs.

  • Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

    As the global market for electric vehicle batteries continues to explode, firms headquartered in Asian countries are taking the lead, accounting for 80% of global production

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.