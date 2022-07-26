Consumer Shopping Cart Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.05% by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Advance Carts Inc. & Americana Co - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer shopping cart market size is set to grow by USD 86.4 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 2.05% according to the latest forecast report by Technavio. The consumer shopping cart market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares to compete in the market. Advance Carts Inc., Americana Co., Bemis retail Solutions, Caper Inc., Changshu Jinsheng Metal Products Factory, Changshu Yirunda Business Equipment Factory, CREACIONES MARSANZ S.A, Foshan Yongchuangyi Shelf Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Guangdong Winleader Metal Products Co. Ltd., IMAGR Ltd., Kailiou Commercial Equipment Co. Ltd., National Cart Co., R.W. Rogers Co., Sambo Corp., Shanghai Rongxin PetProduct Co. Ltd., Suzhou Hongyuan Business Equipment Co. Ltd., The Peggs Co Inc., Unarco Industries LLC, Versacart Systems Inc., and Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH are some of the major market participants.

Consumer Shopping Cart Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Consumer Shopping Cart Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our consumer shopping cart market report covers the following areas:

Consumer Shopping Cart Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Distribution Channel

Geography

Consumer Shopping Cart Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The consumer shopping cart market share growth in the steel carts segment will be significant for revenue generation. Steel carts are one of the most commonly used types of shopping carts. Steel shopping carts contain a thin layer of oxides, which protects the metal. Steel is more resistant to wear and abrasion than aluminum or other materials. Thus, steel carts are considered to be much more durable than any other variety of shopping carts. Owing to such advantages, the demand for steel carts is increasing globally.

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key markets for consumer shopping carts in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the region will facilitate the consumer shopping cart market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Consumer Shopping Cart Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The expanding retail space, product launches & technological advances in shopping cart manufacturing will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges: The fluctuations in raw material prices, intense competition among vendors & adverse effects on the environment will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The metal cans market share is expected to increase to USD 7.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64%.

The pouches market size is expected to be valued at USD 12.92 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 5.37%

Consumer Shopping Cart Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 86.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.83 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advance Carts Inc., Americana Co., Bemis retail Solutions, Caper Inc., Changshu Jinsheng Metal Products Factory, Changshu Yirunda Business Equipment Factory, CREACIONES MARSANZ S.A, Foshan Yongchuangyi Shelf Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Guangdong Winleader Metal Products Co. Ltd., IMAGR Ltd., Kailiou Commercial Equipment Co. Ltd., National Cart Co., R.W. Rogers Co., Sambo Corp., Shanghai Rongxin PetProduct Co. Ltd., Suzhou Hongyuan Business Equipment Co. Ltd., The Peggs Co Inc., Unarco Industries LLC, Versacart Systems Inc., and Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Steel carts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Plastic carts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Direct Sales - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Distributors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Advance Carts Inc.

11.4 Americana Co.

11.5 Changshu Yirunda Business Equipment Factory

11.6 National Cart Co.

11.7 R.W. Rogers Co.

11.8 Sambo Corp.

11.9 Shanghai Rongxin PetProduct Co. Ltd.

11.10 The Peggs Co Inc.

11.11 Versacart Systems Inc.

11.12 Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

