U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,587.18
    +65.64 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,768.06
    +305.28 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,490.37
    +295.92 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.50
    +38.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.07
    +0.71 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.50
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1430
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5220
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,663.22
    +664.73 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.88
    +40.17 (+4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

January CPI preview: Inflation likely to reach fresh 39-year high

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ^DJI
  • SPY
  • ^GSPC

U.S. inflation likely accelerated in January, with prices across a wide range of goods and services soaring further amid lingering shortages and supply chain disruptions.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Thursday morning is expected to register a 7.2% annual gain in January, according to Bloomberg consensus data. This would represent the fastest rise since 1982, as well as an acceleration from the 7.0% year-over-year increase seen in December. On a month-over-month basis, however, consumer price increases likely slowed slightly to a 0.4% rise, compared to the 0.6% monthly jump seen at the end of 2021.

Contributions to the headline jump in inflation are expected to be broad-based, reflecting widespread price pressures still reverberating across the recovering economy.

"There are three factors that we're watching: The costs associated with labor — which is the most important to us — food prices, and of course energy," Eva Ados, chief investment strategist at ERShares, told Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday.

Energy prices have been a key contributor to the overall CPI and were up by more than 29% on a year-over-year basis in December, even as prices pulled back slightly compared to November. Natural gas prices jumped by a record in January and crude oil prices topped $90 per barrel for the first time since 2014, suggesting further contributions from the energy index to the January CPI.

"Energy prices are being boosted by rising oil prices, while vehicle prices are being driven by an ongoing chip shortage," Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist for High Frequency Economics, wrote in a note Wednesday. "Meanwhile, rents are likely to continue to see upward pressure owing to high prices for homes, which are impacting affordability and driving demand for rentals."

And even excluding more volatile food and energy prices, the so-called core CPI is expected to rise by 5.9% in January over last year, also marking the biggest jump since 1982. The core CPI rose 5.5% in December.

Other consumer categories most vulnerable to virus-related disruptions may have seen prices temporarily come down in January, however, as Omicron cases jumped to a record in the U.S. at the beginning of the year. This could be especially visible in travel-related components of the CPI, including airline fares and lodging away from home.

"While we did not see much of an impact in December pricing from Omicron, this was likely a function of the holidays. With new cases peaking nationally in mid-January after the holidays, travel demand could have been particularly impacted," Deutsche Bank economist Jiefu Luo wrote in a note Tuesday. "Recall that these categories fell 2.7% and 8.6% last August as a result of disruptions from the Delta wave."

People shop for groceries at a supermarket in Glendale, California January 12, 2022. - The seven percent increase in the Labor Department&#39;s consumer price index (CPI) over the 12 months to December was the highest since June 1982, as prices rose for an array of goods especially housing, cars and food. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
People shop for groceries at a supermarket in Glendale, California January 12, 2022. - The seven percent increase in the Labor Department's consumer price index (CPI) over the 12 months to December was the highest since June 1982, as prices rose for an array of goods especially housing, cars and food. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Inflation and the Fed

For investors, the latest CPI will serve as a key update as to whether inflation has continued to run hot enough to justify a quicker shift toward more hawkish monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. Though the Fed's dual mandate dictates promoting both maximum employment and price stability, the latter component has taken on increased importance as inflation continues to accelerate to new multi-decade highs.

"We expect price metrics to start moderating over coming months," High Frequency Economics' Farooqi added. "However, January results in line with our estimates would confirm that consumer prices are accelerating for now and will keep officials on track to raise rates at the March FOMC meeting."

Namely, many market participants are now bracing for the Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates from current near-zero levels starting in March before completing a series of as many as seven total rate hikes over the course of the year, according to some Wall Street pundits. Other market participants and Fed officials themselves have suggested a less aggressive path forward, however, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC Wednesday that he expected three or four rate hikes in 2022.

But Fed officials have become increasingly wary of the threat of persistent price increases, and of consumers' expectations for further inflation becoming increasingly entrenched. In late January, Fed Chair Jerome Powell conceded that since the end of last year, the inflation situation was "probably slightly worse."

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to convene for its next policy-setting meeting on March 15 and 16.

This post will be updated with the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index report Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back for updates.

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • 2022 Super Bowl: Restaurant chains and major food brands get ready for the big game

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke Dipalma discusses how Applebee's, Popeyes, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle, and M&M's are gearing up for some Super Bowl weekend food specials.

  • Microsoft takes swipe at Apple and Google with new app store rules

    Microsoft has rolled out a series of new rules for its app store to win over regulators in its quest to purchase Activision Blizzard.

  • Wuxi Biologics Halted After U.S. Unverified List Sparks Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc. shares were suspended in Hong Kong Tuesday after its inclusion to the U.S. government’s unverified list sparked a record selloff and prompted fears of a fresh hit to Sino-American relations.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter

  • Fed will be 'more hawkish than they’ve indicated,’ strategist warns

    Greg Swenson, Brigg Macadam Founding Partner, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook, the Fed's monetary policy, interest rate hikes, bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as risk assets, and inflation.

  • Starbucks fires 7 Memphis employees seeking union

    Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. “Most of these partners had never had a write-up or anything,” said Beto Sanchez, 25, one of the workers who was fired.

  • Johnson & Johnson Halts Production Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine: NYT

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) quietly shut down the only plant making usable batches of its COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the decision. The NYT report said the halt is temporary, with the Leiden plant expected to start making the vaccine again after a few months. The paper added that it was unclear whether the pause has impacted vaccine supplies yet, thanks to stockpiles. According to the report, the facility in the Dutch city of Leiden has instead be

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks lift indexes as earnings roll in

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening as investors considered another batch of solid quarterly corporate earnings results and looked ahead to more reports.

  • Playing It Safe? The Best Conservative Investments for 2022

    Conservative investments can be attractive for people who want to generate income or minimize their exposure to stock market volatility. An investor’s who getting closer to retirement, for example, may begin to shift their portfolio toward investments that have a … Continue reading → The post Playing It Safe? The Best Conservative Investments for 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Super Bowl 2022: If you invest in the stock market, pray the Rams crush the Bengals

    Bullish on stocks? You want the L.A. Rams to win, according to LPL Financial.

  • NFT influencers are all over Twitter, but most aren't celebrities

    The most influential NFT accounts aren't necessarily celebrities, but well-connected people in the booming space.

  • Home equity surges to record high in 2021

    Tappable home equity jumped by $2.6 trillion to a total of $9.9 trillion in 2021.

  • NC misses on potentially $60B in chipmaker expansions. But officials see silver lining.

    It appears two major manufacturers of semiconductors have passed on North Carolina for transformative investments in recent weeks. But economic development officials say there is a silver lining in the missed opportunities.

  • Fed hopes economy is on cusp of inflation slowdown as rate hikes loom

    New data on Thursday is expected to show U.S. inflation still at multi-decade highs, but Federal Reserve officials are holding out hope that the peak may be near. "There is some evidence we are on the cusp" of inflation that begins to ease perhaps by midyear, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday. In separate comments Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said she also expected inflation to ease this year as the Fed steadily tightens credit.

  • The Fed’s Dilemma: Take Its Medicine Now, Or Later

    The Federal Reserve's excessively easy monetary policy has set it up for an unpalatable choice, Desmond Lachman writes.

  • California Ready to Extend SALT-Cap Workaround, Corporate Breaks

    (Bloomberg Law) -- California is poised to restore corporate tax breaks and extend the state’s workaround for the federal cap on deductions for state and local taxes.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesLawmakers fini

  • Iceland Makes Biggest Rate Hike Since 2008 on Housing Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackIceland’s central bank delivered its bigges

  • The Fed should manage the yield curve to put out the inflationary fire

    The Fed needs to get more aggressive about fighting inflation, including quickly reducing the balance sheet and rapidly raising interest rates

  • Central Bankers Have Forgotten Econ 101

    The Federal Reserve has watched as its policies inflated global asset prices. A soft landing won't be easy, Richard Farr writes.

  • British Pound Is Mostly Flat Against U.S. Dollar

    GBP/USD failed to settle above 1.3550 and pulled back.