Consumer Study Reveals Gen Z and Millennials More Willing to Spend Now and Say They're Better Off Financially Than Gen X and Baby Boomers

·3 min read

Scorpion Study Finds Revealing Inflationary Attitudes and Behaviors

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, the leading provider of technology and services that help local businesses thrive, announced the results of a survey that explores the generational differences in consumer behavior and business expectations during this inflationary period. The survey was conducted with 1,050 U.S. consumers in Q3 of 2022 by Scorpion and Qualtrics.

Scorpion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Scorpion)
Scorpion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Scorpion)

Key findings on generational differences include:

  • Gen Z and Millennials are 3x more likely to say they're better off financially this year compared to Gen X and Baby Boomers (38% vs. 13%).

  • While 75% of Americans think it will take 2 or more years for inflation rates to return to normal, younger generations are 50% more likely to resolve big expenses now than wait until 2024.

  • Gen Z and Millennials are up to 2x more likely to spend on luxuries such as electronics, dining out, and travel than Gen X and Baby Boomers.

  • Gen X & Baby Boomers are 2x more likely to put off spending if prices continue to rise than Gen Z and Millennials (50% vs. 27%).

  • Gen X and Baby Boomers are 50% more likely to turn to TV for inflation & economic news than Gen Z and Millennials (77% vs. 53%). However, Gen Z and Millennials are 3x more likely to trust social media than Gen X and Baby Boomers (32% vs. 12%).

  • Gen Z and Millennials are 2x more likely to show inflation fatigue than older generations (23% vs. 12%).

Key findings on business and consumer outlook include:

  • As service costs continue to rise, consumers are likelier to take steps they normally would not:

  • While price is key to winning today, companies can still build trust for the future by providing the best possible experience:

"As many Americans accept today's challenging economy, this is a good time for businesses to focus on winning and retaining customers. With increasing competition in most industries, customers expect excellent service, fair pricing, transparency, and many other things from the businesses they buy from," said Joe Martin, VP of content marketing at Scorpion. "As the data shows, demographic differences provide opportunities for revising customer marketing while offering different relationship-building strategies for all generations."

This study was designed to understand how consumers have been impacted by high inflation as well as how changes in purchasing behavior have affected businesses. The sample size was 1,050 U.S. consumers.

For more information on the survey, please visit: Scorpion.co/Inflation2022

About Scorpion

For over two decades, Scorpion has helped local business owners leverage technology and marketing to reach their goals. Scorpion helps business owners understand their local market and optimize their marketing efforts to drive more revenue. Through award-winning technology and dedicated people, Scorpion helps businesses run their best business—unifying every part of their business towards reaching their goals.

If you would like more information about Scorpion, our values, and how we work to empower both our clients and our employees, feel free to contact us here.

Media Contact: 
pr@scorpion.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-study-reveals-gen-z-and-millennials-more-willing-to-spend-now-and-say-theyre-better-off-financially-than-gen-x-and-baby-boomers-301649130.html

SOURCE Scorpion

