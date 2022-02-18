Consumer Virtual Reality Market to Grow by USD 52.77 bn | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer virtual reality market size is expected to increase by USD 52.77 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 60.80%. The consumer virtual reality market is segmented by component (hardware and software) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Market Scope
The consumer virtual reality market covers the following areas:
Consumer Virtual Reality Market Sizing
Consumer Virtual Reality Market Forecast
Consumer Virtual Reality Market Analysis
Drivers and Challenges
The increasing demand for VR technology is one of the key factors driving the growth of the consumer virtual reality market. Customers are increasingly adopting VR technology for professional or private use. This adoption rate grew significantly in the last decade. Therefore, the increasing demand for VR technology will boost the growth of the global VR market. Technological innovations will further drive the demand for VR applications during the forecast period, as these applications should be user-friendly. The growing application of VR technology in several sectors, such as education, medical, retail, and training, will further boost the growth of the market in focus.
The high development cost of consumer virtual reality solutions will challenge the consumer virtual reality market growth during the forecast period. Several cost factors, such as costs incurred during the creation and distribution of VR content and the cost of hardware and software, need to be considered while developing VR apps. Moreover, 360-degree cameras are used to create realistic panoramic content. These cameras, along with computer graphics, and high-end photorealistic cameras, are required to develop realistic VR content. A VR program is created for individual systems to support high-end applications such as Oculus VR, HTC VIVE, and HoloLens. The cost associated with developing a software app also impacts the development cost of VR. The high development costs of VR apps, coupled with the high cost of VR gadgets, act as a challenge for the growth of the global consumer virtual reality market.
Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the IT spending market, which is the parent market of the consumer virtual reality market, includes the following core components:
Research and development
Developers or manufacturers
Sales and distribution
End-users
Some Companies Mentioned and Their Offerings
Alphabet Inc. - The company offers virtual reality products such as Google Cardboard, Google Earth VR, and many more.
Bitmovin Inc. - The company offers Play virtual reality and 360° video that can be used on any device using the Bitmovin HTML5 Player.
Firsthand Technology Inc. - The company offers VR helmets and peripherals, VR-Ready laptops, tablets and mini-desktops, and many more
HTC Corp. - The company offers VIVE Series that is precise, has 360-degree headset tracking, realistic graphics, directional audio, and HD haptic feedback to deliver exciting action in the virtual world.
Manus Machinae BV - The company offers Manus SteamVR Pro Tracker that is a professional SteamVR tracker designed specifically for Motion Capture, Virtual Production, and full-body Virtual Reality.
Consumer Virtual Reality Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 60.80%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 52.77 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
45.93
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Bitmovin Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., HTC Corp., Manus Machinae BV, Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Sony Group Corp., Ultraleap Ltd., and Unity Technologies Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
Market segments
Comparison by Component
Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet Inc.
Bitmovin Inc.
Firsthand Technology Inc.
HTC Corp.
Manus Machinae BV
Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp.
Sony Group Corp.
Ultraleap Ltd.
Unity Technologies Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
