January CPI preview: Inflation likely to reach fresh 39-year high

U.S. inflation likely accelerated in January, with prices across a wide range of goods and services soaring further amid lingering shortages and supply chain disruptions.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Thursday morning is expected to register a 7.2% annual gain in January, according to Bloomberg consensus data. This would represent the fastest rise since 1982, as well as an acceleration from the 7.0% year-over-year increase seen in December. On a month-over-month basis, however, consumer price increases likely slowed slightly to a 0.4% rise, compared to the 0.6% monthly jump seen at the end of 2021.

Contributions to the headline jump in inflation are expected to be broad-based, reflecting widespread price pressures still reverberating across the recovering economy.

"There are three factors that we're watching: The costs associated with labor — which is the most important to us — food prices, and of course energy," Eva Ados, chief investment strategist at ERShares, told Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday.

Energy prices have been a key contributor to the overall CPI and were up by more than 29% on a year-over-year basis in December, even as prices pulled back slightly compared to November. Natural gas prices jumped by a record in January and crude oil prices topped $90 per barrel for the first time since 2014, suggesting further contributions from the energy index to the January CPI.

"Energy prices are being boosted by rising oil prices, while vehicle prices are being driven by an ongoing chip shortage," Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist for High Frequency Economics, wrote in a note Wednesday. "Meanwhile, rents are likely to continue to see upward pressure owing to high prices for homes, which are impacting affordability and driving demand for rentals."

And even excluding more volatile food and energy prices, the so-called core CPI is expected to rise by 5.9% in January over last year, also marking the biggest jump since 1982. The core CPI rose 5.5% in December.

Other consumer categories most vulnerable to virus-related disruptions may have seen prices temporarily come down in January, however, as Omicron cases jumped to a record in the U.S. at the beginning of the year. This could be especially visible in travel-related components of the CPI, including airline fares and lodging away from home.

"While we did not see much of an impact in December pricing from Omicron, this was likely a function of the holidays. With new cases peaking nationally in mid-January after the holidays, travel demand could have been particularly impacted," Deutsche Bank economist Jiefu Luo wrote in a note Tuesday. "Recall that these categories fell 2.7% and 8.6% last August as a result of disruptions from the Delta wave."

People shop for groceries at a supermarket in Glendale, California January 12, 2022.

Inflation and the Fed

For investors, the latest CPI will serve as a key update as to whether inflation has continued to run hot enough to justify a quicker shift toward more hawkish monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. Though the Fed's dual mandate dictates promoting both maximum employment and price stability, the latter component has taken on increased importance as inflation continues to accelerate to new multi-decade highs.

"We expect price metrics to start moderating over coming months," High Frequency Economics' Farooqi added. "However, January results in line with our estimates would confirm that consumer prices are accelerating for now and will keep officials on track to raise rates at the March FOMC meeting."

Namely, many market participants are now bracing for the Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates from current near-zero levels starting in March before completing a series of as many as seven total rate hikes over the course of the year, according to some Wall Street pundits. Other market participants and Fed officials themselves have suggested a less aggressive path forward, however, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC Wednesday that he expected three or four rate hikes in 2022.

But Fed officials have become increasingly wary of the threat of persistent price increases, and of consumers' expectations for further inflation becoming increasingly entrenched. In late January, Fed Chair Jerome Powell conceded that since the end of last year, the inflation situation was "probably slightly worse."

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to convene for its next policy-setting meeting on March 15 and 16.

