U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.00
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,415.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,023.50
    +4.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.80
    +3.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.06
    -0.19 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.80
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.73 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4400
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,131.61
    -970.47 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.36
    -7.47 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,213.61
    -6.53 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Consumer Video Feedback Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment and End User

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The global consumer video feedback software market is expected to grow from US$ 1,505. 15 million in 2021 to US$ 2,539. 61 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7. 8% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Consumer Video Feedback Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128401/?utm_source=GNW

Consumer video feedback software offers enterprises the ability to capture, analyze, and share video responses received from consumers.This software supports businesses in efficiently conducting market research or seeking feedback from their consumers to gather deep insights from all types of video feedback that text-based feedback can provide.

This software helps the researchers, advertisers, marketing teams, and product managers to gather qualitative, actionable data to make insightful business decisions regarding marketing campaigns, product design, brand strategy, customer experience (CX), and in-store innovation.With the constant increase in enterprises acknowledging the influence that video can have on customer and employee experience programs, the adoption of consumer video feedback software is also increasing.

The consumer video feedback software offers easy access to the tools required to capture and record the consumer’s thoughts, opinions, and feelings, which helps the organizations understand their customers’ requirements efficiently.Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies such as machine learning, supports businesses to frequently derive the data sets that inspire action and drive impact.

The video feedback offers the enterprises an opportunity to hear the authentic voice of their customers genuinely and permits them to make better business decisions quickly.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Consumer Video Feedback Software Market

According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In 2020, the world economy suffered significant consequences, and the effects are expected to endure to some extent.

Factory shutdowns, travel and trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the infection have led to disruptions in primary industries, such as FMCG, BFSI, electronics, IT and telecom, retail, and hospitality. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a sharp decline in the growth of these industries restrains the growth of consumer video feedback software market to some extent.

The overall consumer video feedback software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the consumer video feedback software market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the consumer video feedback software market.

A few major players operating in the market are UserTesting; dscout, Inc.; FocusVision; Qualtrics; Medallia Inc.; Voxpopme Ltd.; Product Peel, Inc.; Typeform; Phonic Inc.; and Discuss.io.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128401/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Lumber Drops to Nine-Month Low, Extending Retreat From Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures slid to the lowest in more than nine months after sawmills ramped up production and demand from builders stabilized.September futures in Chicago fell as much as 4.4% to $482.90 per thousand board feet, the lowest for a most-active contract since Oct. 30. Prices have dropped more than 70% from the record high reached just three months ago.The tumble marks a stark turnaround for the common building material after strong U.S. construction demand during the pandemic spu

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden’s OPEC+ Statement Is Meant for Domestic Consumption

    President BIden's national security adviser urged Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other oil producers to help the U.S. recovery. The message isn't meant for them.

  • China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors.The regulator has ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News. It encouraged companies to address these issues voluntarily and said those that failed to comply would face “severe punishm

  • China Signals Its Regulatory Crackdown Will Go On for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • Markets Remain Unfazed After Biden’s Push for More Oil

    Biden says $3.5 trillion budget plan will help families, China to tighten control on the private sector, Covid fight intensifies as employers are urged to require vaccines, and other news to start your day.

  • Rivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows

    Amazon.com Inc backed electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian is in discussions to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle plant near Fort Worth, Texas, a city document showed. The Fort Worth offer is part of a larger bidding war by state and local officials, particularly in the southern United States, as newer players take on incumbents in a race to develop EVs. The plant would be located on a 2,000 acre site west of Fort Worth, the presentation by the city's economic development department showed.

  • Apple’s hot antitrust autumn: Storm clouds are forming from multiple directions

    The decision in a landmark antitrust case could come by the end of the month, but that is far from the only antitrust concern bearing down on Apple Inc.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Henkel cautious on costs, supply chains, even as sales jump

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German consumer goods group Henkel voiced concern about rising prices and over-stretched supply chains, although it raised its full-year sales outlook on Thursday after its business rebounded above pre-crisis levels in the first half. "The exceptionally sharp rise in raw material prices and strained supply chains will weigh heavily on the economy in the further course of the year," Chief Executive Carsten Knobel said. Henkel was trying to limit the impact on profits, he added, and also said growth rates would probably slow in the second half of 2021 versus the first half as the rebound in industrial demand began in the second half of 2020.

  • Roku vs. Netflix: Which Media Stock to Pick?

    In the video streaming market, content is king and consumers are consuming it like never before. As a result, many viewers are cutting the cord on pay-TV and switching to content streaming. However, according to Nielsen data, streaming represents just 27% of television screen time in the U.S., while linear television represents 63%. Let us compare two streaming companies: a TV streaming one, Roku, to an online streaming one, Netflix, using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, and see how Wall Str

  • Foxconn says watching for impact from worsening COVID-19 in Asia

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn, which assembles Apple's iPhones, reported a consensus-beating 30% surge in quarterly profit on Thursday but cautioned it would have to "wait and see" if the worsening COVID-19 crisis in Asia would hurt its supply chain. The world's largest contract electronics maker has benefited from strong demand for technology products as people continue to telecommute amid the pandemic - a trend smartphone and laptop sellers such as Samsung Electronics and Lenovo say is likely to persist. For the Taiwanese company, demand for smartphones has been the main driver of record high net profit and revenue in the first half of the year, Chief Financial Officer David Huang said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter results.

  • Home Builders Are Restricting Sales, Pushing Up New Home Prices

    Many cannot increase construction quickly enough to meet booming demand and are turning away business.

  • Waiting for Eastman Chemical to Restart Its Uptrend

    For his final "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer checked in with Mark Costa, chairman and CEO of Eastman Chemical , the chemical maker. Costa said that Eastman has been transforming itself into an environmental technology leader. The company now has plastic recycling agreements with 20 top consumer brands including Estee Lauder and Procter & Gamble .

  • Oil prices finish higher as selling sparked by White House blast at OPEC fades

    Oil futures erased early losses that came after the White House said it would press OPEC to raise output, turning higher in the wake of data that showed declines in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline.

  • Oil Steady While Traders Weigh Impact of Delta Variant on Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day advance as traders tried to assess how the latest virus wave will impact world fuel demand during the rest of the year.Futures in New York traded near $69 a barrel after rising more than 4% over the previous two sessions. The International Energy Agency cut its global consumption forecasts “sharply” for the rest of this year and predicted a new surplus in 2022. Yet Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimated the net impact of the delta virus variant on oil dema

  • Spread of COVID-19 Delta variant knocks oil demand outlook - IEA

    Rising demand for oil abruptly reversed course in July and is set to proceed more slowly for the rest of the year due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. "Growth for the second half of 2021 has been downgraded more sharply, as new COVID-19 restrictions imposed in several major oil consuming countries, particularly in Asia, look set to reduce mobility and oil use," the Paris-based IEA said. "We now estimate that demand fell in July as the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant undermined deliveries in China, Indonesia and other parts of Asia," it said in its monthly oil report.