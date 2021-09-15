Consumer Identity And Access Management Market Trends Show Growing Technological Innovations As Per The Business Research Company's Report On The Consumer Identity And Access Management Market

This report describes and evaluates the global consumer identity and access management market. It covers three five years’ periods, including 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020 – 2025 forecast period and 2025 – 2030 a further forecast period.

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the consumer identity and access management market, growing technological advancements are shaping the consumer identity and access management market. Key players in the market are focusing on new technological innovations such as cloud-based services to gain a competitive advantage over competitors in the industry. For example, in February 2020, Amazon Web Service’s AWS Identity and Access Management introduced new control access based on cloud technology for requests on behalf of the users. Using this control, customers can now grant access to their IAM principals to launch the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) through AWS CloudFormation.



Major players in the consumer identity and access management industry are IBM, Microsoft, Okta, Ping Identity Corporation, ForgeRock, LoginRadius, Janrain Inc., Salesforce, SAP, Akamai Technologies, Onegini, Centrify Corporation, Mitek Systems Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions, GB Group Plc, Aware Inc., iWelcome, and Acuant Inc.

In March 2021, Okta, a US-based IT service management company acquired Auth0 for $6.5 billion in an all-stock transaction. Through this acquisition, Okta has built a strong leadership position in identity and access management (IAM) and customer identity and access (CIAM) sectors. Auth0 is a US-based company that provides CIAM services.

The global consumer identity and access management (CIAM) market is expected to grow from $19.41 billion in 2020 to $23.00 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The CIAM market size is expected to reach $45.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 18.6%.

Story continues

The Business Research Company’s report titled Consumer Identity and Access Management Global Market Report 2021 - By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises ), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Consumer Goods And Retail, Energy And Utility, Public Sector), COVID-19 Implications And Growth covers major consumer identity and access management companies, consumer identity and access management market share by company, consumer identity and access management manufacturers, consumer identity and access management market size, and consumer identity and access management market forecasts. The report also covers the global consumer identity and access management market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Consumer Identity And Access Management Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5300&type=smp

The consumer identity and access management market consists of sales of consumer identity and access management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enable users to offer quick, easy, unified, and secure access across digital channels. Customer identity and access management (CIAM) allow businesses to collect and maintain customer identity to better understand the customer, tailor the products, services, and individual customer engagements. It also enables organizations to securely capture & manage profile data and control customer access to services and applications.

The main types of components in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) are solutions and services. Consumer identity and access management solutions enable customer login, self-service identity management, permission and choice management, single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), access management, directory services, and data access governance. The different modes of deployment include cloud, on-premises and are deployed in various organization sizes such as large enterprises SMEs. It is implemented in various verticals such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT and telecom, consumer goods and retail, energy and utility, the public sector, and others.

North America was the largest region in the consumer identity and access management market in 2020. Europe was the second-largest region in the consumer identity and access management market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Consumer Identity and Access Management Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide consumer identity and access management market overviews, consumer identity and access management market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, consumer identity and access management market segments and geographies, consumer identity and access management market trends, consumer identity and access management market drivers, consumer identity and access management market restraints, consumer identity and access management market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

CRM Software Global Market Report 2021 - By Deployment (Cloud CRM, On-Premise CRM), By Size of Enterprise (Small & Mid-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Application (Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Cloud Based Contact Center Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Automatic Call Distribution, Agent Performance Optimization, Dialers, Interactive Voice Response, Computer Telephony Integration, Analytics And Reporting), By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), By Application (Call Routing And Queuing, Data Integration And Recording, Chat Quality And Monitoring, Real-Time Decision Making, Workforce Optimization), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Media And Entertainment, Retail, Logistics And Transport, Healthcare), COVID-19 Implications and Growth

Business Intelligence (BI) Software Global Market Report 2020 - By Deployment (On-Premise, On-Cloud), By Application (FSI, Telecomm, IT, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing), By Type (Unstructured Data, Semi Structured Data, Structured Data), COVID-19 Impact

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



