U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.00
    +8.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,427.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,357.50
    +46.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,933.00
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.89
    -0.79 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.10
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9110
    -0.0530 (-1.34%)
     

  • Vix

    18.92
    -0.67 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2011
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7570
    -0.0740 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,434.38
    -23.96 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.87
    -34.24 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Consumer Electronics Packaging Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the consumer electronics packaging market are DS Smith PLC, Mondi PLC, International Paper Company, Sonoco Products Company, Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd., Dordan Manufacturing Company, Hangzhou Xunda Packaging Co.

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Consumer Electronics Packaging Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426354/?utm_source=GNW
, Dunapack Packaging Group, Universal Protective Packaging Inc., Parksons Packaging Ltd., Neenah Inc., Plastic Ingenuity, JJX Packaging, UFP Technologies Inc., and JohnsByrne Company.

The global consumer electronics packaging market grew from $20.2 billion in 2022 to $22.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The consumer electronics packaging market is expected to grow to $35.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

The consumer electronic packaging market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing consumer electronic packaging services such as designing, manufacturing, and logistics of electronic packaging.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

The consumer electronic packaging market also includes sales of metallic materials, ceramics and semiconductors, electronic glasses, polymers, multi-material laminates, printed circuit board (PCB) materials, thermal interconnection materials, low thermal conductivity materials, and advanced thermally conductive materials.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Consumer electronics packaging is a protective covering for the products to ensure safe and secure shipping.Packaging is crucial, as electronic products have very tiny components that are delicate and prone to damage, It is used to protect the electronics from mechanical damage, electrostatic charge, natural disasters, and mishandling damage.

Any electronic device intended for end users’ or consumers’ daily and non-commercial or professional use is known as consumer electronics (CE).

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the consumer electronic packaging market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the consumer electronic packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of products in consumer electronics packaging includes corrugated boxes, paperboard boxes, thermoformed trays, bags and pouches, blister packs and clamshells, protective packaging, and others.The corrugated boxes are used as packaging materials for a variety of goods such as food, stationery, electronics, medicine, etc.

Corrugated boxes refer to cartons that are made up of a few layers of material instead of just a single sheet-like cardboard.Usually, three layers are present in corrugated boxes, which are stuck together to form a single sheet.

The different technologies include active packaging, intelligent packaging, modified atmospheric packaging, anti-microbial packaging, aseptic packaging, and others. The various material types include plastic, paper, paperboard, and others that are used in mobile phones, computers, TVs, DTH and set-top boxes, music systems, printers, scanners, and photocopy machines, game consoles and toys, camcorders and cameras, and others.

The increasing demand for paper and paperboard in packaging is driving the growth of the consumer electronics packaging market.Paper and paperboard are usually used in packaging due to their biodegradable and environmentally friendly nature.

This can help to lower the cost of shipping used electronics.For instance, according to a survey conducted in January 2021 to explore consumer preferences, perceptions, and attitudes toward print, paper, and paper-based packaging, among 8,800 consumers at the global level by Two Sides North America, a US-based non-profit organization working to elevate the use of paper-based packaging and spread awareness, approximately 50% of people believed that paper-based packaging was better for the environment than other types of packaging, while 52% preferred products ordered online to be delivered in paper-based packaging.

Therefore, the increasing demand for paper and paperboard packaging is propelling the growth of the consumer electronics packaging market.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the consumer electronics packaging market.Major companies operating in the consumer electronics packaging sector are using new and innovative products to enhance productivity and efficiency.

For instance, in June 2021, Sandvik Coromant, a manufacturer of manufacturing tools and packaging services, launched a smart packaging solution to increase operational efficiency.This solution uses artificial intelligence (AI) to determine the smallest packaging required to contain products that would reduce costs and CO2 emissions.

With this innovation, everything that can be packed, whether it’s a small item like a tool, any electrical equipment, or a huge item like a bicycle, will be located in the smallest box it can fit into by the application. It makes no difference how something is packed, regardless of its size or geometrical shape.

In February 2022, Menasha Packaging Company LLC, a US-based packaging and merchandising solutions provider, acquired Color-Box, a business unit of Georgia-Pacific LLC, for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Color-Box is expected to increase Menasha’s geographic reach and give clients more graphic, design, and structural packaging alternatives.

Georgia-Pacific LLC is a US-based firm operating in the packaging business for consumer goods, consumer electronics, and medicines.

The countries covered in the consumer electronic packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The consumer electronics packaging market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides consumer electronics packaging market statistics, including consumer electronics packaging industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with consumer electronics packaging market share, detailed consumer electronics packaging market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the consumer electronics packaging industry. This consumer electronics packaging market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426354/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Shell, Chevron and Petrobras weigh Guyana oil auction bids -sources

    Guyana's coming auction of offshore oil exploration blocks has lured at least 10 companies including Shell, Petrobras and Chevron, to consider the decade's hottest oil region, people close to the matter said. The South American country is offering 14 offshore blocks in an attempt to speed economic development and reduce an Exxon Mobil-led consortium's dominance of its oil sector. Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is set to speak at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston on Monday to drum up support for the country's first competitive bidding round.

  • Forget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in View

    (Bloomberg) -- As Covid-19 lockdowns gripped the world in 2020, Bernard Looney, chief executive officer of BP Plc, made a startling admission: He thought that oil demand might never return to its pre-pandemic peak. But recently, Looney has done an about-face. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to W

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Exxon Mobil sued over 5 nooses displayed at Louisiana facility

    Exxon Mobil Corp. violated federal law for failing to take sufficient action as five hangman’s nooses were displayed at its facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the U.S. government said in a lawsuit.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • McDonald's New Take on the Big Mac Hits North America

    While rival Burger King uses its famed Whopper as a platform to launch all sorts of new products, McDonald's has been very protective of the Big Mac.

  • Canada’s Crackdown on Chinese Funding Is Hurting Miners, Friedland Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s crackdown on Chinese investment in critical minerals will make it harder for miners to produce the metals needed for the global energy transition, according to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. founder Robert Friedland.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil De

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Regulatory Headwinds, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Home Depot Entices a New Generation of Builders

    Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement center and its recent changes have shown its commitment to continue to hold that title. To keep the best employees out there, Home Depot recently committed to raising wages for workers, which will cost the company roughly a $1 billion. Home Depot is committed to helping DIYers tackle their everyday projects as well as contractors.

  • Caterpillar Commits to Not Closing Union Plants Under New Contract

    A tentative six-year pact with the United Auto Workers also provides raises and bonuses for about 7,000 workers in Illinois and Pennsylvania.

  • India considers raising palm oil import tax to help rapeseed farmers

    India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, is considering raising its import duty on palm oil to help support local farmers reeling from a crash in domestic rapeseed prices, government and industry officials said on Monday. The increase in the tax on palm oil could lift local prices, making the tropical oil a little less competitive than rival soyoil and sunflower oil. "We have proposed an increase in import duty on palm oil to support rapeseed prices," said a government official, who declined to be named in line with official rules.

  • 10 Biggest Retail Companies

    With Walmart leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest retail companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Texts From Crypto Giant Binance Reveal Plan to Elude U.S. Authorities

    The exchange was intertwined with an American firm portrayed as independent. Now, regulators are circling.

  • South African leader grapples with ever-worsening power cuts

    South Africa's ever-worsening power crisis — in which homes and businesses go without electricity for up to 10 hours per day — is strangling Africa's most developed economy. President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes that by creating a new Cabinet post, electricity minister, his government will be able to curb the rampant corruption and mismanagement that have put the country in the dark. Ramaphosa is to name the new minister in a reshuffle later Monday.

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid With Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.

  • South America Steps Up Efforts to Turn Lithium Into Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- South American nations are stepping up efforts to propel themselves further down the electric-vehicle supply chain by leveraging their vast mineral wealth, expanding processing capacity, and targeting vehicle manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChi

  • 5 Retirement Retirement Withdrawal Mistakes That Could Wreck Your Finances

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • This Department-Store Stock Has Trounced Apple, Amazon and Tesla

    Family-controlled Dillard’s has combined share buybacks with keeping costs down, inventory tight and staff engaged with “nearly fanatical” customers.

  • Aston Martin shares surge after Fernando Alonso's shock F1 finish - live updates

    Aston Martin shares surged as much as 22pc in a bizarre rally that analysts are speculating has been prompted by a surprise podium finish in Formula 1.

  • Why IRA, Roth IRA, and 401(k) Contributions Are Limited

    The IRS caps contributions to retirement savings plans to prevent high earners from benefiting more from the tax breaks than the average worker.