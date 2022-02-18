U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,347.34
    -32.92 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,092.23
    -219.80 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,558.13
    -158.59 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.32
    -19.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.69
    -1.07 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.00
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0900
    +0.1610 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,265.23
    -1,589.38 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.80
    -12.98 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Consumer Trends in the Children's Food and Beverage Market in the U.S.: The COVID-19 Pandemic was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

In 2020 and 2021, the Coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on families and their food purchases. The author has found that consumers with children in their households are more likely to report negative personal effects of the coronavirus on their ability to pay bills, eligibility for credit, and their health, indicating higher stress levels. Parents are also more likely to be increasing their use of online grocery shopping during the pandemic for convenience when trying to juggle childcare, work, and other responsibilities.

With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, the report is packed with insights about consumer trends, behaviour, and motivations to help food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.

The report delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide producers, retailers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about what consumers and parents alike think about foods and beverages and snacking. Habits and preferences of children as reported by their parents are also examined.

Food and beverage products marketed for children are primarily purchased by their parents/guardians. This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the U.S. market for children's food and beverage products.

Historical and projected retail sales are provided for children's food and beverage products. Additionally, the report has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous product and marketing photographs. This report goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends affecting the food and beverage market.


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

  • Parent Priorities When Buying Food

  • Parents Turning to Online Grocery Shopping for Convenience

  • Key Demographics

Chapter 2: Covid-19 Effects on Consumers

  • First Time Use of Convenient Food and Beverage Ordering Methods in 2020

  • Increasing Use of Convenient Food and Beverage Ordering Methods Continuing Through 2021

  • Pandemic-Related Changes to Eating Habits

  • Eating Habits and Food Prep

  • Snacking and Healthy Eating

  • Concerns About Food Safety and Waste Rose in the Wake of the Pandemic in 2020

  • Concerns About Covid-19 Exposure Remain in 2021

  • Concerns About Covid-19 Exposure from Stores, Restaurants, and Food Manufacturers

  • Concerns About Covid-19 Variants

  • Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends

  • Concerns About High Prices and Shortages During the Pandemic

  • Consumers With Children Are Experiencing More Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic

  • Effects on Work Are Continuing in 2021

  • In-Store Shopping Patterns

  • Food Insecurity Attributed to Covid-19

  • Excitement for Food-Related Activities When the Pandemic Subsides

Chapter 3: Children's Food Market Overview and Trends

  • Outlook for Children's Food and Beverage Market

  • Home Baking Trends

  • Chocolate Candy Trends

  • "Better-For-You" Trends

  • Clean Label Trends

  • Sugar-Free/No Sugar Added Products and Alternative Sweeteners

  • Vegan/Plant-Based Products Appeals to Parents Who Want Their Children to Eat a Plant-Forward Diet

  • Functional Foods and Beverages

  • Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions Are a Concern to Many Parents and Their Children

  • "Hidden" Vegetables for Increased Nutrition Kids Will Love

  • The Covid-19 Pandemic Was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed

  • Impact on the Children's Food and Beverage Market

  • Meal Kits

  • Impulse Buying

Chapter 4: Consumer Demographics

  • Food Allergies, Intolerances, and Food Preferences Among Children

  • Age of Children in the Household

  • Parents and Those Living With Children in Their Household

  • Trends by Gender

  • Trends by Age Bracket/Generation

  • Patterns Based on Household Income

  • Home Ownership and Rental Trends

  • Patterns Based on Marital Status

  • Regional Differences

  • Urban, Suburban, and Rural Consumers

  • Educational Attainment

  • Race/Ethnicity

  • Plant-Forward Consumers

  • Online Grocery Shoppers (Food Delivery Services)

Chapter 5: Consumer Psychographics

  • Priorities Placed on Food Characteristics

  • All Consumers

  • Parents/Guardians

  • Attitudes of Parents

  • Carbs, Proteins, and Whole/Unprocessed Foods

  • Food Restrictions, Nutritional Benefits, and Breakfast

  • Snacking

  • Premium Foods and Novel Food Experiences

  • Food Nutrition and Healthy Food

  • Being Busy and Seeking Out Convenient Foods

  • Children's Food Habits

  • Nostalgia for Foods and Beverages from Childhood

  • Purchasing for Self

  • Purchasing for Children

  • Perceptions About Health and Nutrition

  • More Than Half of Consumers Consider Themselves to Be in Excellent or Very Good Health

  • Beliefs About Sources of Weight Gain

  • Definition of "Healthy Food"

  • Elements of "Healthy Eating Patterns"

  • Most Consumers Are Confident in Their Ability to Choose Healthy Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rzago

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-trends-in-the-childrens-food-and-beverage-market-in-the-us-the-covid-19-pandemic-was-the-jumpstart-the-online-grocery-market-needed-301485786.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Roku stock plummets on Q4 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down Roku's latest earnings results.

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK funds’ bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date and Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn't inspire much confidence.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Tumbling 13% This Week

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are tumbling 13% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the online gaming platform's top game, Free Fire, was reportedly banned in India for security concerns, along with dozens of other apps. The news caused Sea Limited to lose $16 billion in market value in one day, though it bounced sharply higher the next day as investors thought the massive sell-off was overdone. Sea Limited's Free Fire was launched in 2017 and quickly became the most-downloaded battle royale mobile game in 2021, according to app tracker App Annie.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • Why Alibaba Stock Dropped Today

    The stock is down 4.9% at 10:45 a.m. ET, in response to a Wall Street Journal report that the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has added Alibaba's AliExpress website to its list of "notorious markets" known for selling counterfeit goods. Actually, some 42 online marketplaces (and 35 physical ones) are now on this USTR list, which warns against sellers profiting from "counterfeit goods or copyright piracy" -- but on this list, Alibaba is arguably the biggest name. Alibaba's also on the list twice, with its Taobao.com site having been added years ago.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Why Shopify Plunged 23% This Week

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are plunging 22.7% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the e-commerce platform reported earnings that indicated its pandemic tailwinds have evaporated.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • These 3 Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises

    Big names in the food and beverage, industrial, and pharmaceutical sectors are lifting their payouts.

  • Annaly Capital Gets Roughed Up by Bond Market Volatility

    The macroeconomic discussion these days is dominated by talk about inflation and the actions of the Federal Reserve to reduce it. Futures contracts based on the fed funds rate estimate that the central bank will boost the benchmark interest rate to between 1.5% and 2% by the end of the year from its current near-zero level, which is some significant tightening. Historically, mortgage REITs have provided some of the best dividend yields out there, but it's looking like there are rough waters ahead.

  • Earnings: Investors shouldn’t try to ‘bottom fish a disaster,’ market strategist says

    Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how investors should navigate earnings, Fed rate hikes, high valuations, and Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • DraftKings drops, Roku plunges, Virgin Galactic chairman Chamath Palihapitiya steps down

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down trending stock tickers and business news.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Adds Shares of Roku, Roblox,  Zoom

    She sees the decline of young technology stocks as a buying opportunity and has been snapping them up in recent weeks.

  • Intel Stock Slides After Muted Profit Margin Outlook, Roadmap Extension

    Intel's ramped-up investments in chipmaking and foundry development will hold profit margins in check, with big revenue gains now expected in 2026.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped 4.5% on Thursday

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 4.5% on Thursday and closed the day down 3.8%. There wasn't any big news out about the stock or the cruise line industry, but there were some big clouds on the horizon. The market reacted harshly to Russia appearing to increase its presence in Ukraine.

  • Redfin Stock Sinks. This Analyst Is ‘Throwing in the Towel.’

    Redfin says it expects to report a loss in the first quarter of $115 million to $125 million. Analysts at RBC downgrade the stock.

  • DraftKings Projects a Wider-Than-Expected Loss in 2022. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    The online sports gambling company says that it expects to reach profitability by one financial measure in late 2023.

  • 2 Popular Robinhood Stocks to Sell Right Now

    The stock market has dropped in the past four months, but many equities have been southbound for much longer than that. Let's look at two stocks that have dropped by more than 60% in the trailing-12-month period: Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). The market reacted positively to Aurora Cannabis' latest earnings report, which was for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2022, ending on Dec. 31.