U.S. markets open in 7 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.50
    -21.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,983.00
    -157.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,813.25
    -71.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.40
    -9.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.00
    -2.09 (-2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.00
    -5.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.90
    -0.24 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0017
    -0.0024 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    +1.53 (+6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1859
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3890
    -0.0310 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,998.49
    -517.10 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.71
    -14.25 (-3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,328.85
    -483.45 (-1.80%)
     

Consumer Journey Analytics Market to Reach USD 41.70 Billion by 2030; Increasing Demand for A Customer-Centric Sales and Marketing Approach to Propel Growth, Says The Brainy Insights

·8 min read

NEWARK, N.J., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global consumer journey analytics market is expected to grow from USD 9.51 billion in 2021 to USD 41.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.85% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Brainy_Insights_Logo
Brainy_Insights_Logo

In addition to the products' quality, quantity, and pricing, today's concept of a satisfactory consumer experience includes the aftersales experience, easy website navigation, and other services that the company provides. Consumer expectations have risen in the modern world as awareness, and disposable wealth has increased. Due to increased consumer expectations, companies/brands have chosen consumer journey analytics to establish a more customer-centric approach. Brands may employ customer journey research to improve customer experience, eliminate customer pain spots, and commercialize crucial consumer touchpoints. The rising customer expectations and adoption of customer journey analytics will drive the market.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12803

New systems, technology, and software with the ability to process large amounts of data on a real-time basis to provide actionable insights to businesses to improve their sales and revenue will be a future opportunity for the market players. The lack of robust authentication and security measures will hamper the market's growth. Data security and safety concerns can reduce brand customers, leading to revenue loss. The difficulties of converting qualitative customer experience parameters into quantitative monetary gains will challenge the market's growth. Product and process innovations can aid the market players in overcoming these challenges with a more streamlined and holistic consumer journey analysis during the forecast period. 

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global consumer journey analytics market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Get a detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Consumer Journey Analytics Market: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/consumer-journey-analytics-market-12803

Market Growth & Trends

The growth of the consumer journey analytics market would be driven by rising consumer expectations regarding the quality of products and services offered by various companies throughout their interaction. The rising adoption of consumer journey analytics to retain customers in the highly fragmented contemporary consumer market will also contribute to the market's growth. The growing popularity of creating customer-centric sales and marketing experiences to optimize the resources dedicated to increasing sales and revenue will propel the development of the consumer journey analytics market. New technological advancements with faster and more affordable systems that allow brands to process real-time data will also aid in developing the market during the forecast period.

Key Findings

  • In 2021, the customer churn and retention management segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28% and market revenue of 2.66 billion.

The application segment is divided into customer segmentation and targeting, customer behavioral analysis, customer experience management, brand management, product management, customer churn & retention management, and other applications. In 2021, the customer churn and retention management segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28% and market revenue of 2.66 billion.

  • The cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.15% over the forecast period.

The deployment type segment is divided into cloud and on-premises. Over the forecast period, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.15%.

  • In 2021, the web segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 24% and a market revenue of 2.28 billion.

The data source segment is divided into web, email, call centre, store, social media, & other data sources. In 2021, the web segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 24% and a market revenue of 2.28 billion.

  • In 2021, the solutions segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58% and market revenue of 5.51 billion.

The component segment is divided into services and solutions. In 2021, the solutions segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58% and market revenue of 5.51 billion.

  • The retail and E-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.11% over the forecast period.

The end-user segment is divided into BFSI (Banking, financial services & insurance), manufacturing, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, retail & E-commerce, government, healthcare, life sciences, transportation & logistics, telecommunications, IT, and others. Over the forecast period, the retail and E-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.11%.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12803/single

Regional Segment Analysis of the Consumer Journey Analytics Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global consumer journey analytics market, with around 38.16% and 3.62 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The consumer journey analytics market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. The increasing presence of significant market players in China and India to cater to the growing consumer journey analytics demand from the commercial and industrial sectors of the region is contributing to its growth. The large consumer market encourages significant players to adopt consumer journey analysis to expand their customer base.

Enquire or share your questions if any before purchasing this report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12803

Key players operating in the global consumer journey analytics market are:

  • Salesforce Inc.

  • Adobe Systems Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • NICE Ltd.

  • BryterCX

  • Pointillist

  • SAP SE

  • Oracle

  • Teradata Corporation

  • Genesys Inc.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global consumer journey analytics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Consumer Journey Analytics Market by Application:

  • Customer Segmentation and Targeting

  • Customer Behavioral Analysis

  • Customer Experience Management

  • Brand Management

  • Product Management

  • Customer Churn and Retention Management

  • Others

Global Consumer Journey Analytics Market by Deployment Type:

  • Cloud

  • On-Premises

Global Consumer Journey Analytics Market by Data Source:

  • Web

  • Email

  • Call Center

  • Store

  • Social Media

  • Others

Global Consumer Journey Analytics Market by Component:

  • Solutions

  • Services

Global Consumer Journey Analytics Market by End User:

  • BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance)

  • Manufacturing

  • Media And Entertainment

  • Travel And Hospitality

  • Retail And E-Commerce

  • Government

  • Healthcare And Life-Sciences

  • Transportation And Logistics

  • Telecommunications And IT

  • Others

About the report:

The global consumer journey analytics market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Similar Reports We Have:

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size by Provider Type (Cloud CDN, Traditional CDN, P2P CDN, Telco CDN, and Others), Content Type (Dynamic Content and Static Content), Solutions (Cloud Security, Media Delivery, and Web Performance Optimization), Vertical (Retail, E-commerce, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism, and Online Gaming) Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Revenue Assurance Market Size by Deployment Model (Cloud and On-premise), Component (Services and Software), Vertical (Retail, Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

Managed Network Services Market Size by Type (Managed LAN, Managed WAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed VPN, Managed Network Security, Network Monitoring), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment Mode, Vertical, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

Innovation Management Market Size by Component (Services and Solutions), Function (Business Processes and Product Development), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Information Technology and Telecommunications, Retail and Ecommerce, Government, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Other Verticals), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

Avail access to The Brainy Insights and our exceptional market research database.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com  
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747971/Brainy_Insights_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-journey-analytics-market-to-reach-usd-41-70-billion-by-2030-increasing-demand-for-a-customer-centric-sales-and-marketing-approach-to-propel-growth-says-the-brainy-insights-301584316.html

SOURCE The Brainy Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here’s 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • Oil prices could spike ‘well over $150’ a barrel, energy analyst says

    Neal Dingmann, Truist Managing Director of Energy Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy markets and the outlook for oil prices through the second half of the year.

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • Citron's Left says crypto is a 'complete fraud'

    Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best known short-sellers, on Monday described cryptocurrencies as a "fraud." Asked at a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: "I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over." He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.

  • What big Wall Street banks say about where the S&P 500 will end 2022

    Investors are watching for guidance from Wall Street on whether the recent rally could hold up toward the end of the year

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks continued to slump today, as investors prepare for the start of earnings season and new data this week that will provide a glimpse into the current state of inflation. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded nearly 9% lower in the final hour of trading. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 1.4% lower, and shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% lower.

  • Google Stock Split Coming Soon As Amazon, Shopify Lack Boost

    While Google could get a boost from a 20-for-1 stock split set for Friday, both AMZN stock and SHOP stock have retreated since their recent stock splits.

  • Bill Gross Favors T-Bills Over Stocks, Bonds as Recession Looms Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross has one piece of advice for those looking to buy dips in bonds, stocks and commodities: just don’t.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadThe former bond king said one-year Treasury bills are a better alternative to almost any other investments, as the

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over

    Down 20.6% through June, the S&P 500 is off to its worst start in five decades and is officially in a bear market. It can be tough to endure bear markets, especially when your portfolio loses value month after month. There's no telling when this bear market will officially end, but when it does, you'll be happy you own these three high-quality stocks.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After June Sales Buck Industry Trend?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Wall Street Rethinks Semiconductor Stocks Ahead Of Earnings

    With second-quarter earnings season for semiconductor stocks set to begin Thursday, analysts are adjusting their forecasts for chip stocks.

  • If this stock market is shaping up like 2008, here’s where we could be headed next, says strategist

    Comparisons between 2022 and 2008 are making the rounds. Here's one look at what that might mean in the months ahead.

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • Stocks, US Futures Decline as Caution Spurs Dollar: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures fell Tuesday as the dollar and sovereign bonds rose, a pattern highlighting pervasive unease about the economic outlook amid high inflation and China’s struggles with Covid.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadAn Asian share index w

  • These Two REITs Could Be Sleeping Giants

    The first time I heard the expression “sleeping giant” was when I ran across the supposed quote from Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, who wrote in his journal about the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor: “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” That sleeping giant, of course, was the United States of America. After the attack, America woke up to its place in history and the world, and the Greatest Generation used its latent strength to defeat the