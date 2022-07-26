U.S. markets closed

Consumer Shopping Cart Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.05% by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Advance Carts Inc. & Americana Co - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer shopping cart market size is set to grow by USD 86.4 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 2.05% according to the latest forecast report by Technavio. The consumer shopping cart market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares to compete in the market. Advance Carts Inc., Americana Co., Bemis retail Solutions, Caper Inc., Changshu Jinsheng Metal Products Factory, Changshu Yirunda Business Equipment Factory, CREACIONES MARSANZ S.A, Foshan Yongchuangyi Shelf Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Guangdong Winleader Metal Products Co. Ltd., IMAGR Ltd., Kailiou Commercial Equipment Co. Ltd., National Cart Co., R.W. Rogers Co., Sambo Corp., Shanghai Rongxin PetProduct Co. Ltd., Suzhou Hongyuan Business Equipment Co. Ltd., The Peggs Co Inc., Unarco Industries LLC, Versacart Systems Inc., and Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Consumer Shopping Cart Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample now!

Consumer Shopping Cart Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our consumer shopping cart market report covers the following areas:

Consumer Shopping Cart Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Consumer Shopping Cart Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The consumer shopping cart market share growth in the steel carts segment will be significant for revenue generation. Steel carts are one of the most commonly used types of shopping carts. Steel shopping carts contain a thin layer of oxides, which protects the metal. Steel is more resistant to wear and abrasion than aluminum or other materials. Thus, steel carts are considered to be much more durable than any other variety of shopping carts. Owing to such advantages, the demand for steel carts is increasing globally.

  • 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key markets for consumer shopping carts in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the region will facilitate the consumer shopping cart market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab a  sample now!

Consumer Shopping Cart Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

  • Drivers: The expanding retail space, product launches & technological advances in shopping cart manufacturing will offer immense growth opportunities.

  • Challenges: The fluctuations in raw material prices, intense competition among vendors & adverse effects on the environment will challenge the growth of the market participants.

  • To have elaborated information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Consumer Shopping Cart Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Consumer Shopping Cart Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Consumer Shopping Cart Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The metal cans market share is expected to increase to USD 7.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64%.

  • The pouches market size is expected to be valued at USD 12.92 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 5.37%

Consumer Shopping Cart Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.05%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 86.4 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.83

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advance Carts Inc., Americana Co., Bemis retail Solutions, Caper Inc., Changshu Jinsheng Metal Products Factory, Changshu Yirunda Business Equipment Factory, CREACIONES MARSANZ S.A, Foshan Yongchuangyi Shelf Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Guangdong Winleader Metal Products Co. Ltd., IMAGR Ltd., Kailiou Commercial Equipment Co. Ltd., National Cart Co., R.W. Rogers Co., Sambo Corp., Shanghai Rongxin PetProduct Co. Ltd., Suzhou Hongyuan Business Equipment Co. Ltd., The Peggs Co Inc., Unarco Industries LLC, Versacart Systems Inc., and Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Steel carts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Plastic carts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Direct Sales - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Distributors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Advance Carts Inc.

  • 11.4 Americana Co.

  • 11.5 Changshu Yirunda Business Equipment Factory

  • 11.6 National Cart Co.

  • 11.7 R.W. Rogers Co.

  • 11.8 Sambo Corp.

  • 11.9 Shanghai Rongxin PetProduct Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 The Peggs Co Inc.

  • 11.11 Versacart Systems Inc.

  • 11.12 Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-shopping-cart-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-2-05-by-2026--evolving-opportunities-with-advance-carts-inc---americana-co---technavio-301592475.html

SOURCE Technavio

