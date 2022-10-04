U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.23
    +2.60 (+3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.90
    +31.90 (+1.87%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.50 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9986
    +0.0159 (+1.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1476
    +0.0157 (+1.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1150
    -0.5050 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,328.24
    +769.68 (+3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.83
    +15.39 (+3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Consumer Survey Shows Greater Trust in Automotive Service Professionals

·2 min read

Results Released in Conjunction with Car Care Month in October

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a survey conducted for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), automotive service providers have gained a higher level of trust and respect among the motoring public than in recent years. Almost 1,500 vehicle owners were surveyed across the country and over 70 percent reported increased levels of trust in manufacturers, dealerships, independent repair shops and/or service technicians.

(PRNewsfoto/National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE))
(PRNewsfoto/National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE))

"Trust is something that is earned over time through a series of positive experiences with service providers. From the results of our survey, we are seeing that automotive service professionals across the country are doing an excellent job earning trust and keeping it with their customers," said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO.

Respondents to the survey were asked to rate certain aspects of automotive service including the level of trust the motoring public placed in the technicians servicing their vehicles and the importance of having their vehicles serviced by technicians with industry-recognized certifications. According to the survey findings, the three most-important considerations in the selection of a service/repair facility were: great value for the money (48 percent or respondents), knowledgeable/friendly staff (46 percent) and conveniently located providers (43 percent). Staff knowledge was further correlated with the service provider's ability to communicate thoroughly, industry certification of automotive technicians employed by the service provider and/or third-party recommendations from family/friends.

Although 30 percent of respondents were not aware of ASE as the industry-recognized credentialing body for automotive technicians, 41 percent of survey respondents did say that ASE certifications factored into their consideration of a service/repair facility or that they used only shops employing ASE-certified technicians. When provided with a brief explanation of ASE and the benefits of using ASE-certified technicians, 77 percent of respondents said that such knowledge of ASE would influence their selection of an automotive service/repair facility in the future.

The research was commissioned by ASE with the online survey conducted by b4 Branding, an independent research firm.

About the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)

Established in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence. Today, there are approximately 220,000 ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools, and colleges throughout the country. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-survey-shows-greater-trust-in-automotive-service-professionals-301640885.html

SOURCE National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)

Recommended Stories

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • Brazil Has So Much Fertilizer That Cargo Is Being Rerouted

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer firms are starting to see farmers in one of the world’s biggest food suppliers pushing back on high prices for crop nutrients.Brazil has so much fertilizer that shipments are getting turned away. Case in point: Swiss-based fertilizer producer Ameropa AG diverted a shipment of 17,416 metric tons of monoammonium phosphate -- commonly known as MAP -- to the US last month due to Brazil’s full silos and dwindling demand for chemicals from farms.The vessel, Amalea, arrived at

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden Reported to Be Further Restricting Chip Exports to China

    The latest restrictions follow years of efforts to prevent China from manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductors.

  • 9 Smart Part-Time Jobs for Retirees

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sells hundreds of millions of devices each year. For those supplying parts or services necessary to get those devices into consumers' hands, winning Apple's business is a huge deal. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) may be the only Apple supplier where the script is flipped.

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • Facebook Parent Meta to Shrink Some Offices as It Adapts to Hybrid Work

    Meta Platforms plans to shrink some of its offices as many of its employees continue to do their jobs from home, the latest big company to reassess its real estate in the hybrid-work era. The social-media giant will rearrange some office layouts, clustering desks and teams together to effectively put employees in closer proximity, the company’s top real-estate executive said in an interview. “One of our jobs is to recalibrate our space,” said John Tenanes, vice president of global facilities and real estate at Meta.

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.At the current rate, outbound shipments of India-made iPhones, mainly to Europe and the Middle East, are set to reach $2.5 billion in the 12 months through March 2023, the people said. That’s almost double the $1.3 billion worth of iPhon

  • Refinery inactivity may see California gas prices 'go sky-high': Analyst

    Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss average gas prices for Americans, elevated prices in California, Florida's gas supply after Hurricane Ian, and OPEC+ production goals.

  • U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter

    (Reuters) -The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The joint letter from the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm represents the latest volley in a clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over high energy prices. U.S. President Joe Biden has made battling an energy-led surge in consumer prices a top priority and has repeatedly chided oil companies for earning bumper profits at a time of record gasoline prices.

  • Micron to Spend Up to $100 Billion on Chip Factory in New York State

    The semiconductor plant in Clay, N.Y., would be the largest in the U.S., as Washington tries to boost the industry.

  • Electric vehicle, semiconductor industries eager to build out Pinal County supply chain

    Leaders in the electric vehicle and semiconductor industries spoke at a recent Phoenix Business Journal panel about what they envision for the future of their companies in Pinal County — and what makes it such an attractive part of the region to spread out with a big industrial facility footprint.

  • Oil Markets Are Set Up For A Bull Run

    Bullish catalysts are coming together in oil markets to send oil prices higher, with OPEC+ preparing to cut production targets, the U.S. SPR release coming to an end, and new Russian sanctions coming into effect

  • Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EQT Corp (EQT) Set to Gain From Higher Natural Gas Prices

    Higher natural gas prices are boons for EQT Corp's (EQT) operations, since it is a pure-play Appalachian explorer, one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States.

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential