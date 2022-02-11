U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.25
    -25.25 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,989.00
    -150.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,587.50
    -113.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.40
    -14.10 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.31
    +0.43 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.70
    -10.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    -0.58 (-2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1391
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    +5.11 (+25.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0270
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,388.35
    -1,142.19 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.47
    -14.71 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.74
    -60.66 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Consumer Genomics Market Size to Reach USD 8.5 Billion by 2028 (at 20.1% CAGR) - Growing Concerns Pertaining to Sedentary Lifestyles in Personalized Genetic Analysis to Boost Market – Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Consumer Genomics Market finds that growing interest of consumers and healthcare providers in personalized genetic analysis is expediting market growth. The market growth is attributed to, growing concerns pertaining to sedentary lifestyles, as well as increasing poor diet-related illness prevalence. Total Global Consumer Genomics Market is estimated to reach USD 8.5 Billion by 2028, up from USD 2.5 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%.

Furthermore, increasing population as well as increasing disposable income of consumers to augment growth of the Global Consumer Genomics Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled: “Consumer Genomics Market by Application (Genetic Relatedness Diagnostics, Lifestyle, Wellness Nutrition, Ancestry, Reproductive Health), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/consumer-genomics-market-1281/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 150+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research).

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Dynamics:

Increasing adoption of consumer genomics

Since past few years, owing to COVID-19 outbreak Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) testing market have witnessed steep growth. This is owing to sudden growing interest of consumers and healthcare providers in personalized genetic analysis. Additionally, it does not require the involvement of a healthcare provider. Also, direct access to Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) genomic test results will allow users to gain knowledge about themselves and support them in making proactive decisions, such as behavioural change and lifestyle. Moreover, the genetic testing industry have also witnessed rapid growth since past few years. Thus, leading to higher number of customers opting for online genetic testing. These are some of the factors increasing the demand for consumer genomics further propelling the market growth.

Increasing Prevalence of Diseases as well as Increasing Population across the Globe

Since past decade, the population across the globe is increasing hastily. Also, changing trend towards busy lifestyle is increasing demand for ready to eat foods. Improper diet routine owing to busy lifestyle is leading to improper nutrition of body. Thus diet-related illness prevalence is increasing tremendously. Along with this, the disease prevalence is also increasing. This is increasing demand for consumer genomics. Additionally, increasing application area of DTC testing kits is another factor growing consumer genomics market growth over the forecast period.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/consumer-genomics-market-1281/1

Benefits of Purchasing Consumer Genomics Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/consumer-genomics-market-1281

The Report on Consumer Genomics Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America Dominates the Global Consumer Genomics Market

North America has dominated the Global Consumer Genomics Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to growing of the government initiatives for promoting precision medicine. Additionally, acceptance of various strategies by key players to offer effective genomics solutions is further fuelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Consumer Genomics Market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as, presence of emerging economies, as well as large base of population. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding health is further anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Consumer Genomics Market by Application (Genetic Relatedness Diagnostics, Lifestyle, Wellness Nutrition, Ancestry, Reproductive Health), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/consumer-genomics-market-046128

List of Prominent Players in the Consumer Genomics Market:

23andMe, Inc., Ancestry, Mapmygenome, Gene By Gene, Ltd. (FamilyTree DNA), Color Genomics, Inc., Futura Genetics, Positive Biosciences, Ltd., Helix OpCo LLC, Pathway Genomics, and MyHeritage Ltd.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Consumer Genomics Market?

  • How will the Consumer Genomics Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Consumer Genomics Market?

  • What is the Consumer Genomics market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Consumer Genomics Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

April 2020: AncestryDNA announced to use its consumer genomics database (with the patient’s consent) to explore potential genetic cues for COVID-19.

This market titled “Consumer Genomics Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.5 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 8.5 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 20.1% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Application (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

• Genetic Relatedness Diagnostics

• Lifestyle, Wellness Nutrition

• Ancestry

• Reproductive Health

• Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic Testing

• Sports Nutrition & Health

• Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage


Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/consumer-genomics-market-1281/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • A $6 Billion Wipeout Was an Omen for Food Delivery Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s food delivery firms are finding out the hard way that investors are no longer willing to look past continual losses and rising costs.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainDelivery Hero SE’s shares shed close to a third of the

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Raymond James’ 2 Stock Picks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    What can it all mean when mega-cap stocks and US Treasuries start behaving as if they were penny stocks? Tavis McCourt, Institutional Equity Strategist at Raymond James, has an idea about that. “We would argue it shows a complete lack of conviction by investors in certain business models/earnings power, and the state of the economy overall,” McCourt wrote. McCourt is talking of the spell of extreme volatility the markets are currently going through, noting that investors can’t make up their mind

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    When dividend stocks go on sale, it can be an opportunity for investors to lock in a higher-than-normal yield. The dividend yield, of course is a function of both quarterly payments and the share price; when the latter falls, the yield goes up. A couple of already high-yielding stocks that are paying more than the S&P 500 average of 1.3% and have fallen near their 52-week lows are Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Bitcoin Isn’t Done Falling. How It Could Drop to $10,000.

    Tighter monetary policies extending to 2023 could sink Bitcoin, according to Stifel's top equity strategist. Watch the bond market for warning signs.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • 10 Tech Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire George Soros

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks to buy according to billionaire George Soros. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire George Soros. George Soros is a Hungarian-American billionaire investor who in 1970 founded Soros Fund Management, which is […]

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Down Over 50%

    Who doesn’t like a bargain? In these days, with price inflation hitting hard, we all want to find the best price on every purchase – and that includes our stock purchases. Bargain-conscious investors can still find those fundamentally solid stocks that are trading low; this is the essence of successful stock investing. To make it easy, we’ve done some of the background research. We’ve located three stocks that are down 50% or more, and confirmed that these are Strong Buy stocks, that have gotten

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Marke