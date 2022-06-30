Consumer Kitchen Knife Market to record USD 714.35 Mn incremental growth | Driven by the introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Kitchen Knife Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio identifies the market to observe significant growth in APAC during the forecast period. The market will be driven by the introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new and innovative features. According to the report, the global consumer kitchen market size is expected to increase by USD 714.35 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Vendor Landscape
The global kitchen knife market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of small and large vendors. The retailers in developing regions such as APAC are unorganized and mostly sell unbranded and low-quality products. In addition, the wide availability of counterfeit products in countries such as China is intensifying the competition among vendors. Thus, in order to succeed in the competitive environment, vendors are trying to offer new and innovative products such as ceramic knives and electric knives in an effort to create new ergonomic and sturdy consumer kitchen knives.
The introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high competition from unorganized players might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Cuisinart, Fallkniven AB, Fiskars Corp., Ginsu, Glare Cutlery Pvt. Ltd., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Hampton Forge, Kai Corp., Kikuichi Cutlery, Knifeworks, Kyocera Corp., Lenox Corp., Lifetime Brands Inc., LongCap Lamson Products LLC, Messermeister Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Whirlpool Corp., WUSTHOF, and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG are among some of the major market participants.
Consumer Kitchen Knife Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global consumer kitchen knife market is segmented as below:
Product
The non-electric knives segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The penetration of non-electric knives is high among consumers owing to their cost-effectiveness and ergonomic design.
Distribution Channel
The offline segment will account for maximum sales in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as convenience, the presence of large stock keeping units, and the availability of various brands will drive the growth of the segment.
Geography
The consumer kitchen knife market in APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate and the region is expected to occupy 36% of the global market share during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of online shopping, the emergence of new players, and new product launches by vendors are driving the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The consumer kitchen knife market report covers the following areas:
Consumer Kitchen Knife Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist consumer kitchen knife market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the consumer kitchen knife market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the consumer kitchen knife market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer kitchen knife market vendors
Consumer Kitchen Knife Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 714.35 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.78
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Cuisinart, Fallkniven AB, Fiskars Corp., Ginsu, Glare Cutlery Pvt. Ltd., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Hampton Forge, Kai Corp., Kikuichi Cutlery, Knifeworks, Kyocera Corp., Lenox Corp., Lifetime Brands Inc., LongCap Lamson Products LLC, Messermeister Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Whirlpool Corp., WUSTHOF, and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
