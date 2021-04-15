U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,169.78
    +45.12 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,028.11
    +297.22 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,039.92
    +182.08 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.36
    +5.64 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.34
    +0.19 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.90
    +28.60 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.39 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1975
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    -0.1080 (-6.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6860
    -0.2410 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,533.48
    +921.59 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,394.35
    +13.40 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.50
    +43.92 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     

Consumer groups and child development experts petition Facebook to drop 'Instagram for kids' plan

Sarah Perez
·5 min read

A coalition of 35 consumer advocacy groups along with 64 experts in child development have co-signed a letter to Facebook asking the company to reconsider its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13, which Facebook has confirmed to be in development. In the letter, the groups and experts argue that social media is linked with several risk factors for younger children and adolescents, related to both their physical health and overall well-being.

The letter was written by the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, an advocacy group that often leads campaigns against big tech and its targeting of children.

The group stresses how influential social media is on young people's development, and the dangers such an app could bring:

"A growing body of research demonstrates that excessive use of digital devices and social media is harmful to adolescents. Instagram, in particular, exploits young people’s fear of missing out and desire for peer approval to encourage children and teens to constantly check their devices and share photos with their followers," it states. "The platform’s relentless focus on appearance, self-presentation, and branding presents challenges to adolescents’ privacy and wellbeing. Younger children are even less developmentally equipped to deal with these challenges, as they are learning to navigate social interactions, friendships, and their inner sense of strengths and challenges during this crucial window of development," the letter reads.

Citing public health research and other studies, the letter notes that excessive screen time and social media use can contribute to a variety of risks for kids including obesity, lower psychological well-being, decreased quality of sleep, increased risk of depression and suicide ideation, and other issues. Adolescent girls report feeling pressured to post sexualized selfies for attention from their peers, the letter said, and 59% of U.S. teens have reported being bullied in social media, as well.

Another concern the groups have is the use of the Instagram algorithm which could suggest what kids would see and click on next, noting that children are "highly persuadable."

They also point out that Facebook knows there are already children under 13 who have lied about their age using the Instagram platform, and these users will be unlikely to migrate to what they'll view as a more "babyish" version of the app than the one they're already using. That means Facebook is really targeting an even younger age group who don't yet have an Instagram account with this "kids version."

Despite the concerns being raised, Instagram's plans to compete for younger users will not likely be impacted by the outcry. Already, Instagram's top competitor in social media today -- TikTok -- has developed an experience for kids under 13. In fact, it was forced to age-gate its app as a result of its settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which had investigated Musical.ly (the app that became TikTok) for violations of the U.S. children’s privacy law COPPA.

Facebook, too, could be in a similar situation where it has to age-gate Instagram in order to properly direct its existing underage users to a COPPA-compliant experience. At the very least, Facebook has grounds to argue that it shouldn't have to boot the under-13 crowd off its app, since TikTok did not. And the FTC's fines, even when historic, barely make a dent in tech giants' revenues.

The advocacy groups' letter follows a push from Democratic lawmakers, who also this month penned a letter addressed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to express concerns over Facebook's ability to protect kids' privacy and their well-being. Their letter had specifically cited Messenger Kids, which was once found to have a design flaw that let kids chat with unauthorized users. The lawmakers gave Facebook until April 26 to respond to their questions.

Zuckerberg confirmed Facebook's plans for an Instagram for kids at a Congressional hearing back in March, saying that the company was "early in our thinking" about how the app would work, but noted it would involve some sort of parental oversight and involvement. That's similar to what Facebook offers today via Messenger Kids and TikTok does via its Family Pairing parental controls.

The market, in other words, is shifting towards acknowledging that kids are already on social media -- with or without parents' permission. As a result, companies are building features and age gates to accommodate that reality. The downside to this plan, of course, is once you legitimize the creation of social apps for the under-13 demographic, companies are given the legal right to hook kids even younger on what are, arguably, risky experiences from a public health standpoint.

The Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood also today launched a petition which others can sign to push Facebook to cancel its plans for an Instagram for kids.

Instagram Letter by TechCrunch on Scribd

Facebook, reached for comment, offered the following statement:

We’ve just started exploring a version of Instagram for younger teens. We agree that any experience we develop must prioritize their safety and privacy, and we will consult with experts in child development, child safety and mental health, and privacy advocates to inform it. In addition, we will not show ads in any Instagram experience we develop for people under the age of 13. The reality is that kids are online. They want to connect with their family and friends, have fun, and learn, and we want to help them do that in a way that is safe and age-appropriate. We also want to find practical solutions to the ongoing industry problem of kids lying about their age to access apps. We’re working on new age verification methods to keep under-13s off Instagram and we’re exploring an Instagram experience for kids that is age-appropriate and managed by parents.

  • Facebook to test new business discovery features in U.S. News Feed

    Facebook announced this morning it will begin testing a new experience for discovering businesses in its News Feed in the U.S. When live, users to tap on topics they're interested in underneath posts and ads in their News Feed in order to explore related content from businesses. The change comes at a time when Facebook has been arguing how Apple's App Tracking Transparency update will impact its small business customers -- a claim many have dismissed as misleading, but nevertheless led some mom and pop shops to express concern about the impacts to their ad targeting capabilities, as a result. This new test is an example of how easily Facebook can tweak its News Feed to build out more data on its users, if needed.

  • French lawmakers OK security bill increasing police powers

    France’s parliament passed a security bill Thursday to extend police powers despite criticism from civil rights activists who fear it threatens efforts to denounce police abuse. The bill was approved by 75 votes for and 33 against at the National Assembly, where French President Emmanuel Macron’s party, which proposed the measure, has a large majority. The Senate has already adopted the bill.

  • 12-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren hopes for 'awesome' win

    For a dozen and more reasons, Diane Warren would be overjoyed to win a best original song Oscar for her work in “The Life Ahead” starring Sophia Loren. A trophy for the Italian-language film's song, “Io Si (Seen),” would be Warren’s first after 11 previous Academy Award nominations came up short. A triumph would be especially sweet for the veteran songwriter whose first Oscar bid was in 1988 (for the romcom “Mannequin”).

  • Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for Hall induction

    Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month. Members of a Hall class are asked to choose who they would like to accompany them to the stage and present them before their acceptance speech; when the inductee is being enshrined posthumously, as in Bryant’s case, family members are asked to make the decision on presenter. Jordan tearfully spoke for more than 11 minutes at the memorial for Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles in February 2020.

  • Borat 2 Oscar Nominee Maria Bakalova Says She's Trying to Get Her Mom a Visa to Attend Show: 'She's My Idol'

    The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm actress is nominated for Best Supporting actress

  • Undercover cops, private guards and local patrols fight anti-Asian hate

    On a crowdfunding page to raise money for armed guards, organizer Joanna Au wrote, "The local city officials have failed to protect members of our community and it's time we take matters into our own hands!"

  • Facebook planned to remove fake accounts in India – until it realized a BJP politician was involved

    Whistleblower points to double standard in Facebook’s enforcement of rules against powerful For months, Facebook let fake accounts inflate the popularity of an MP from the BJP, headed by Narendra Modi, center. Illustration: Erre Gálvez/The Guardian Facebook allowed a network of fake accounts to artificially inflate the popularity of an MP from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), for months after being alerted to the problem. The company was preparing to remove the fake accounts but paused when it found evidence that the politician was probably directly involved in the network, internal documents seen by the Guardian show. The company’s decision not to take timely action against the network, which it had already determined violated its policies, is just the latest example of Facebook holding the powerful to lower standards than it does regular users. “It’s not fair to have one justice system for the rich and important and one for everyone else, but that’s essentially the route that Facebook has carved out,” said Sophie Zhang, a former data scientist for Facebook who uncovered the inauthentic network. Zhang has come forward to expose the company’s failure to address how its platform is being used to manipulate political discourse around the world. series embed Facebook’s failure to act against the MP will also raise questions about Facebook’s relationship with the Hindu nationalist party. Facebook has repeatedly treated rule violations by BJP leaders with undue leniency, the Wall Street Journal reported in August 2020. Since Narendra Modi and the BJP harnessed the power of Facebook and took power in India’s 2014 general election, deceptive social media tactics have become commonplace in Indian politics, according to local experts. “Politicians in India are ahead of the curve when it comes to adopting these manipulative techniques, and so this leveraging of social media for political means is only to be expected,” said Nikhil Pahwa, an an Indian digital rights activist and founder of MediaNama. “This is an arms race between the social media platforms and those who are generating inauthentic behavior.” All of the major political parties in India benefit from deceptive techniques to acquire fake likes, comments, shares or fans, Zhang found. Ahead of India’s 2019 general election, she worked on a mass takedown of low-quality scripted fake engagement on political Pages across all parties, resulting in the removal of 2.2m reactions, 1.7m shares and 330,000 comments from inauthentic or compromised accounts. In December 2019, Zhang detected four sophisticated networks of suspicious accounts that were producing fake engagement – ie likes, shares, comments and reactions – on the Pages of major Indian politicians. Two of the networks were dedicated to supporting members of the BJP, including the MP; the other two supported members of the Indian National Congress, the leading opposition party. An investigator from Facebook’s threat intelligence team determined that the networks were made up of manually controlled inauthentic accounts that were being used to create fake engagement. They did not rise to the level of “coordinated inauthentic behavior” – the term Facebook applies to the most serious deceptive tactics on its platform, such as the Russian influence operation that interfered in the 2016 US election – but they still violated the platform’s rules. The investigator recommended that the accounts be sent through an identity “checkpoint” – a process by which suspicious accounts are locked unless and until the account owner can provide proof of their identity. Checkpoints are a common enforcement mechanism for Facebook, which allows users to have just one account, under the user’s “real” name. On 19 December, a Facebook staffer checkpointed more than 500 accounts connected to three of the networks. On 20 December, the same staffer was preparing to checkpoint the approximately 50 accounts involved in the fourth network when he paused. “Just want to confirm we’re comfortable acting on those actors,” he wrote in Facebook’s task management system. One of the accounts had been tagged by Facebook’s “Xcheck” system as a “Government Partner” and “High Priority – Indian”, he noted. The system is used to flag prominent accounts and exempt them from certain automated enforcement actions. BJP supporters attend a rally on the outskirts of Siliguri on 10 April. Photograph: Diptendu Dutta/AFP/Getty Images It was the MP’s own account, Zhang realized, and its inclusion in the network constituted strong evidence that either the MP or someone with access to his Facebook account was involved in coordinating the 50 fake accounts. (The Guardian is aware of the MP’s identity but is choosing not to reveal it since the evidence of his involvement in the network is not definitive. The MP’s office did not response to requests for comment.) Political ambitions may explain why an MP would attempt to acquire fake likes on his Facebook posts. “The worth of a politician is now determined by his social media followers, with Modi leading among most world leaders,” said Srinivas Kodali, a researcher with the Free Software Movement India. “Popularity on social media doesn’t directly help acquire real power, but it has become a means to enter politics and rise up in the ranks. Task management documents show that Zhang repeatedly sought approval to move ahead with the checkpoints. “For completeness and [to] avoid accusations of biased enforcement, could we also come to an assessment on the cluster acting on [the MP]?” she wrote on 3 February. No one responded. On 7 August, she noted the still unresolved situation, writing: “Given the close ties to a sitting member of the Lok Sabha, we sought policy approval for a takedown, which we did not receive; and the situation was not deemed to be a focus for prioritization.” Again there was no response. And on her final day at Facebook in September 2020, she updated the task one last time to flag that there was a “still-existing cluster of accounts associated with” the MP. “I asked about it repeatedly, and I don’t think I ever got a response,” Zhang said. “It seemed quite concerning to myself because the fact that I had caught a politician or someone associated with him red-handed was more of a reason to act, not less.” Facebook provided the Guardian with several contradictory accounts of its handling of the MP’s network. The company initially denied that action on the network had been blocked and said the “vast majority” of accounts had been checkpointed and permanently removed in December 2019 and early 2020. After the Guardian pointed to documents showing that the checkpoints had not been carried out, Facebook said that “a portion” of the cluster had been disabled in May 2020, and that it was continuing to monitor the rest of the network’s accounts. It later said that a “specialist team” had reviewed the accounts and that a small minority of them had not met the threshold for removal but were nevertheless now inactive. The company did not respond to questions about why the accounts had not been checkpointed in December, when the investigator first recommended the enforcement. It also did not respond to questions about which specialist team was involved in the May review of the accounts, nor why this review and enforcement was not recorded in the task management system. It claimed that the policy team was not responsible for blocking any action. Modi meets Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, in Menlo Park in 2015. Photograph: Getty Images A Facebook spokesperson, Liz Bourgeois, said: “We fundamentally disagree with Ms Zhang’s characterization of our priorities and efforts to root out abuse on our platform. We aggressively go after abuse around the world and have specialized teams focused on this work. Over the years, our teams investigated and publicly shared our findings about three CIB takedowns in India. We’ve also continuously detected and taken action against spam and fake engagement in the region, in line with our policies.” While Zhang was trying and failing to convince Facebook to take action on the MP’s network, Facebook’s staff took repeated action against one of the two Indian National Congress networks that it had tried to remove in December. Though the checkpoints had knocked out most of the fake accounts, Facebook saw immediate efforts to reconstitute with new accounts and, in the weeks ahead of the 2020 state elections in Delhi, the network that had previously boosted a Congress politician in Punjab began supporting AAP, the anti-corruption party in Delhi. In the comments of posts by BJP politicians in Delhi, the fake accounts represented themselves as supporters of Modi who were nevertheless choosing to vote for AAP in the state elections. The intervention may have been a result of political actors attempting to support the party in Delhi with the best chance to defeat the BJP, since Congress enjoys little support in local Delhi politics. Facebook undertook multiple rounds of checkpointing to knock out the network. The MP’s case was not the first time that Facebook’s lower standards toward politicians violating its rules against inauthentic behavior prompted concern among some staff. “If people start realizing that we make exceptions for Page admins of presidents or political parties, these operators may eventually figure that out and deliberately run their [coordinated inauthentic behavior] out of more official channels,” a researcher said to Zhang during a June 2019 chat about the company’s reluctance to take action against a network of fake accounts and Pages boosting the president of Honduras. The issue is particularly sensitive in India, where Facebook has come under fire by opposition politicians for allowing BJP politicians to break its rules, particularly with regard to anti-Muslim hate speech. Facebook’s head of public policy for India, Ankhi Das, overruled policy staff who had determined that the BJP politician T Raja Singh should be designated a “dangerous individual” – the classification for hate group leaders – over his anti-Muslim incitement, according to an August 2020 Wall Street Journal report. Das resigned following the Journal’s reporting on her open support for Modi’s 2014 campaign. Facebook denied any bias or wrongdoing.

  • MLB’s Favorability Rating among Republicans Plummets after All-Star Game Move

    Major League Baseball’s net favorability rating among Republicans has plunged since it made the decision to pull its All-Star Game out of Atlanta over a Georgia voting law, according to a new poll. While MLB enjoyed the highest favorability rating among Republicans of the four major U.S. sports leagues in mid-March — 47 percent — that number plummeted to 12 percent in a survey taken last week, according to new data from Morning Consult. MLB now sits below the NFL and NHL in terms of GOP support. In a statement earlier this month, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that he had “decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” Manfred said MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” Critics claim the new Georgia law makes it more difficult for underrepresented individuals to exercise their right to vote. Georgia governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed the bill into law last month. The legislation calls for changing the rules and processes for requesting an absentee ballot, including mandating that voters present valid forms of photo identification. The measure also regulates the future use of drop boxes, which were implemented as a COVID innovation, and the early voting period for runoff elections and gives the state the authority to take over county elections or remove local elections officials. Proponents of the law deny accusations that it aims to suppress votes, pointing out that the legislation does not place new limits on voting hours and makes the state’s elections more secure without restricting voter access. Supporters have argued that the law has been misrepresented. The survey results come as Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mike Lee of Utah on Tuesday announced a bill to eliminate MLB’s special antitrust exemption over its decision to pull the All-Star Game from Georgia. Morning Consult’s Alex Silverman notes that baseball “isn’t the first sport to see its net favorability among Republicans significantly decrease as a result of … embracing social justice issues.” The report notes that the NFL’s popularity among the GOP dipped in 2017 after then-President Trump criticized players who kneeled during the national anthem, while support for the NBA hit new lows last summer after it came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

  • Bitcoins from 2016 Bitfinex Hack Mysteriously Begin Moving

    Crypto transaction tracker Whale Alert tweeted on April 14 that a large amount of Bitcoin linked to the 2016 Bitfinex hack is now on the move. The total sum amounts to over $750 million, though the figure could be larger. Over 30 transactions took place, with roughly 11,799 BTC being shifted. The perpetrators had moved … Continued

  • Don't post that! 5 surprising things you should never share on social media

    Social media has desensitized us to personal privacy, so we share our confidential information publicly each day. Here are social media best practices to live.

  • 4 Signs Your Child Is an Empath—and How to Parent an Emotionally or Physically Sensitive C

    If your child is emotionally or physically sensitive, they may be an empath. Here are some qualities of an empath and how you can adjust your parenting to best support your child and their big feelings.

  • Nepal's rhino population soars amid COVID-19 closures

    The population has reached its highest number in decades amid travel restrictions.

  • Biden pledged police reform, but asking Congress to act first

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Nearly a year after President Joe Biden called for "real action" on police brutality as part of a pledge to fix U.S. racial inequality, he is coming up against the limits of presidential power. The White House shelved a proposed police oversight commission this week to focus on a police reform bill that has narrow hopes in Congress. The move comes as anger grows over the killing of another Black man, Daunte Wright, who was stopped by police just miles from where George Floyd was killed last May.

  • Republicans want to yank baseball's antitrust immunity after MLB reaction to Georgia voting law

    Five Republican senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to strip Major League Baseball of its immunity to antitrust law, saying the legal shield wasn't deserved after the league moved its All-Star game away from Georgia to protest a law that could make it harder to vote. Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn and Mike Lee introduced the bill in the Senate, Lee's office said in a statement.

  • ‘Warrior’ Will Return for Season 3 on HBO Max, Fans Rejoice

    The martial arts crime drama series “Warrior” is now moving to HBO Max and a third season is on the way. First announced in 2018 and premiered on April 5, 2019, “Warrior” is based on the writings of legendary martial arts star Bruce Lee, set during the violent Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the 1800s. The show, originally from Cinemax, was created and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper, “Star Trek Beyond” and “Fast and Furious 9” director Justin Lin and Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter, according to Variety.

  • Greensill Administrators Probing Transfers to Founder’s Brother

    (Bloomberg) -- Administrators to the Australian holding company of Greensill Capital have asked it to clarify a series of payments linked to the brother of founder Lex Greensill, amounting to $174 million.In a report prepared ahead of a creditor meeting scheduled for April 22, Grant Thornton says it’s seeking details on several transactions identified as “payment of proceeds PG Family Trust.”Transactions were recorded between October and December 2019 in a liability account labeled “Repayable Within a Year,” according to the report.“Management have indicated that these transactions in part relate to the sale of shares by Peter Greensill, however at this stage we are not in possession of sufficient documentation to confirm,” the administrators said.“We have made additional inquiries of the directors and management in relation to this account,” they said.A New York-based spokesman for Greensill Capital declined to comment.The report also states administrators couldn’t find record of payment for transferring ownership of the Greensill’s family farming company to Peter Greensill in April last year.The administrators took charge of Greensill Capital Pty Ltd. last month after the lender failed to extend insurance on some of the loans it sourced and packaged. They are now looking to recover cash for creditors, including employees, the Greensill family trust, Credit Suisse Group AG and Softbank Group Corp. They also recommended creditors wind up the company at next week’s meeting.The holding company has $777 million of receivables owed by the U.K. operating unit, and $1.1 billion of external debt, according to the report.The 37 employees of the unit are likely to be paid in full, while any payment to unsecured creditors will depend on the recovery of assets in the U.K. and Germany.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Policy hawks, courts will test ECB and euro debt markets

    Euro zone politicians, courts and policy hawks will pose a stiff challenge this year to the ECB's resolve to pin down the bloc's borrowing costs, precisely at a time when higher U.S. Treasury yields are tempting investors away from European markets. The European Central Bank has held sovereign debt yields low through bond purchases, and recently increased buying in its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.22 trillion) emergency stimulus scheme, known as PEPP. And it is no longer battling alone to support the euro economy, as the pandemic induced governments to spend more and to create an 800 billion-euro Recovery Fund, seeded by joint European Union borrowing.

  • Bitcoin in Stasis as Crypto Bull Mike Novogratz Warns of Market Washout

    Bitcoin takes a breather as billionaire investor Mike Novogratz warns of market correction.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Surge as Crude Inventories Plunge Amid Jump in Refining Activity

    U.S. gasoline stocks rose 309,000 barrels in the week to 234.9 million barrels, less than analysts’ expectations for a 786,000-barrel rise.

  • Bank Fines, Suspensions Weighed by Zimbabwe for Currency Gouging

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe is considering penalizing domestic banks, telecommunications operators and other businesses over what the government describes as profiteering off the hard currency it makes available at auctions.Lenders could face fines and suspensions, while companies that charge a premium for foreign exchange may be banned from participating in the auctions, central bank Governor John Mangudya said in a phone interview from the capital, Harare.“All the malpractices will be targeted,” he said. “There’s no need to chase foreign currency as if it will run out.”President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday threatened unspecified actions against “sharks in the financial sector,” according to the state-owned Herald newspaper, which said unidentified entities are profiteering at the public’s expense. The president’s comments were made during a wide-ranging interview he gave to state-owned television that will be aired on April 17 on the eve of Independence Day celebrations, the paper said.Exchange ClosedMnangagwa has previously issued warnings to private companies he blames for undermining his efforts to turn around an economy plagued by annual inflation of 241% and foreign-currency shortages.Last year, his government closed the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange for five weeks and singled out the largest mobile operator, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Ltd., for undermining the nation’s currency through its mobile-money service. Econet denied the allegations.The impending action is an attempt to prevent manipulation of the foreign-currency auction system, according to the Herald. The system has provided over $800 million to companies since its introduction in June, though high demand for U.S. dollars by importers means that there is only a limited supply.Monetary authorities met with the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe on April 12 to discuss “due diligence and know-your-customer requirements” in order to ensure economic stability, Mangudya said.Ralph Watungwa, president of the Banker’s Association of Zimbabwe, didn’t immediately answer two calls to his mobile phone seeking comment.Zimbabwe reintroduced its own currency in 2019 after a 10-year hiatus and has been battling bouts of high inflation and shortages of everything from foreign currency to food. The local unit, which was pegged at parity to the U.S. dollar as recently as February 2019, has plunged to 84 per U.S. dollar.The gap between the official exchange rate and parallel market has widened by 36%, with a U.S. dollar selling for 115 Zimbabwean dollars on the streets of Harare.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.