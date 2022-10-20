Consumer Genius Named Best International Lead Generation & Customer Acquisition Strategists by the Corporate Vision Awards

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Consumer Genius Inc. Canada's Fastest Growing Fintech Company has announced it has won the award for the Best International Lead Generation & Customer Acquisition Strategists by the Corporate Vision Awards.

Consumer Genius owns and operates various web platforms where consumers apply for products such as auto loans, personal loans, mortgage loans or life insurance. Consumer Genius also offers non-financial products and services such as home services, solar, windows and roofing. Consumer Genius was also recently named Canada's 33rd Fastest Growing Company by Globe & Mail and Report on Business Magazine.

Paul Hadzoglou is the President of the Canadian FinTech Giant, Consumer Genius Inc. "We are happy to accept the award for the Best International Lead Generation & Customer Acquisition Strategists from Corporate Vision." Says Paul. "We have worked hard to create the right platforms for consumers to apply for various products or services with a seamless and fast process, without the hassle and are glad to be recognized for our achievements. We thank Corporate Vision."

Consumer Genius owns platforms such as Loanz , CarsFast, Tap Into My Equity, Solar Quotes Genius and Canadian Life Rates. As a consumer, you can visit the platform, answer a few basic questions, and be immediately connected with a pre-vetted service provider for the service or product that you are looking for. Consumer Genius selectively choses which service providers are able to connect with its consumers, thereby maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction from its tens of thousands of customers. All of the processes are fully digital, and consumers are able to apply for products and services straight from their cell phones or laptops. Applying for a product or Service through one of the Consumer Genius websites is fast, easy, efficient and saves consumers time and money endlessly searching for the right providers to work with.

About Corporate Vision

Corporate Vision is published monthly on its digital platform with the mission to deliver insightful features from across the global corporate world. Launched with an eye towards bettering business practices across the board, they focus on spotlighting advances in the HR, marketing, coaching, and recruitment spheres. To put it simply, they want to shine a light on the gatekeepers of better business. Those that help build, through no small amount of creativity and expertise, to develop an altogether more productive, more efficient world of work. Their inclusions represent opportunities to help accelerate companies to new heights, in new ways.

About Consumer Genius Inc.

Established in 2015, Consumer Genius Inc. is the parent company to many of North America's fastest growing online platforms. Consumer Genius operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia in the financial and non-financial sectors. The various platforms that Consumer Genius owns and operates allows consumers to search through reviews, ratings, offers and real time rates, empowering them to make quicker decisions on which lender to borrow from, or which vendor to use for a particular service. Furthermore, they provide borrowers with the ability to apply for services from multiple lenders, car loans, Insurance firms, personal loans, credit card rates, small business loans and even debt consolidation and credit rebuilding services. They combine expert advice and the best financial tools, providing their customers with the knowledge and information required to make the smartest financial decisions. Over 60,000 Consumers apply for a loan or financial service or product through the platforms owned and operated by Consumer Genius Inc. every single month and over $2 Billion in application volume is processed through Consumer Genius Inc.'s platforms every year. Amongst its vast portfolio of brands, Consumer Genius also owns top North American brands such as Loanz.com, LendingArch, Juggling Debt, Crush Leads, CarsFast.ca and BestLendersFor.com

