U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,973.34
    -9.83 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,199.16
    +9.19 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,977.53
    -23.57 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,876.41
    +0.35 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.56
    +1.17 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.30
    +16.50 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.25 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    -0.0040 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0330 (+0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2200
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8520
    -1.4610 (-1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,117.87
    +994.30 (+5.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.33
    +4.26 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Consumer Genomics Market Value to Reach US$ 21.2 Billion by 2032, Reveals Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Transparency Market Research
·4 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Rise in demand for ancestry tests is likely to propel the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to a study published by Transparency Market Research, the global consumer genomics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Consumer genomics refers to analysis, investigation, and genome sequencing of individuals. Market for Consumer genomics has played a key role in genetic analysis, which has helped discover several diseases and has been a part of the biomedicine industry for many decades. It does not require any guidance from either a genetic counselor or a medical professional. Any individual wanting to perform the genetic test can perform by purchasing the kit online and collect DNA samples in their residences.

Leading players are adopting growth strategies such as collaboration with other players to expand market presence and increase revenue share.

Key Findings of Market Study

  • Rise in Demand for Personalized Medicines: Leading players in the pharmaceutical industry are investing in personalized medicine research in a bid to develop improved understanding of their benefits. Personalized medicines have helped medical professionals in recommending the correct therapies that would meet patient requirements. Growth of the personalized medicine industry across the world is anticipated to propel consumer genomics market development during the forecast period.

  • Increase in Demand for Ancestry Tests: Based on application, the global market has been segmented into genetic relatedness, diagnostics, lifestyle, wellness & nutrition, ancestry, reproductive health, personalized medicine & pharmacogenetic testing and sports nutrition & health. The ancestry segment is anticipated to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. Ancestry tests help consumers become aware of their family history and provide hints about their ancestors by analyzing DNA variants. This factor is expected to propel industry growth during the forecast period. Additionally, genetic ancestry tests are inexpensive, which is expected to increase the demand for these tests, and in turn drive the segment.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Consumer Genomics Market (choose the corporate mail ID to get top attention) – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=70491

Consumer Genomics Market - Key Drivers

  • Rise in preference for direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing among healthcare professionals is driving the global consumer genomics market

  • Increase in the availability of DTC services owing to low genotyping rates is expected to fuel market demand during the forecast period

  • Growth in awareness about genealogical testing across the globe is triggering market growth

Consumer Genomics Market - Regional Insights

  • North America accounted for the dominant market share in 2021. Supportive government policies for the development of precision medicine in the U.S. and Canada are expanding market size.

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to rise in awareness about consumer genomics and increase in investment in research & development activities by companies in Japan and China. Leading players are likely to establish research & development centers in countries in Asia Pacific owing to the easy availability of land and labor in the region.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=70491

Consumer Genomics Market - Key Players

The global market is competitive and has several international and local players. New players entering the market are likely to intensify the competition during the forecast period.

Prominent players are investing significantly in research & development activities in a bid to develop an improved understanding of consumer genomics and the benefits of using it in different application areas.

Few key companies operating in the market are Counsyl, Color Genomics, 23andMe, MyMedLab, and Positive Biosciences.

The global consumer genomics market has been segmented as follows:

  • By Application

    • Genetic Relatedness

    • Diagnostics

    • Lifestyle, Wellness and Nutrition

    • Ancestry

    • Reproductive Health

    • Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic Testing

    • Sports Nutrition and Health

    • Other Applications

  • By Region

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • MEA

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Availablehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=70491&ltype=S

Related Healthcare Reports

Single-use Flexible Endoscope Market

Near Infrared Imaging Market

Digital Stethoscope Market

Wearable Healthcare Devices Market

Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market

Dental Apex Locator Market

X-ray Detectors Market

Operating Room Integration Market

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns

    Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."

  • Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.

  • Why National Instruments Is Soaring 17% Higher Today

    Shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) are soaring 17.1% at 10:29 a.m. ET after the instrumentation hardware and software products company announced it was undertaking a strategic review of its business, including the possible sale of the company. National Instruments says it has been approached by several parties interested in buying the business. National Instruments' stock has been trading in a fairly narrow range over the past five months as uncertainty about the global economy has kept a check on what otherwise seemed a solid, growing business.

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

    Pretty much all Warren Buffett has done is win since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Including the 4% gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) in 2022, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 3,700,000% aggregate return for his shareholders since taking the reins. With approximately four dozen securities in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio, some are bound to underperform.

  • Own GE HealthCare Stock? Here's What You Need to Know About the Spin-Off

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond an active, 'little bit degenerate' trade, retail investor says

    YouTube Host Matt Kohrs joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss meme stocks, volatility, trading opportunities for investors, Bed Bath & Beyond, and the outlook for retail traders in 2023.

  • Will Rivian Automotive Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    When Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock closed at its all-time high of $172.01 in November 2021, the electric vehicle (EV) maker was worth $153 billion -- making it more valuable than Ford and General Motors. Today, Rivian trades at about $16 per share with a market cap of $14.5 billion -- which is less than 3 times its projected revenue for 2023.

  • 1 Extraordinary Growth Stock Set to Soar 3,100%, According to Cathie Wood

    In 2020, it seemed Cathie Wood could do no wrong. One stock that Wood is particularly bullish on is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Wood's bull case on Roku is even more optimistic, with a price target of $1,493, or potential gains of 3,100%.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Rivian Automotive (RIVN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Tesla stock slides on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts

    Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo and Brad Smith introduce this week's "What Just Happened" topic on Tesla stock and break down how shares of the EV maker are trading today and throughout 2022.

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?

  • Delta full-year guidance ‘didn’t change one iota,’ analyst says

    Citigroup Analyst Stephen Trent joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Delta Air Lines, travel demand, the expectations for labor among the airline industry, and the outlook for Delta Air Lines for 2023 and 2024.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Novavax In 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has gone from being a relatively unknown healthcare company to being one of the most popular vaccine makers in the world today. On Jan. 2, 2020, shares of Novavax closed at $4.49.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 80%, Say Analysts

    The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures showed that inflation is still easing, having dropped for the 6th consecutive month. The CPI for December rose by 6.5% from the same period a year ago and fell by 0.1% compared to November, thereby meeting Street expectations. There are still areas of concern, though, such as services inflation, which might put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the latest readout will cause the Fed to put the brakes on its rate-hiking endeavors. Additionall

  • The Amazon of Latin America: Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Now?

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock popped over 8% today on news from a Brazilian competitor. In the below video, I share this news and how it could impact MercadoLibre going forward. I also provide a background of the business, important growth demographics, valuation, and a chart to see where the stock could be headed next.

  • Lundin Mining Announces 2022 Production Results & Provides 2023 Guidance

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces production results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and provides production guidance for the three-year period of 2023 through 2025, as well as cash cost, capital and exploration expenditure forecasts for 2023. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on January 13, 2023, to answer investor and analyst questions.

  • Why Cryptocurrency Stocks Like Riot Blockchain Surged Higher Today

    Riot closed the day almost 15% higher, while Silvergate cruised to a nearly 13% increase. Riot and Silvergate are rather different animals. Silvergate is in many ways a traditional bank but is often lumped in with other crypto assets since its Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) is a real-time payments platform that services users from cryptocurrency exchanges and institutions.

  • Great news for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • Virgin Galactic Shakes Up Management. The Stock Is Soaring for Another Reason.

    The space tourism startup has made some changes at the top as the company prepares to launch commercial space flight service later this year.