Consumer Trends in the Children's Food and Beverage Market in the U.S.: The COVID-19 Pandemic was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed
In 2020 and 2021, the Coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on families and their food purchases. The author has found that consumers with children in their households are more likely to report negative personal effects of the coronavirus on their ability to pay bills, eligibility for credit, and their health, indicating higher stress levels. Parents are also more likely to be increasing their use of online grocery shopping during the pandemic for convenience when trying to juggle childcare, work, and other responsibilities.
With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, the report is packed with insights about consumer trends, behaviour, and motivations to help food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.
The report delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide producers, retailers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about what consumers and parents alike think about foods and beverages and snacking. Habits and preferences of children as reported by their parents are also examined.
Food and beverage products marketed for children are primarily purchased by their parents/guardians. This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the U.S. market for children's food and beverage products.
Historical and projected retail sales are provided for children's food and beverage products. Additionally, the report has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous product and marketing photographs. This report goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends affecting the food and beverage market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Parent Priorities When Buying Food
Parents Turning to Online Grocery Shopping for Convenience
Key Demographics
Chapter 2: Covid-19 Effects on Consumers
First Time Use of Convenient Food and Beverage Ordering Methods in 2020
Increasing Use of Convenient Food and Beverage Ordering Methods Continuing Through 2021
Pandemic-Related Changes to Eating Habits
Eating Habits and Food Prep
Snacking and Healthy Eating
Concerns About Food Safety and Waste Rose in the Wake of the Pandemic in 2020
Concerns About Covid-19 Exposure Remain in 2021
Concerns About Covid-19 Exposure from Stores, Restaurants, and Food Manufacturers
Concerns About Covid-19 Variants
Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends
Concerns About High Prices and Shortages During the Pandemic
Consumers With Children Are Experiencing More Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic
Effects on Work Are Continuing in 2021
In-Store Shopping Patterns
Food Insecurity Attributed to Covid-19
Excitement for Food-Related Activities When the Pandemic Subsides
Chapter 3: Children's Food Market Overview and Trends
Outlook for Children's Food and Beverage Market
Home Baking Trends
Chocolate Candy Trends
"Better-For-You" Trends
Clean Label Trends
Sugar-Free/No Sugar Added Products and Alternative Sweeteners
Vegan/Plant-Based Products Appeals to Parents Who Want Their Children to Eat a Plant-Forward Diet
Functional Foods and Beverages
Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions Are a Concern to Many Parents and Their Children
"Hidden" Vegetables for Increased Nutrition Kids Will Love
The Covid-19 Pandemic Was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed
Impact on the Children's Food and Beverage Market
Meal Kits
Impulse Buying
Chapter 4: Consumer Demographics
Food Allergies, Intolerances, and Food Preferences Among Children
Age of Children in the Household
Parents and Those Living With Children in Their Household
Trends by Gender
Trends by Age Bracket/Generation
Patterns Based on Household Income
Home Ownership and Rental Trends
Patterns Based on Marital Status
Regional Differences
Urban, Suburban, and Rural Consumers
Educational Attainment
Race/Ethnicity
Plant-Forward Consumers
Online Grocery Shoppers (Food Delivery Services)
Chapter 5: Consumer Psychographics
Priorities Placed on Food Characteristics
All Consumers
Parents/Guardians
Attitudes of Parents
Carbs, Proteins, and Whole/Unprocessed Foods
Food Restrictions, Nutritional Benefits, and Breakfast
Snacking
Premium Foods and Novel Food Experiences
Food Nutrition and Healthy Food
Being Busy and Seeking Out Convenient Foods
Children's Food Habits
Nostalgia for Foods and Beverages from Childhood
Purchasing for Self
Purchasing for Children
Perceptions About Health and Nutrition
More Than Half of Consumers Consider Themselves to Be in Excellent or Very Good Health
Beliefs About Sources of Weight Gain
Definition of "Healthy Food"
Elements of "Healthy Eating Patterns"
Most Consumers Are Confident in Their Ability to Choose Healthy Foods
