Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2022

Major companies in the consumer goods and general rental centers market include The home depot, Aaron’s Inc, SK Holdings, CORT, Rent-A-Center Inc, JCDecaux Group, HSS Hire Group plc, EVI Industries, Inc.

(EnviroStar, Inc), Red-D-Arc and Axia Acquisition Corporation.



The global consumer goods and general rental centers market is expected to grow from $142.32 billion in 2021 to $157.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $229.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%.



The consumer goods and general rental centers (equipment rental centres) market consists of sales of consumer goods and general rental centers services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that rent out or lease personal and household-type goods.Establishments in this market generally provide short-term rental although in some instances, the goods may be leased for longer periods of time.



These establishments often operate from a retail-like or storefront facility.



The main types of consumer goods and general rental centers (equipment rental centres) are public organization, private organization and individuals.A not-for-profit economic development group or any not-for-profit organisation, including those that sponsor or promote community or tourism activities and events, is referred to as a public organisation.



The different religious groups include christians, muslims, hindus and others and is used in various applications such as electronics, healthcare, formal wear and costume, video tape and disc and recreational goods. The various distribution channels include online and offline.



Consumer goods and general rental centers are increasingly investing in marketing their products through How-to and DIY videos and tips through online channels.DIY or Do-it-yourself and How-to sections on their websites include methods to use their products, decorate, repair furniture, comparative analysis of equipment, product purchasing guide and home furnishing.



For instance, Home Depot, a general goods rental service store, has a YouTube channel and webpage dedicated for these videos. Gillman Homecenter, Lowe’s DesignHub, Aaron’s, Rent-A-Center are among the major companies that provide such tips, guides and videos for their online consumers.



With the rise in mobile phone and internet penetration, online portals and mobile applications are being widely used to rent or lease goods.These mobile applications and online portals consist of an interface that enables users to view products and choose the desired one to be rented.



The online leasing portals may offer various types of products or specialize in a single product.Major products being widely offered for lease through online portals include electronics, furniture, appliances, cameras and others.



According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, around 44% of US adults are familiar with the sharing economy which includes leasing and this market is expected to increase from $15 billion in 2014 to $335 billion by 2025.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the consumer goods and general rental centers market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in global consumer goods and general rental centers market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the consumer goods and general rental centers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





