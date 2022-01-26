U.S. markets closed

Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance India, Brazil, U.S Market Reach $4.7 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Increase in digitalization, rise in use of consumer electronic goods, and predictive maintenance drive the growth of the India Brazil US Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance market. US contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly four-fifths of the globalmarket share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030.

Portland, OR, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India Brazil US Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance market generated $3.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 2.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in digitalization, rise in use of consumer electronic goods, and predictive maintenance drive the growth of the India Brazil US Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance market. However, higher maintenance cost of some equipment for residential end users restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, higher maintenance cost of some equipment for residential end users and increase in social media advertisement and promotion present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the India Brazil US Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance.

  • The pandemic created a number of challenges in the developing and developed countries, especially during the initial phase. It led to temporary closure ofall electronics repair and maintenance facilities and gave way to disrupted supply chains, therebycreating shortage of labor force.

  • However, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the India, Brazil, U.S., Consumer Electronics Repair And Maintenance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14912?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the India Brazil US Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance market based on equipment type, service type, end user, market type, and region.

Based on end user, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly to-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on market type, the unorganized segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding 84% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the organizedsegment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Copy of Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14912

Based on country, the US contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly four-fifths of the globalmarket share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Brazil is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

List of companies profiled of the India Brazil US Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance market analyzed in the research include American Home Shield ProConnect, Asurion, LLC, Best Buy Co., Inc., B2X Care Solutions GmbH, CNS BrasilInformática LTDA, Complete Appliance Protection, Inc., Fixt Inc., OneCall India, Onsitego, and Urbanclap Technologies India Private Limited.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14912

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


