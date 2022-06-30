Consumer Kitchen Knife Market to record USD 714.35 Mn incremental growth | Driven by the introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Consumer Kitchen Knife Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report by Technavio identifies the market to observe significant growth in APAC during the forecast period. The market will be driven by the introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new and innovative features. According to the report, the global consumer kitchen market size is expected to increase by USD 714.35 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Consumer Kitchen Knife Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Vendor Landscape

The global kitchen knife market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of small and large vendors. The retailers in developing regions such as APAC are unorganized and mostly sell unbranded and low-quality products. In addition, the wide availability of counterfeit products in countries such as China is intensifying the competition among vendors. Thus, in order to succeed in the competitive environment, vendors are trying to offer new and innovative products such as ceramic knives and electric knives in an effort to create new ergonomic and sturdy consumer kitchen knives.

The introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high competition from unorganized players might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Cuisinart, Fallkniven AB, Fiskars Corp., Ginsu, Glare Cutlery Pvt. Ltd., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Hampton Forge, Kai Corp., Kikuichi Cutlery, Knifeworks, Kyocera Corp., Lenox Corp., Lifetime Brands Inc., LongCap Lamson Products LLC, Messermeister Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Whirlpool Corp., WUSTHOF, and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG are among some of the major market participants.

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global consumer kitchen knife market is segmented as below:

Product

The non-electric knives segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The penetration of non-electric knives is high among consumers owing to their cost-effectiveness and ergonomic design.

Distribution Channel

The offline segment will account for maximum sales in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as convenience, the presence of large stock keeping units, and the availability of various brands will drive the growth of the segment.

Geography

The consumer kitchen knife market in APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate and the region is expected to occupy 36% of the global market share during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of online shopping, the emergence of new players, and new product launches by vendors are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The consumer kitchen knife market report covers the following areas:

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist consumer kitchen knife market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the consumer kitchen knife market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the consumer kitchen knife market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer kitchen knife market vendors

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 714.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cuisinart, Fallkniven AB, Fiskars Corp., Ginsu, Glare Cutlery Pvt. Ltd., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Hampton Forge, Kai Corp., Kikuichi Cutlery, Knifeworks, Kyocera Corp., Lenox Corp., Lifetime Brands Inc., LongCap Lamson Products LLC, Messermeister Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Whirlpool Corp., WUSTHOF, and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Non-electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Cuisinart

11.4 Groupe SEB

11.5 Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

11.6 Lenox Corp.

11.7 Lifetime Brands Inc.

11.8 Messermeister Inc.

11.9 Newell Brands Inc.

11.10 Whirlpool Corp.

11.11 WUSTHOF

11.12 ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

