U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,609.50
    +12.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,834.00
    +130.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,863.50
    +25.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,304.50
    +9.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.24
    +0.67 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    +0.0320 (+2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.70
    +0.17 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3689
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1820
    +0.1820 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,882.88
    +1,602.28 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,509.56
    +8.59 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.02
    +25.45 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Consumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 4th

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company executives will share vision and answer audience questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Consumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET on Thursday, November 4th with the first live webcast at 9:00 AM ET.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3jwRgB9

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

"We are proud to welcome industry leaders whose product offerings and services continue to support the needs of today's diverse consumer base," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

November 4th Agenda:

Eastern
ET
NYC

Full Company
Legal Name - Presentation Name

Ticker

9:00 AM

NexTech AR Solutions

(OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR)

9:30 AM

Mirriad Advertising plc

(OTCQX: MMDDF | LON: MIRI)

10:00 AM

Hugo Boss AG

(OTCQX: BOSSY | Xetra: BOSS)

10:30 AM

Blackbird plc

(OTCQX: BBRDF | AIM: BIRD)

11:00 AM

LEAF Mobile Inc.

(OTCQB: LEMLF | TSX: LEAF)

11:30 AM

Vobile Group Ltd.

(OTCQX: VOBIF | SEHK: 3738)

12:00 PM

Wondr Gaming Corp.

(Pink: WDRGF | CSE: WDR)

12:30 PM

FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

(OTCQX: FUNFF | CSE: FANS)

1:00 PM

Singing Machine Company, Inc.

(OTCQX: SMDM)

1:30 PM

BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

(OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG)

2:00 PM

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

(OTCQX: WPNDF | TSX-V: WISH)

2:30 PM

Slinger Bag Inc.

(OTCQB: SLBG)

3:00 PM

Organic Garage Ltd.

(OTCQX: OGGFF | TSX-V: OG)

3:30 PM

Flow Beverage Corp.

(Pink: FLOBF | TSX: FLOW)

4:00 PM

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc.

(Pink: INND)

4:30 PM

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.

OTCQB: VGGIF | CSE: VEGI

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/01/c5630.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.

  • This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all. ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Nio stock sinks after October deliveries fall

    Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.1% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle company reported October deliveries that fell 27.% from a year ago, as restructuring, upgrading of manufacturing lines and preparation of new products acted as drag. The company delivered 3,667 vehicles in October, consisting of 218 ES8 six- or seven-seater SUVs and 2,528 ES6 five-seater SUVs. Nio said given the restructuring and upgrade scheduled, ES8 production resumed toward the end of the month.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) began fiscal 2022 by beating earnings and revenue estimates. This sent its stock higher the following trading day, and Microsoft stock now sells at record highs, achieving a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion. This leaves Microsoft and Apple battling one another to claim the world's largest market cap.

  • Chifeng Jilong Gold to Acquire Golden Star in an All-Cash Offer Valued at US$470 Million

    Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") and Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. (SHSE: 600988) ("Chifeng") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which Chifeng has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Star ("Golden Star Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement ("Plan of Arrangement") under the Canada Busines

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Best Cryptocurrency Stocks for a Retirement Portfolio: 3 Experts Pick Their Faves

    Long-term investors can feel reasonably safe taking positions in these cryptocurrency-related assets.

  • ON Semiconductor stock shoots up into record territory after big profit beat, upbeat outlook

    Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. shot up 9.0% toward record territory in premarket trading Monday, after the maker of semiconductors for the automotive and industrial markets reported third-quarter adjusted profit that more than tripled to beat expectations, and provided an upbeat fourth-quarter outlook. Net income rose to $309.7 million, or 70 cents a share, from $160.6 million, or 38 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share ran up to 87 c

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

    CFO Brian Olsavsky said in Amazon's Q3 conference call, "But we see ourselves as the shock absorber absorbing a lot of the costs so that the customer is not impacted and sellers are not impacted." This focus on customers is what differentiates Amazon. The guiding philosophy extends throughout the company's operations and into its research and development.

  • 2 Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There are two stocks that despite their popularity with retail investors, I wouldn't suggest investing in, even if you had money you could afford to gamble with: Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Veterinary health company Zomedica is a business that's in its very early stages. In Zomedica's case, the company only began selling its flagship Truforma platform, which helps veterinarians run tests on animals more efficiently than other diagnostic products, earlier this year.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Fed Taper Looms For Market Rally; Tesla Jumps As Rival Hits Buy Zone

    Will a Fed taper spook the market rally? Google in a buy zone. Tesla rival Xpeng is close after deliveries tripled.

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Novavax stock jumps after submission of data on COVID-19 vaccine candidate to Health Canada, EMA completed

    Shares of Novavax Inc. shot up 6.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the biotechnology company said it has completed its rolling submission to Canada's health authorities, Health Canada, for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company said it has also completed the submission of all data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for regulatory review. The company said the final step for applying for EMA authorization is an invitation from EMA to file for Conditional Marketing

  • As Barrick Gold Corporation's market cap (TSE:ABX) drops to CA$40b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent price decline of 5.8% in Barrick Gold Corporation's ( TSE:ABX ) stock may have disappointed insiders who...

  • How an accidental phone answer exposed 'coup plan' at Canada's Rogers Communications

    In mid September, Rogers Communications Inc CEO Joe Natale called his then finance chief Tony Staffieri, who was discussing a secret plan to shake up Canada's biggest telecom company's board and senior management, including Natale. Staffieri accidentally answered Natale's call. That left the line open for 21 minutes as Natale listened to Staffieri detail the big upcoming management reshuffle which ex-chairman Edward Rogers had plotted, according to an affidavit filed by Rogers Chairman John MacDonald.

  • Arrival's (NASDAQ:ARVL) Path To Profitability

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Arrival's ( NASDAQ:ARVL ) business as it appears the company may be on the...