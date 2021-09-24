U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

Consumer Genius Inc. places No. 15 on The Globe and Mail's Third Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2021

·5 min read

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Consumer Genius Inc. is pleased to announce it placed No. 15 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2021.

Consumer Genius Named Canada's 15th Fastest Growing Company by Report on Business TV and The Globe & Mail (CNW Group/Consumer Genius Inc.)

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Consumer Genius Inc. earned its spot with three-year growth of 2,983%

Established in 2015, Consumer Genius Inc. is the parent company to many of North America's fastest growing online comparison platforms. Consumer Genius operates in Canada, the United States and Australia in the financial and non-financial sectors. The various platforms that Consumer Genius owns and operates allows consumers to search through reviews, ratings, offers and real time rates, empowering them to make quicker decisions on which lender to borrow from, or which vendor to use for a particular service. Furthermore, they provide borrowers with the ability to compare rates from multiple lenders, comparing car loans, Insurance quotes, personal loans , credit card rates, small business loans and even debt consolidation and credit rebuilding services. They combine expert advice and the best financial tools, providing their customers the knowledge and information required to make the smartest financial decisions. Over 30,000 Consumers apply for a loan through the platforms owned and operated by Consumer Genius Inc. every single month and over $1.5 Billion in application volume is processed through Consumer Genius Inc.'s platforms every year. Amongst its vast portfolio of brands, Consumer Genius also owns top North American brands such as Loanz.com, LendingArch, Crush Leads, CarsFast.ca and BestLendersFor.com

"We are pleased to have made the list for Canada's Top Growing Companies, 2 years in a row," says Paul Hadzoglou, President of Consumer Genius Inc. "This is the type of achievement that thousands of companies across the country strive for, and many may never obtain it due to a variety of reasons. For us to have made it for the second year in a row, makes us truly grateful. We owe all the gratitude to our amazing customers, our highly valued employees, our valued investors, founders and in turn all of the incredibly smart consumers that visit our platforms every day, to aid in their financial education and lifestyle choices. We would also like to thank the Globe and Mail and the Report on Business TV, as they are great, forward thinking media publications for establishing such an honor for Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Paul. "We realize business and life during the Covid pandemic is a challenging one for all North Americans, and it is and will remain our focused commitment for all of our customers to bring them the best rates, tools, information, knowledge and ability to aid their financial decisions when it comes to obtaining a loan through any one of our highly visited platforms."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine out now and online.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Consumer Genius Inc.

Consumer Genius Ranked No. 15 in Canada's Top Growing Companies by Report on Business TV and Globe & Mail (CNW Group/Consumer Genius Inc.)
Consumer Genius Inc. Named Canada's 15th Fastest Growing Company for 2021 by the Globe and ROBTV (CNW Group/Consumer Genius Inc.)

