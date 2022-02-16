U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,466.75
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,933.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,611.75
    +2.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.90
    +1.90 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.99
    +0.92 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.60
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.19 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1378
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.17
    -3.16 (-11.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3562
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6670
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,125.00
    +102.54 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.83
    +23.24 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.31
    -0.61 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the consumer goods and general rental centers market include The home depot, Aaron’s Inc, SK Holdings, CORT, Rent-A-Center Inc, JCDecaux Group, HSS Hire Group plc, EVI Industries, Inc.

New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229730/?utm_source=GNW
(EnviroStar, Inc), Red-D-Arc and Axia Acquisition Corporation.

The global consumer goods and general rental centers market is expected to grow from $142.32 billion in 2021 to $157.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $229.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The consumer goods and general rental centers (equipment rental centres) market consists of sales of consumer goods and general rental centers services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that rent out or lease personal and household-type goods.Establishments in this market generally provide short-term rental although in some instances, the goods may be leased for longer periods of time.

These establishments often operate from a retail-like or storefront facility.

The main types of consumer goods and general rental centers (equipment rental centres) are public organization, private organization and individuals.A not-for-profit economic development group or any not-for-profit organisation, including those that sponsor or promote community or tourism activities and events, is referred to as a public organisation.

The different religious groups include christians, muslims, hindus and others and is used in various applications such as electronics, healthcare, formal wear and costume, video tape and disc and recreational goods. The various distribution channels include online and offline.

Consumer goods and general rental centers are increasingly investing in marketing their products through How-to and DIY videos and tips through online channels.DIY or Do-it-yourself and How-to sections on their websites include methods to use their products, decorate, repair furniture, comparative analysis of equipment, product purchasing guide and home furnishing.

For instance, Home Depot, a general goods rental service store, has a YouTube channel and webpage dedicated for these videos. Gillman Homecenter, Lowe’s DesignHub, Aaron’s, Rent-A-Center are among the major companies that provide such tips, guides and videos for their online consumers.

With the rise in mobile phone and internet penetration, online portals and mobile applications are being widely used to rent or lease goods.These mobile applications and online portals consist of an interface that enables users to view products and choose the desired one to be rented.

The online leasing portals may offer various types of products or specialize in a single product.Major products being widely offered for lease through online portals include electronics, furniture, appliances, cameras and others.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, around 44% of US adults are familiar with the sharing economy which includes leasing and this market is expected to increase from $15 billion in 2014 to $335 billion by 2025.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the consumer goods and general rental centers market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in global consumer goods and general rental centers market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the consumer goods and general rental centers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229730/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • How Oil Could Hit $150. It’s Not Just About Russia.

    "The oil cycle will price higher until it finds demand destruction,” says Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets.

  • ConocoPhillips Selling Excess Gas to a Bitcoin Miner in North Dakota

    The oil major is aiming to reach zero routine flaring by 2025.

  • U.S. Crude Inventories Continue To Decline

    The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw this week for crude oil to be 1.076 million barrels after analysts predicted a larger draw of 1.769 million barrels.

  • Monster Beverage in merger talks with Constellation Brands

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss whether Constellation Brands will acquire Monster Beverage.

  • Analyst: Boeing's next jet may not come from the Seattle-area factories

    Analysts expect Boeing will develop a jet to rival the Airbus A321neo, but the Puget Sound region isn't a lock to host that production line.

  • Disney Trounces Netflix in Subscriber Growth but There's a Catch

    The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fiscal 2022 first-quarter results on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Rival Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported its results a few weeks earlier, and now that investors have seen figures from both, a few items jump out. Disney trounced Netflix in subscriber growth in their most recent quarters.

  • Exclusive-Brazil has oil. Exxon can't seem to find it

    Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil's waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned. Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area located 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has acknowledged.

  • Best REIT ETFs for Q2 2022

    Real estate exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hold baskets of securities in the real estate sector, providing investors with a less expensive way to invest in the industry compared to other options. These funds often focus specifically on real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are securitized portfolios of real estate properties.

  • Bird Flu Menaces U.S. Chicken Industry Already Struggling to Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- American poultry farmers were already struggling to boost production before deadly avian influenza started popping up for the first time in several years.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaFrom the Covid-19 outbr

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • Oil prices recoup losses as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices recouped losses on Wednesday after slipping more than 3% in the previous session, as investors gauged the impact of easing Russia-Ukraine tension against a taut balance of tight global supplies and recovering fuel demand. Brent traded at $93.90 a barrel by 0722 GMT, up 62 cents, or 0.7%, having slid 3.3% overnight after Russia announced a partial pullback of its troops near Ukraine, yet to be verified by the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $92.71 a barrel, up 64 cents, or 0.7%, after the contract ended Tuesday's session down 3.6%.

  • Peoria gas prices are high and the future is looking worse. Here's why costs are rising

    The national average gas price was $3.48 per gallon while Illinois' statewide average was $3.66, both up over 35% from last year.

  • Airline industry recovery has GE Aviation profits soaring

    A recovering airline industry saw GE Aviations' profits more than double last year over the depths of the Covid-19 depression of the industry in 2020.

  • These 3 Charts Show Why You Might Want Exposure to China's EV Makers

    Stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have attracted loads of attention following the success of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock and now its business. Tesla reported net income of more than $5.5 billion in 2021.

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy in February

    MPLX has proven to be one of the more disciplined management teams in the oil and gas industry, and that matters to investors.

  • New Houston-based energy-focused SPAC begins trading in $75M IPO

    "Our management team has extensive experience in identifying and executing such potential acquisitions across the upstream and midstream energy sectors," HNRA said.