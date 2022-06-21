U.S. markets open in 7 hours 47 minutes

Consumer Stationery Retailing Market Size to Grow by USD 7.04 billion | Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, and Metro AG Emerge as Dominant Players| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Stationery Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Consumer Stationery Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the consumer stationery retailing market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 7.04 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.57% during the projected period. The growing emphasis on omnichannel retail and rapid growth in the education sector are some of the key market drivers. However, the pricing pressures due to fierce market competition will challenge market growth.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read this Sample Report.

Key Revenue-generating Segments 

The consumer stationery retailing market report is segmented by Product (paper-based stationery, writing equipment, and marking and correction equipment) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

  • The paper-based stationery product segment held the largest consumer stationery retailing market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of recycled paper to produce paper-based stationery and product differentiation strategies adopted by manufacturers and retailers, such as interactive notebooks and fashion-based stationery.

  • APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for consumer stationery retailing market in APAC. The growing demand for stationery products in the education sector as a result of rapid improvement in academic infrastructure will propel the consumer stationery retailing market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America.

Request sample report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Vendor Landscape

The consumer stationery retailing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The consumer stationery retailing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some other companies covered in the report are:

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Online Education Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

MOOCs Market by Type, Subjects, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Consumer Stationery Retailing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.57%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 7.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.75

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, Metro AG, Penney IP LLC, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The ODP Corporation, Walmart Inc., and WH Smith Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Paper-based stationery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Writing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Marking and correction equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 Carrefour SA

  • 10.6 Metro AG

  • 10.7 Penney IP LLC

  • 10.8 Target Corp.

  • 10.9 Tesco Plc

  • 10.10 The ODP Corporation

  • 10.11 Walmart Inc.

  • 10.12 WH Smith Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-stationery-retailing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-04-billion--alibaba-group-holding-ltd-amazoncom-inc-carrefour-sa-and-metro-ag-emerge-as-dominant-players-technavio-301570845.html

SOURCE Technavio

