Consumer Stationery Retailing Market Size to Grow by USD 7.04 billion | Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, and Metro AG Emerge as Dominant Players| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Consumer Stationery Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Consumer Stationery Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the consumer stationery retailing market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 7.04 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.57% during the projected period. The growing emphasis on omnichannel retail and rapid growth in the education sector are some of the key market drivers. However, the pricing pressures due to fierce market competition will challenge market growth.

Key Revenue-generating Segments

The consumer stationery retailing market report is segmented by Product (paper-based stationery, writing equipment, and marking and correction equipment) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The paper-based stationery product segment held the largest consumer stationery retailing market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of recycled paper to produce paper-based stationery and product differentiation strategies adopted by manufacturers and retailers, such as interactive notebooks and fashion-based stationery.

APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for consumer stationery retailing market in APAC. The growing demand for stationery products in the education sector as a result of rapid improvement in academic infrastructure will propel the consumer stationery retailing market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America.

Vendor Landscape

The consumer stationery retailing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The consumer stationery retailing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some other companies covered in the report are:

Consumer Stationery Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.57% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 7.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, Metro AG, Penney IP LLC, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The ODP Corporation, Walmart Inc., and WH Smith Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Paper-based stationery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Writing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Marking and correction equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 Carrefour SA

10.6 Metro AG

10.7 Penney IP LLC

10.8 Target Corp.

10.9 Tesco Plc

10.10 The ODP Corporation

10.11 Walmart Inc.

10.12 WH Smith Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

