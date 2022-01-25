U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

Consumer Safety Technology Holding Company Appoints Kathy Boden Holland as CEO

·3 min read
DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Safety Technology Holding Company (CST) has appointed Kathy Boden Holland as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 2021. For more than 30 years, CST has been dedicated to helping people live and drive responsibly. The Company provides consumers and monitoring authorities with products and services to effectively deter impaired driving and support individuals as they navigate the license restoration process.

CST Holding Company
CST Holding Company

Ms. Boden Holland was selected following a nationwide search by CST's private equity owners, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS). She has demonstrated a strong track-record of success in growing mission-oriented businesses. Most recently, Ms. Boden Holland served as President of the Medical and Healthcare Group within Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). In that role, she helped grow the organization while also expanding margins and improving student outcomes. Prior to that, Ms. Boden Holland focused on developing and scaling new lending products as Executive Vice President at Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT). Other previous roles include Vice President at Legg Mason Wood Walker and President of RLJ Financial LLC.

"I am excited to take on this new opportunity," confirmed Ms. Boden Holland, "The CST team has a strong track record of growth and history of over-delivering on both the social and financial measures of success. I see significant opportunity for continued growth in the ignition interlock business and further expansion into related products and services that add value for all of our stakeholders."

Ms. Boden Holland began working with outgoing CEO, Kimberly Williams, in December 2021 to transition duties. Kimberly Williams remains a member of the CST Board of Directors while in her new role as CEO of Absorb Software Inc.

"We are thrilled to have Kathy leading CST in this next phase of the business. She brings deep, relevant experience and is a strong cultural fit for the organization," said Mike Donovan, Head of Technology Group & General Partner at WCAS. "Kimberly led CST through significant growth and market share gains even during the last 18 months of COVID. I am pleased that we will be able to leverage her experience going forward."

About CST Holdings Co.
CST Holdings and its family of brands have been making communities and roads in the United States safer for more than 30 years. CST provides consumers and monitoring authorities with products and services to effectively deter impaired driving and support individuals as they navigate the license restoration process. CST Holdings has helped millions of individuals to live and drive responsibly. By delivering exceptional customer experiences, CST has had an average annual revenue and EBITDA growth of 29 percent for the past five years. Intoxalock is the #1 ignition interlock brand in the US, and along with its associated brands, operates in all 50 states and has the largest and most convenient service center network with over 4,500 locations. Breathe Easy Insurance Solutions offers low-cost high-risk and other insurance solutions to customers in 42 states. New Directions, acquired in 2021, offers assessment services for alcohol, substance abuse, and other mental health or behavioral issues. CST Holding Company is a portfolio company of Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

Kathy Boden Holland Announcement Image
Kathy Boden Holland Announcement Image
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-safety-technology-holding-company-appoints-kathy-boden-holland-as-ceo-301467837.html

SOURCE Intoxalock

